2025 Cognizant Classic champion shocks Jordan Spieth, 110 others on world rankings with maiden PGA Tour win

2025 Cognizant Classic champion Joe Highsmith made history by winning the tournament by two strokes over Jacob Bridgeman and J.J. Spaun. It was also his maiden PGA Tour win in his 34th start.

The victory saw Highsmith jump 111 spots from 170th to 59th on the Official World Golf Rankings. This is his best golf rank since he turned professional in 2022. He surpassed big names like Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler and others.

Talking about his feelings after the win, Highsmith said, via ASAP Sports:

"Feeling great. At the moment, it's all a little bit of a whirlwind. I don't totally know what to expect. That was the last thing I was expecting at the start of the day was a win. I mean, it's incredible. It feels really nice to just play a round of golf like that and get all the things that come from winning a tournament. Yeah, feeling great."

The 24-year-old won $1.656 million of the total $9.2 million prize money at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. He also received 500 FedExCup points and jumped from 123rd to 10th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Jacob Bridgeman, who finished as a runner-up at the tournament, jumped over 90 spots from 205th to 112th on the OWGR rankings. Another runner-up, J.J. Spaun, jumped from 81st to 56th. Both of them took home $818,800.

Max McGreevy and Ben Griffin tied for fourth at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. McGreevy jumped from 93rd to 81st on the rankings while Griffin jumped from 57th to 48th. Both won a prize money of $414,000.

Cognizant Classic champion Joe Highsmith excited to play at the 2025 Masters

With his win at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Joe Highsmith earned an exemption into the remaining Signature events of the year, starting with this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Golf Course. He also earned exemption into the 2025 Masters, the 2025 PGA Championship and the 2026 edition of The Sentry.

In the post-tournament press conference, Highsmith was asked what tournament exemption excited him the most. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"But that's (Masters) the one. Augusta National is a place that has a really special place in my heart. I've only been there a couple times as a spectator and I was able to play, fortunately, with a couple members last year."

"I mean, it is just like the most incredible place on earth. I went last year to the tournament just as a spectator because any chance that I can get to walk out there is pretty -- I'm going to take advantage of that," he added.

Highsmith said that playing in the Masters would be special as it was his lifelong goal. He added that playing in the elevated events with higher prize money and points available would be a great advantage, and he hoped to perform well.

