2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson round 2 tee times & pairings

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is off to a great start at the TPC Craig Ranch course in Texas. The second round will see the 156-man field tee off from the first and tenth holes from 7:50 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson off the back nine will comprise Eric Cole, Henrik Norlander, and Alex Smalley. The former sits tied for 4th place with a 7 under par 64 score.

Scottie Scheffler has the early lead at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with a show stopping 10 under par 61 round on Thursday. He will tee off the second round at 8:23 AM ET from the tenth hole. He will be joined by Si Woo Kim and Jordan Spieth.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour);

Hole 1

7:50 a.m.: Chesson Hadley, Doug Ghim, Chan Kim

8:01 a.m.: Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard, Aldrich Potgieter

8:12 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Vince Whaley, Joseph Bramlett

8:23 a.m.: Luke List, Matt Wallace, Webb Simpson

8:34 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson

8:45 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Patton Kizzire, Jhonattan Vegas

8:56 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Nick Watney

9:07 a.m.: Martin Laird, Beau Hossler, Matti Schmid

9:18 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Will Gordon, Isaiah Salinda

9:29 a.m.: Antoine Rozner, Kaito Onishi, Ross Steelman

9:40 a.m.: Hayden Buckley, Taylor Montgomery, Norman Xiong

9:51 a.m.: Trevor Cone, Jeremy Paul, Gabe Reynolds

10:02 a.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Ricky Castillo, Noah Kent (a)

1:00 p.m.: Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Victor Perez

1:11 p.m.: Greyson Sigg, Carson Young, Rico Hoey

1:22 p.m.: Chez Reavie, Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs

1:33 p.m.: Ben Griffin, James Hahn, Byeong Hun An

1:44 p.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

1:55 p.m.: Karl Vilips, Matt McCarty, Cam Davis

2:06 p.m.: Harry Hall, Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo

2:17 p.m.: Sung Kang, Sam Ryder, Patrick Fishburn

2:28 p.m.: Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Philip Knowles

2:39 p.m.: Jesper Svensson, Matthew Riedel, Mason Andersen

2:50 p.m.: William Mouw, Tim Widing, Nelson Ledesma

3:01 p.m.: Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Paul Waring

3:12 p.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Rasmus Hojgaard, Tommy Morrison (a)

Hole 10

7:50 a.m.: Eric Cole, Henrik Norlander, Alex Smalley

8:01 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Mark Hubbard, Chandler Phillips

8:12 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Dylan Wu, Danny Walker

8:23 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth

8:34 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

8:45 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Jake Knapp, Sam Burns

8:56 a.m.: Camilo Villegas, Seamus Power, Adam Schenk

9:07 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard, Ben Kohles

9:18 a.m.: Paul Peterson, Taylor Dickson, Brandon Matthews

9:29 a.m.: Kevin Roy, Rikuya Hoshino, Kevin Velo

9:40 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Niklas Norgaard, Christo Lamprecht

9:51 a.m.: Trace Crowe, John Pak, Seungbin Choi

10:02 a.m.: Anders Albertson, Braden Thornberry, Bobby Massa (a)

1:00 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Ben Martin, Sami Valimaki

1:11 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Scott Gutschewski, Mac Meissner

1:22 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Zac Blair, David Lipsky

1:33 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat, Brice Garnett

1:44 p.m.: Davis Riley, Kurt Kitayama, Matt Kuchar

1:55 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson

2:06 p.m.: Kevin Yu, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

2:17 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Ben Silverman, David Skinns

2:28 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Ryo Hisatsune, Jacob Bridgeman

2:39 p.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Will Chandler, Vince Covello

2:50 p.m.: Hayden Springer, Noah Goodwin, Cristobal Del Solar

3:01 p.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Kris Ventura, Harrison Endycott

3:12 p.m.: Frankie Capan III, Thomas Rosenmueller, Kris Kim (a)

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 11 players and ties at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA Tour)

1 - Scottie Scheffler (-10)

T2 - Rico Hoey (-8)

T2 - Jhonattan Vegas (-8)

T4 - Stephan Jaeger (-7)

T4 - Cameron Champ (-7)

T4 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-7)

T4 - Eric Cole (-7)

T4 - Andrew Putnam (-7)

T4 - Patton Kizzire (-7)

T4 - Will Gordon (-7)

T11 - Rafael Campos (-6)

T11 - Mackenzie Hughes (-6)

T11 - Karl Vilips (-6)

T11 - Trey Mullinax (-6)

T11 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-6)

T11 - Chandler Phillips (-6)

T11 - Sam Stevens (-6)

T11 - Ricky Castillo (-6)

