2025 Cognizant Classic prize money payout: How much each golfer earned from the $9,200,000 purse

The final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic was thrilling, with stellar performances throughout the leaderboard. Joe Highsmith carded in a final round score of 7-under-par 64 to win the tournament by a two-stroke margin.

Ad

The 2025 Cognizant Classic winner carded in rounds of 65, 72, 64, and 64 to total 19-under-par. Not only did Highsmith win his first title on the PGA Tour at one of the most challenging courses in the world, he also earned a grand cheque worth a whopping $1.656 million and 500 FedEx Cup points this week.

Notably, Jacob Bridgeman posted an amazing 7-under-par 64 round on Sunday to climb up a whopping 22 spots on the leaderboard. The American golfer totalled 17-under-par and claimed the joint second place at the 2025 Cognizant Classic along with J.J. Spaun. Both the golfers earned paychecks of $818,000 each for their performances at the PGA National course this week.

Ad

Trending

The 2025 Cognizant Classic's leader for the first three rounds, Jake Knapp, finished the event tied for 6th place. He shared the position with Michael Kim and Russell Henley. The three PGA Tour golfers earned $310,500 each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Cognizant Classic's $9.2 million purse prize (via PGA Tour):

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Joe Highsmith -19 $1,656,000 T2 Jacob Bridgeman -17 $818,800 T2 J.J. Spaun -17 $818,800 T4 Max McGreevy -16 $414,000 T4 Ben Griffin -16 $414,000 T6 Russell Henley -15 $310,500 T6 Michael Kim -15 $310,500 T6 Jake Knapp -15 $310,500 T9 Erik van Rooyen -14 $259,900 T9 Jordan Spieth -14 $259,900 T11 Max Greyserman -13 $184,986 T11 Min Woo Lee -13 $184,986 T11 Shane Lowry -13 $184,986 T11 Andrew Putnam -13 $184,986 T11 Brice Garnett -13 $184,986 T11 Sepp Straka -13 $184,986 T11 Doug Ghim -13 $184,986 T18 Matti Schmid -12 $117,606 T18 Nicolai Hojgaard -12 $117,606 T18 Alex Smalley -12 $117,606 T18 Luke Clanton (a) -12 $0 T18 Patrick Rodgers -12 $117,606 T18 Victor Perez -12 $117,606 T18 Rickie Fowler -12 $117,606 T25 Niklas Norgaard -11 $73,272 T25 Charley Hoffman -11 $73,272 T25 Billy Horschel -11 $73,272 T25 Rico Hoey -11 $73,272 T25 Ryan Gerard -11 $73,272 T25 Daniel Berger -11 $73,272 T25 Taylor Montgomery -11 $73,272 T32 Quade Cummins -10 $52,638 T32 Beau Hossler -10 $52,638 T32 Vince Whaley -10 $52,638 T32 Chan Kim -10 $52,638 T32 Jesper Svensson -10 $52,638 T32 Joel Dahmen -10 $52,638 T32 Brian Harman -10 $52,638 T39 Michael Thorbjornsen -9 $41,860 T39 Isaiah Salinda -9 $41,860 T39 Karl Vilips -9 $41,860 T42 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 $33,580 T42 Taylor Moore -8 $33,580 T42 Jackson Suber -8 $33,580 T42 Keith Mitchell -8 $33,580 T42 Zach Johnson -8 $33,580 T42 Matthieu Pavon -8 $33,580 T48 Davis Riley -7 $24,091 T48 Denny McCarthy -7 $24,091 T48 Sami Valimaki -7 $24,091 T48 Matt McCarty -7 $24,091 T48 Sam Ryder -7 $24,091 T48 Patrick Fishburn -7 $24,091 T48 Rikuya Hoshino -7 $24,091 T48 Brian Campbell -7 $24,091 T56 Chris Kirk -6 $21,252 T56 Bud Cauley -6 $21,252 T56 Kris Ventura -6 $21,252 T56 Ricky Castillo -6 $21,252 T56 Matt Kuchar -6 $21,252 61 Jhonattan Vegas -4 $20,700 T62 Ben Polland -3 $20,424 T62 Antoine Rozner -3 $20,424 64 Greyson Sigg -2 $20,148 T65 Francesco Molinari -1 $19,872 T65 Matthew Riedel -1 $19,872 67 Tom Hoge E $19,596 68 Alejandro Tosti 2 $19,412

Ad

Alejandro Tosti finished in last place 68th at the 2025 Cognizant Classic with a total 2-over-par score. The Argentine golfer earned $19,412 for posting rounds of 69, 67, 75, and 75.

Joe Highsmith's 2025 Cognizant Classic Scores

Here's a look at the 2025 Cognizant Classic winner's scorecards for all four rounds at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (6 under par - 65 )

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Ad

Round 2 (1 over par - 72)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 6

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 6

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 3) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 3 (7 under par - 64)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Ad

Round 4 (7 under par - 64)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback