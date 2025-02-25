2025 Cognizant Classic field breakdown: Entry list explored

The Cognizant Classic is up next for the PGA Tour. The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld was a thrilling outing, resulting in a two-hole playoff between two golfers searching for their first win on Tour. This weekend, there will be 144 golfers in the field. Who are they?
Full field for Cognizant Classic revealed
The Cognizant Classic field is headlined by players like Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Russell Henley and Jordan Spieth. Per Sports Illustrated, this is the full field with all 144 players:
- An, Byeong Hun
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Campbell, Brian
- Campos, Rafael
- Capan III, Frankie
- Castillo, Ricky
- Cauley, Bud
- Chandler, Will
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Coody, Pierceson
- Cummins, Quade
- Dahmen, Joel
- Del Solar, Cristobal
- Dickson, Taylor
- Donald, Luke
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fisk, Steven
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Garnett, Brice
- Gerard, Ryan
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Henley, Russell
- Hicks, Justin
- Higgs, Harry
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Horschel, Billy
- Hoshino, Rikuya
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Michael
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- Kohles, Ben
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lashley, Nate
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Manassero, Matteo
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCarty, Matt
- McGreevy, Max
- Meissner, Mac
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Mouw, William
- Mullinax, Trey
- Nørgaard, Niklas
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Perez, Victor
- Peterson, Paul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Polland, Ben
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Ramey, Chad
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rosenmueller, Thomas
- Roy, Kevin
- Rozner, Antoine
- Ryder, Sam
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Smalley, Alex
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Thornberry, Braden
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Velo, Kevin
- Ventura, Kris
- Vilips, Karl
- Villegas, Camilo
- Wallace, Matt
- Waring, Paul
- Whaley, Vince
- Widing, Tim
- Willett, Danny
- Woodland, Gary
- Young, Cameron
- Young, Carson
Kris Ventura, Zach Johnson, Pierceson Coody, Luke Clanton, Luke Donald, Ricky Castillo and Will Chandler are in by way of a sponsor's exemption from Cognizant. Justin Hicks is the section champion so he made it into the field as well.
Among these, Shane Lowry is the betting favorite leading into the Cognizant Classic, but only by a thin margin. Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im and Russell Henley are only slightly behind, while Taylor Pendrith and Min Woo Lee have good odds, too, per CBS Sports.