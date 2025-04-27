2025 Chevron Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 27, 2025
LPGA: The Chevron Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Haeran Ryu, The Chevron Championship (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 Chevron Championship is underway at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas. The final round will witness LPGA stars battling it out on the greens for not only a slice of the $8 million prize purse but also to win the first Major championship of the 2025 season.

All players will tee off from the first hole for the final round of the 2025 Chevron Championship from 7:50 AM ET onwards. The first group out comprises Lilia Vu, Ryann O'Toole, and Pernilla Lindberg.

Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo are tied for the lead at the 2025 Chevron Championship. They will tee off on Sunday at 12:36 PM ET along with Lindy Duncan, who sits in third place.

The defending champion of the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda, is tied for 31st place. She is paired with Gabriela Ruffels and Amy Yang for the final round at 10:46 AM ET.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Chevron Championship (via LPGA Tour):

  • 7:50 a.m. – Lilia Vu, Ryann O’Toole, Pernilla Lindberg
  • 8:01 a.m. – Aditi Ashok, Frida Kinhult, Jeongeun Lee5
  • 8:12 a.m. – Yu Liu, Jin Hee Im, Peiyun Chien
  • 8:23 a.m. – Gigi Stoll, Nasa Hataoka, Alena Sharp
  • 8:34 a.m. – Gianna Clemente (a), Paula Reto, Yuri Yoshida
  • 8:45 a.m. – Leona Maguire, Grace Kim, Jenny Shin
  • 8:56 a.m. – Lydia Ko, Maja Stark, Brooke M. Henderson
  • 9:07 a.m. – Jasmine Suwannapura, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu
  • 9:18 a.m. – A Lim Kim, Chisato Iwai, Ina Yoon
  • 9:29 a.m. – Allisen Corpuz, Ashleigh Buhai, Ingrid Lindblad
  • 9:40 a.m. – Andrea Lee, Alexa Pano, Anna Nordqvist
  • 9:51 a.m. – Esther Henseleit, Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou
  • 10:02 a.m. – Megan Khang, Miranda Wang, Yuna Nishimura
  • 10:13 a.m. – Akie Iwai, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews
  • 10:24 a.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Dewi Weber
  • 10:35 a.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Albane Valenzuela, Miyu Yamashita
  • 10:46 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Nelly Korda, Amy Yang
  • 10:57 a.m. – Pajaree Anannarukarn, Elizabeth Szokol, Manon De Roey
  • 11:08 a.m. – Cheyenne Knight, Rio Takeda, Georgia Hall
  • 11:19 a.m. – Emily Kristine Pedersen, Chanettee Wannasaen, Sophia Popov
  • 11:30 a.m. – Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Lucy Li
  • 11:41 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Weiwei Zhang, Minjee Lee
  • 11:52 a.m. – Angel Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lauren Coughlin
  • 12:03 a.m. – Hye-Jin Choi, Auston Kim, Somi Lee
  • 12:14 a.m. – Ruoning Yin, Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 12:25 p.m. – Sarah Schmelzel, Yan Liu, Lexi Thompson
  • 12:36 p.m. – Haeran Ryu, Mao Saigo, Lindy Duncan
Top golfers of the 2025 Chevron Championship after Round 3

Here's a look at the top contenders at. the 2025 Chevron Championship (via LPGA Tour):

  • T1 - Haeran Ryu (-9)
  • T1 - Mao Saigo (-9)
  • 3 - Lindy Duncan (-8)
  • T4 - Sarah Schmelzel (-7)
  • T4 - Yan Liu (-7)
  • T6 - Lexi Thompson (-6)
  • T6 - Ruoning Yin (-6)
  • T6 - Carlota Ciganda (-6)
  • T6 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-6)
  • T6 - Hye-Jin Choi (-6)
  • T11 - Auston Kim (-5)
  • T11 - Somi Lee (-5)
  • T11 - Angel Yin (-5)
  • T11 - Hyo Joo Kim (-5)
  • T15 - Lauren Coughlin (-4)
  • T15 - In Gee Chun (-4)
  • T15 - Weiwei Zhang (-4)
  • T15 - Minjee Lee (-4)
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
