2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson payouts: How much each player earned from the $9.9M purse
The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was thrilling for the players and spectators at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Scottie Scheffler dominated the field once again to take home the title.
Scheffler posted rounds of 61, 63, 66, and 63 at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson to total an astounding 31 under par for the week. The World No. 1 golfer received a grand paycheck worth $1.782 million and 500 FedEx Cup points for his show-stopping performance.
Erik van Rooyen claimed the solo second spot at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson by an eight-stroke margin. He recorded rounds of 66, 67, 65, and 63. The PGA Tour star earned $1,079,100 and 300 FedEx Cup points.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson's $9.9 million purse prize and the FedEx Cup points distribution (via PGA Tour):
POSITION
GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
SCORE
FEDEXCUP POINTS
EARNINGS
1
Scottie Scheffler (+280)
253 / -31
500.000
$1,782,000.00
2
Erik van Rooyen (+17000)
261 / -23
300.000
$1,079,100.00
3
Sam Stevens (+8000)
264 / -20
190.000
$683,100.00
4
Jordan Spieth (+1800)
265 / -19
135.000
$485,100.00
T5
Sam Burns (+3000)
267 / -17
84.375
$305,971.88
T5
Mark Hubbard (+17000)
267 / -17
84.375
$305,971.88
T5
Takumi Kanaya (+17000)
267 / -17
84.375
$305,971.88
T5
Will Gordon (+50000)
267 / -17
84.375
$305,971.88
T5
Eric Cole (+7500)
267 / -17
84.375
$305,971.88
T5
Kurt Kitayama (+9000)
267 / -17
84.375
$305,971.88
T5
Adam Schenk (+30000)
267 / -17
84.375
$305,971.88
T5
Ricky Castillo (+15000)
267 / -17
84.375
$305,971.88
T13
Antoine Rozner (+22000)
268 / -16
58.500
$200,475.00
T13
Jhonattan Vegas (+17000)
268 / -16
58.500
$200,475.00
T15
Matt McCarty (+10000)
269 / -15
46.000
$136,719.00
T15
Chris Gotterup (+12000)
269 / -15
46.000
$136,719.00
T15
Max McGreevy (+12000)
269 / -15
46.000
$136,719.00
T15
Chandler Phillips (+22000)
269 / -15
46.000
$136,719.00
T15
Si Woo Kim (+3000)
269 / -15
46.000
$136,719.00
T15
Cameron Champ (+12000)
269 / -15
46.000
$136,719.00
T15
Vince Whaley (+11000)
269 / -15
46.000
$136,719.00
T15
Kevin Roy (+15000)
269 / -15
46.000
$136,719.00
T15
Patrick Rodgers (+10000)
269 / -15
46.000
$136,719.00
T15
Andrew Putnam (+17000)
269 / -15
46.000
$136,719.00
T25
Ross Steelman (+60000)
270 / -14
n/a (non-member)
$79,447.50
T25
Pierceson Coody (+12000)
270 / -14
33.250
$79,447.50
T25
Danny Walker (+20000)
270 / -14
33.250
$79,447.50
T25
Nico Echavarria (+11000)
270 / -14
33.250
$79,447.50
T29
Kevin Yu (+8000)
271 / -13
27.250
$66,330.00
T29
Taylor Dickson (+60000)
271 / -13
27.250
$66,330.00
T29
Thorbjørn Olesen (+7500)
271 / -13
27.250
$66,330.00
T29
Trey Mullinax (+20000)
271 / -13
27.250
$66,330.00
T33
Doug Ghim (+9000)
272 / -12
20.583
$52,800.00
T33
Harry Hall (+7500)
272 / -12
20.583
$52,800.00
T33
Niklas Nørgaard (+10000)
272 / -12
20.583
$52,800.00
T33
Michael Thorbjornsen (+7000)
272 / -12
20.583
$52,800.00
T33
Ben Martin (+35000)
272 / -12
20.583
$52,800.00
T33
Sungjae Im (+2500)
272 / -12
20.583
$52,800.00
T39
Jake Knapp (+4500)
273 / -11
14.500
$40,095.00
T39
Rikuya Hoshino (+25000)
273 / -11
14.500
$40,095.00
T39
Alex Smalley (+7000)
273 / -11
14.500
$40,095.00
T39
Joseph Bramlett (+20000)
273 / -11
14.500
$40,095.00
T39
Sami Välimäki (+9000)
273 / -11
14.500
$40,095.00
T39
Nate Lashley (+35000)
273 / -11
14.500
$40,095.00
T45
Henrik Norlander (+10000)
274 / -10
10.500
$31,185.00
T45
Matteo Manassero (+35000)
274 / -10
10.500
$31,185.00
T45
Davis Riley (+8000)
274 / -10
10.500
$31,185.00
48
Rasmus Højgaard (+4500)
275 / -9
9.500
$27,621.00
T49
Karl Vilips (+12000)
276 / -8
8.500
$25,509.00
T49
Webb Simpson (+30000)
276 / -8
8.500
$25,509.00
T49
Patton Kizzire (+50000)
276 / -8
8.500
$25,509.00
T52
David Skinns (+60000)
277 / -7
6.750
$23,710.50
T52
Ben Kohles (+27000)
277 / -7
6.750
$23,710.50
T52
Thomas Rosenmueller (+25000)
277 / -7
6.750
$23,710.50
T52
Rico Hoey (+8000)
277 / -7
6.750
$23,710.50
T56
Isaiah Salinda (+7000)
278 / -6
5.500
$22,770.00
T56
Nicolai Højgaard (+6500)
278 / -6
5.500
$22,770.00
T56
Matt Kuchar (+11000)
278 / -6
5.500
$22,770.00
T56
Stephan Jaeger (+4000)
278 / -6
5.500
$22,770.00
T60
Byeong Hun An (+2500)
279 / -5
4.700
$21,978.00
T60
Cam Davis (+9000)
279 / -5
4.700
$21,978.00
T60
Ryan Fox (+12000)
279 / -5
4.700
$21,978.00
T60
Victor Perez (+12000)
279 / -5
4.700
$21,978.00
64
Brandon Matthews (+100000)
280 / -4
4.200
$21,483.00
T65
Mac Meissner (+22000)
282 / -2
3.900
$21,186.00
T65
Beau Hossler (+12000)
282 / -2
3.900
$21,186.00
T67
Camilo Villegas (+75000)
283 / -1
3.400
$20,691.00
T67
Alejandro Tosti (+8000)
283 / -1
3.400
$20,691.00
T67
Rafael Campos (+100000)
283 / -1
3.400
$20,691.00
70
John Pak (+75000)
286 / 2
3.000
$20,295.00
Following the conclusion of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the next event on the PGA Tour's calendar is the Truist Championship. The event will take place in Flourtown, Pennsylvania, from May 8 to 11.
Scottie Scheffler's 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Scorecards
Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson's scorecards for all four tournament rounds (via PGA Tour):
Round 1 (10 under par - 61)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
Hole 9 (par 5) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
Round 2 (8 under par - 63)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 5) - 3
Round 3 (5 under par - 65)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
Hole 4 (par 3) - 4
Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
Round 4 (8 under par - 63)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 5
Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 5) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
