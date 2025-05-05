2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson payouts: How much each player earned from the $9.9M purse

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 05, 2025 02:00 GMT
PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Scottie Scheffler, THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Image via Imagn)

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was thrilling for the players and spectators at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Scottie Scheffler dominated the field once again to take home the title.

Scheffler posted rounds of 61, 63, 66, and 63 at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson to total an astounding 31 under par for the week. The World No. 1 golfer received a grand paycheck worth $1.782 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for his show-stopping performance.

Erik van Rooyen claimed the solo second spot at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson by an eight-stroke margin. He recorded rounds of 66, 67, 65, and 63. The PGA Tour star earned $1,079,100 and 300 FedEx Cup points.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson's $9.9 million purse prize and the FedEx Cup points distribution (via PGA Tour):

POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Scottie Scheffler (+280)253 / -31500.000$1,782,000.00
2Erik van Rooyen (+17000)261 / -23300.000$1,079,100.00
3Sam Stevens (+8000)264 / -20190.000$683,100.00
4Jordan Spieth (+1800)265 / -19135.000$485,100.00
T5Sam Burns (+3000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
T5Mark Hubbard (+17000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
T5Takumi Kanaya (+17000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
T5Will Gordon (+50000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
T5Eric Cole (+7500)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
T5Kurt Kitayama (+9000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
T5Adam Schenk (+30000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
T5Ricky Castillo (+15000)267 / -1784.375$305,971.88
T13Antoine Rozner (+22000)268 / -1658.500$200,475.00
T13Jhonattan Vegas (+17000)268 / -1658.500$200,475.00
T15Matt McCarty (+10000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
T15Chris Gotterup (+12000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
T15Max McGreevy (+12000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
T15Chandler Phillips (+22000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
T15Si Woo Kim (+3000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
T15Cameron Champ (+12000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
T15Vince Whaley (+11000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
T15Kevin Roy (+15000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
T15Patrick Rodgers (+10000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
T15Andrew Putnam (+17000)269 / -1546.000$136,719.00
T25Ross Steelman (+60000)270 / -14n/a (non-member)$79,447.50
T25Pierceson Coody (+12000)270 / -1433.250$79,447.50
T25Danny Walker (+20000)270 / -1433.250$79,447.50
T25Nico Echavarria (+11000)270 / -1433.250$79,447.50
T29Kevin Yu (+8000)271 / -1327.250$66,330.00
T29Taylor Dickson (+60000)271 / -1327.250$66,330.00
T29Thorbjørn Olesen (+7500)271 / -1327.250$66,330.00
T29Trey Mullinax (+20000)271 / -1327.250$66,330.00
T33Doug Ghim (+9000)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
T33Harry Hall (+7500)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
T33Niklas Nørgaard (+10000)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
T33Michael Thorbjornsen (+7000)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
T33Ben Martin (+35000)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
T33Sungjae Im (+2500)272 / -1220.583$52,800.00
T39Jake Knapp (+4500)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
T39Rikuya Hoshino (+25000)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
T39Alex Smalley (+7000)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
T39Joseph Bramlett (+20000)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
T39Sami Välimäki (+9000)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
T39Nate Lashley (+35000)273 / -1114.500$40,095.00
T45Henrik Norlander (+10000)274 / -1010.500$31,185.00
T45Matteo Manassero (+35000)274 / -1010.500$31,185.00
T45Davis Riley (+8000)274 / -1010.500$31,185.00
48Rasmus Højgaard (+4500)275 / -99.500$27,621.00
T49Karl Vilips (+12000)276 / -88.500$25,509.00
T49Webb Simpson (+30000)276 / -88.500$25,509.00
T49Patton Kizzire (+50000)276 / -88.500$25,509.00
T52David Skinns (+60000)277 / -76.750$23,710.50
T52Ben Kohles (+27000)277 / -76.750$23,710.50
T52Thomas Rosenmueller (+25000)277 / -76.750$23,710.50
T52Rico Hoey (+8000)277 / -76.750$23,710.50
T56Isaiah Salinda (+7000)278 / -65.500$22,770.00
T56Nicolai Højgaard (+6500)278 / -65.500$22,770.00
T56Matt Kuchar (+11000)278 / -65.500$22,770.00
T56Stephan Jaeger (+4000)278 / -65.500$22,770.00
T60Byeong Hun An (+2500)279 / -54.700$21,978.00
T60Cam Davis (+9000)279 / -54.700$21,978.00
T60Ryan Fox (+12000)279 / -54.700$21,978.00
T60Victor Perez (+12000)279 / -54.700$21,978.00
64Brandon Matthews (+100000)280 / -44.200$21,483.00
T65Mac Meissner (+22000)282 / -23.900$21,186.00
T65Beau Hossler (+12000)282 / -23.900$21,186.00
T67Camilo Villegas (+75000)283 / -13.400$20,691.00
T67Alejandro Tosti (+8000)283 / -13.400$20,691.00
T67Rafael Campos (+100000)283 / -13.400$20,691.00
70John Pak (+75000)286 / 23.000$20,295.00
Following the conclusion of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the next event on the PGA Tour's calendar is the Truist Championship. The event will take place in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8 to 11.

Scottie Scheffler's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Scorecards

Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson's scorecards for all four tournament rounds (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (10 under par - 61)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 2 (8 under par - 63)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 3
Round 3 (5 under par - 65)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 4 (8 under par - 63)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

