2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is underway at the prestigious TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The final round will be played on Sunday, May 4. Tee times are staggered with all players teeing off in twosomes from the first hole from 8:00 AM ET onwards.
Camilo Villegas and John Pak are the first players to tee off the final round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. The two golfers share the last place, 69th, with a total 1 under par score.
Scottie Scheffler posted a 5-under-par 66 round on Saturday to bear an 8-stroke lead. He will tee off the final round of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson with Erik van Rooyen, who is tied for second place. They will take on the course at 1:55 PM ET.
- 8:00 AM - Camilo Villegas, John Pak
- 8:09 AM - Mac Meissner, Byeong Hun An
- 8:18 AM - Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda
- 8:27 AM - Henrik Norlander, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8:36 AM - Rafael Campos, Cam Davis
- 8:45 AM - Matt Kuchar, Matteo Mannasero
- 8:55 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Ryan Fox
- 9:10 AM - David Skinns, Jake Knapp
- 9:20 AM - Brandon Matthews, Rikuya Hoshino
- 9:30 AM - Karl Villips, Alex Smalley
- 9:40 AM - Ben Kohles, Victor Perez
- 9:50 AM - Doug Ghim, Beau Hossler
- 10:00 AM - Harry Hall, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 10:10 AM - Niklas Norgaard, Davis Riley
- 10:25 AM - Matt McCarty, Joseph Bramlett
- 10:35 AM - Chris Gotterup, Webb Simpson
- 10:45 AM - Kevin Yu, Ross Steelman
- 10:55 AM - Rico Hoey, Sami Valimaki
- 11:05 AM - Taylor Dickson, Thorbjon Olesen
- 11:15 AM - Pierceson Coody, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 11:25 AM - Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips
- 11:40 AM - Patton Kizzire, Ben Martin
- 11:50 AM - Trey Mullinax, Nate Lashley
- 12:00 PM - Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth
- 12:10 PM - Sam Burns, Mark Hubbard
- 12:20 PM - Takumi Kanaya, Cameron Champ
- 12:30 PM - Vince Whaley, Sungjae Im
- 12:40 PM - Will Gordon, Kevin Roy
- 12:55 PM - Danny Walker, Patrick Rdogers
- 1:05 PM - Sam Stevens, Andrew Putnam
- 1:15 PM - Eric Cole, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 1:25 PM - Antoine Rozner, Nico Echavarria
- 1:35 PM - Kurt Kitayama, Jhonnatan Vegas
- 1:45 PM - Adam Schenk, Ricky Castillo
- 1:55 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Erik van Rooyen
2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler (-23)
- T2 - Erik van Rooyen (-15)
- T2 - Adam Schenk (-15)
- T2 - Ricky Castillo (-15)
- T5 - Kurt Kitayama (-14)
- T5 - Jhonattan Vegas (-14)
- T7 - Antoine Rozner (-13)
- T7 - Nico Echavarria (-13)
- T7 - Eric Cole (-13)
- T7 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-13)
- T7 - Sam Stevens (-13)
- 12 - Andrew Putnam (-12)
- T13 - Danny Walker (-11)
- T13 - Patrick Rodgers (-11)
- T13 - Will Gordon (-11)
- T13 - Kevin Roy (-11)
- T13 - Vince Whaley (-11)
- T13 - Sungjae Im (-11)
- T13 - Takumi Kanaya (-11)
- T13 - Cameron Champ (-11)
- T13 - Sam Burns (-11)
- T13 - Mark Hubbard (-11)