2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 3 tee times and pairings

The second round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson was concluded on Saturday afternoon (May 3). The penultimate round will take place on the same day. Tee times are staggered with players teeing off from the TPC Craig Ranch's first and tenth holes from 2:25 PM ET onwards.

Scottie Scheffler led the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson by a six stroke margin over Sam Stevens after the second round. The two PGA Tour stars and Ricky Castillo, who is tied for third place, form the leader group. They will tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at 4:15 PM ET from the front nine.

There are 24 players tied for last place at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, including Michael Thorbjornsen and Pierceson Coody. They will tee off at 4:15 PM ET from the tenth hole.

Here's a look at all the tee times and pairings for the third round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

2:25 p.m – Doug Ghim, Alex Smalley, Thomas Rosenmueller

Alejandro Tosti, Rafael Campos, Kevin Yu

– Alejandro Tosti, Rafael Campos, Kevin Yu 2:45 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Taylor Dickson, Brandon Matthews

2:55 p.m. – Thorbjorn Olesen, Vince Whaley, Sungjae Im

3:05 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Trey Mullinax, Takumi Kanaya

3:15 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Stephan Jaeger, Matt McCarty

3:25 p.m. – Patton Kizzire, Sam Burns, Ben Martin

3:35 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Joseph Bramlett, Nico Echavarria

3:45 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Adam Schenk, Niklas Norgaard

3:55 p.m. – Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Chandler Phillips

4:05 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Jhonattan Vegas, Rasmus Hojgaard

4:15 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Ricky Castillo, Sam Stevens

Hole 10

2:25 p.m. – Danny Walker, Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth

2:35 p.m. – Camillo Villegas, Patrick Rodgers, Will Gordon

2:45 p.m. – Isaiah Salinda, Ross Steelman, Rikuya Hoshino

2:55 p.m. – Rico Hoey, Cam Davis, David Skinns

3:05 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Jake Knapp, Henrik Norlander

3:15 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Beau Hossler, Nicolai Hojgaard

3:25 p.m. – Ben Kohles, Antoine Rozner, Max McGreevy

3:35 p.m. – John Pak, Victor Perez, Sami Valimaki

3:45 p.m. – Ryan Fox, Mac Meissner, Byeong Hun An

3:55 p.m. – Davis Riley, Matt Kuchar, Karl Vilips

4:05 p.m. – Harry Hall, Matteo Manassero

4:15 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Pierceson Coody

2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson heading into the penultimate round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Scottie Scheffler (-18)

2 - Sam Stevens (-12)

T3 - Ricky Castillo (-11)

T3 - Kurt Kitayama (-11)

T5 - Jhonattan Vegas (-10)

T5 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-10)

T7 - Eric Cole (-9)

T7 - Andrew Putnam (-9)

T7 - Chandler Phillips (-9)

T7 - Erik van Rooyen (-9)

T7 - Adam Schenk (-9)

T7 - Niklas Norgaard (-9)

T13 - Mark Hubbard (-8)

T13 - Joseph Bramlett (-8)

T13 - Nico Echavarria (-8)

T13 - Patton Kizzire (-8)

T13 - Sam Burns (-8)

T13 - Ben Martin (-8)

T13 - Stephan Jaeger (-8)

T13 - Cameron Champ (-8)

T13 - Matt McCarty (-8)

T13 - Chris Gotterup (-8)

T13 - Trey Mullinax (-8)

T13 - Takumi Kanaya (-8)

T13 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-8)

