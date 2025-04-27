2025 Chevron Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 Chevron Championship is underway at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas. The final round will witness LPGA stars battling it out on the greens for not only a slice of the $8 million prize purse but also to win the first Major championship of the 2025 season.

All players will tee off from the first hole for the final round of the 2025 Chevron Championship from 7:50 AM ET onwards. The first group out comprises Lilia Vu, Ryann O'Toole, and Pernilla Lindberg.

Haeran Ryu and Mao Saigo are tied for the lead at the 2025 Chevron Championship. They will tee off on Sunday at 12:36 PM ET along with Lindy Duncan, who sits in third place.

The defending champion of the Chevron Championship, Nelly Korda, is tied for 31st place. She is paired with Gabriela Ruffels and Amy Yang for the final round at 10:46 AM ET.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Chevron Championship (via LPGA Tour):

7:50 a.m. – Lilia Vu, Ryann O’Toole, Pernilla Lindberg

8:01 a.m. – Aditi Ashok, Frida Kinhult, Jeongeun Lee5

8:12 a.m. – Yu Liu, Jin Hee Im, Peiyun Chien

8:23 a.m. – Gigi Stoll, Nasa Hataoka, Alena Sharp

8:34 a.m. – Gianna Clemente (a), Paula Reto, Yuri Yoshida

8:45 a.m. – Leona Maguire, Grace Kim, Jenny Shin

8:56 a.m. – Lydia Ko, Maja Stark, Brooke M. Henderson

9:07 a.m. – Jasmine Suwannapura, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Minami Katsu

9:18 a.m. – A Lim Kim, Chisato Iwai, Ina Yoon

9:29 a.m. – Allisen Corpuz, Ashleigh Buhai, Ingrid Lindblad

9:40 a.m. – Andrea Lee, Alexa Pano, Anna Nordqvist

9:51 a.m. – Esther Henseleit, Cassie Porter, Stephanie Kyriacou

10:02 a.m. – Megan Khang, Miranda Wang, Yuna Nishimura

10:13 a.m. – Akie Iwai, Ayaka Furue, Brooke Matthews

10:24 a.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Dewi Weber

10:35 a.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Albane Valenzuela, Miyu Yamashita

10:46 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Nelly Korda, Amy Yang

10:57 a.m. – Pajaree Anannarukarn, Elizabeth Szokol, Manon De Roey

11:08 a.m. – Cheyenne Knight, Rio Takeda, Georgia Hall

11:19 a.m. – Emily Kristine Pedersen, Chanettee Wannasaen, Sophia Popov

11:30 a.m. – Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko, Lucy Li

11:41 a.m. – In Gee Chun, Weiwei Zhang, Minjee Lee

11:52 a.m. – Angel Yin, Hyo Joo Kim, Lauren Coughlin

12:03 a.m. – Hye-Jin Choi, Auston Kim, Somi Lee

12:14 a.m. – Ruoning Yin, Carlota Ciganda, Ariya Jutanugarn

12:25 p.m. – Sarah Schmelzel, Yan Liu, Lexi Thompson

12:36 p.m. – Haeran Ryu, Mao Saigo, Lindy Duncan

Top golfers of the 2025 Chevron Championship after Round 3

Here's a look at the top contenders at. the 2025 Chevron Championship (via LPGA Tour):

T1 - Haeran Ryu (-9)

T1 - Mao Saigo (-9)

3 - Lindy Duncan (-8)

T4 - Sarah Schmelzel (-7)

T4 - Yan Liu (-7)

T6 - Lexi Thompson (-6)

T6 - Ruoning Yin (-6)

T6 - Carlota Ciganda (-6)

T6 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-6)

T6 - Hye-Jin Choi (-6)

T11 - Auston Kim (-5)

T11 - Somi Lee (-5)

T11 - Angel Yin (-5)

T11 - Hyo Joo Kim (-5)

T15 - Lauren Coughlin (-4)

T15 - In Gee Chun (-4)

T15 - Weiwei Zhang (-4)

T15 - Minjee Lee (-4)

