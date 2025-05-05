2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson payouts: How much each player earned from the $9.9M purse

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was thrilling for the players and spectators at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Scottie Scheffler dominated the field once again to take home the title.

Scheffler posted rounds of 61, 63, 66, and 63 at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson to total an astounding 31 under par for the week. The World No. 1 golfer received a grand paycheck worth $1.782 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for his show-stopping performance.

Erik van Rooyen claimed the solo second spot at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson by an eight-stroke margin. He recorded rounds of 66, 67, 65, and 63. The PGA Tour star earned $1,079,100 and 300 FedEx Cup points.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson's $9.9 million purse prize and the FedEx Cup points distribution (via PGA Tour):

POS ITION GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN) SCORE FEDEXCUP POINTS EARNINGS 1 Scottie Scheffler (+280) 253 / -31 500.000 $1,782,000.00 2 Erik van Rooyen (+17000) 261 / -23 300.000 $1,079,100.00 3 Sam Stevens (+8000) 264 / -20 190.000 $683,100.00 4 Jordan Spieth (+1800) 265 / -19 135.000 $485,100.00 T5 Sam Burns (+3000) 267 / -17 84.375 $305,971.88 T5 Mark Hubbard (+17000) 267 / -17 84.375 $305,971.88 T5 Takumi Kanaya (+17000) 267 / -17 84.375 $305,971.88 T5 Will Gordon (+50000) 267 / -17 84.375 $305,971.88 T5 Eric Cole (+7500) 267 / -17 84.375 $305,971.88 T5 Kurt Kitayama (+9000) 267 / -17 84.375 $305,971.88 T5 Adam Schenk (+30000) 267 / -17 84.375 $305,971.88 T5 Ricky Castillo (+15000) 267 / -17 84.375 $305,971.88 T13 Antoine Rozner (+22000) 268 / -16 58.500 $200,475.00 T13 Jhonattan Vegas (+17000) 268 / -16 58.500 $200,475.00 T15 Matt McCarty (+10000) 269 / -15 46.000 $136,719.00 T15 Chris Gotterup (+12000) 269 / -15 46.000 $136,719.00 T15 Max McGreevy (+12000) 269 / -15 46.000 $136,719.00 T15 Chandler Phillips (+22000) 269 / -15 46.000 $136,719.00 T15 Si Woo Kim (+3000) 269 / -15 46.000 $136,719.00 T15 Cameron Champ (+12000) 269 / -15 46.000 $136,719.00 T15 Vince Whaley (+11000) 269 / -15 46.000 $136,719.00 T15 Kevin Roy (+15000) 269 / -15 46.000 $136,719.00 T15 Patrick Rodgers (+10000) 269 / -15 46.000 $136,719.00 T15 Andrew Putnam (+17000) 269 / -15 46.000 $136,719.00 T25 Ross Steelman (+60000) 270 / -14 n/a (non-member) $79,447.50 T25 Pierceson Coody (+12000) 270 / -14 33.250 $79,447.50 T25 Danny Walker (+20000) 270 / -14 33.250 $79,447.50 T25 Nico Echavarria (+11000) 270 / -14 33.250 $79,447.50 T29 Kevin Yu (+8000) 271 / -13 27.250 $66,330.00 T29 Taylor Dickson (+60000) 271 / -13 27.250 $66,330.00 T29 Thorbjørn Olesen (+7500) 271 / -13 27.250 $66,330.00 T29 Trey Mullinax (+20000) 271 / -13 27.250 $66,330.00 T33 Doug Ghim (+9000) 272 / -12 20.583 $52,800.00 T33 Harry Hall (+7500) 272 / -12 20.583 $52,800.00 T33 Niklas Nørgaard (+10000) 272 / -12 20.583 $52,800.00 T33 Michael Thorbjornsen (+7000) 272 / -12 20.583 $52,800.00 T33 Ben Martin (+35000) 272 / -12 20.583 $52,800.00 T33 Sungjae Im (+2500) 272 / -12 20.583 $52,800.00 T39 Jake Knapp (+4500) 273 / -11 14.500 $40,095.00 T39 Rikuya Hoshino (+25000) 273 / -11 14.500 $40,095.00 T39 Alex Smalley (+7000) 273 / -11 14.500 $40,095.00 T39 Joseph Bramlett (+20000) 273 / -11 14.500 $40,095.00 T39 Sami Välimäki (+9000) 273 / -11 14.500 $40,095.00 T39 Nate Lashley (+35000) 273 / -11 14.500 $40,095.00 T45 Henrik Norlander (+10000) 274 / -10 10.500 $31,185.00 T45 Matteo Manassero (+35000) 274 / -10 10.500 $31,185.00 T45 Davis Riley (+8000) 274 / -10 10.500 $31,185.00 48 Rasmus Højgaard (+4500) 275 / -9 9.500 $27,621.00 T49 Karl Vilips (+12000) 276 / -8 8.500 $25,509.00 T49 Webb Simpson (+30000) 276 / -8 8.500 $25,509.00 T49 Patton Kizzire (+50000) 276 / -8 8.500 $25,509.00 T52 David Skinns (+60000) 277 / -7 6.750 $23,710.50 T52 Ben Kohles (+27000) 277 / -7 6.750 $23,710.50 T52 Thomas Rosenmueller (+25000) 277 / -7 6.750 $23,710.50 T52 Rico Hoey (+8000) 277 / -7 6.750 $23,710.50 T56 Isaiah Salinda (+7000) 278 / -6 5.500 $22,770.00 T56 Nicolai Højgaard (+6500) 278 / -6 5.500 $22,770.00 T56 Matt Kuchar (+11000) 278 / -6 5.500 $22,770.00 T56 Stephan Jaeger (+4000) 278 / -6 5.500 $22,770.00 T60 Byeong Hun An (+2500) 279 / -5 4.700 $21,978.00 T60 Cam Davis (+9000) 279 / -5 4.700 $21,978.00 T60 Ryan Fox (+12000) 279 / -5 4.700 $21,978.00 T60 Victor Perez (+12000) 279 / -5 4.700 $21,978.00 64 Brandon Matthews (+100000) 280 / -4 4.200 $21,483.00 T65 Mac Meissner (+22000) 282 / -2 3.900 $21,186.00 T65 Beau Hossler (+12000) 282 / -2 3.900 $21,186.00 T67 Camilo Villegas (+75000) 283 / -1 3.400 $20,691.00 T67 Alejandro Tosti (+8000) 283 / -1 3.400 $20,691.00 T67 Rafael Campos (+100000) 283 / -1 3.400 $20,691.00 70 John Pak (+75000) 286 / 2 3.000 $20,295.00

Following the conclusion of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the next event on the PGA Tour's calendar is the Truist Championship. The event will take place in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8 to 11.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Scorecards

Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson's scorecards for all four tournament rounds (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (10 under par - 61)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 2 (8 under par - 63)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 3

Round 3 (5 under par - 65)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 4 (8 under par - 63)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 5) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

