2025 Cognizant Classic prize money payout: How much each golfer earned from the $9,200,000 purse

The final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic was thrilling, with stellar performances throughout the leaderboard. Joe Highsmith carded in a final round score of 7-under-par 64 to win the tournament by a two-stroke margin.
The 2025 Cognizant Classic winner carded in rounds of 65, 72, 64, and 64 to total 19-under-par. Not only did Highsmith win his first title on the PGA Tour at one of the most challenging courses in the world, he also earned a grand cheque worth a whopping $1.656 million and 500 FedEx Cup points this week.
Notably, Jacob Bridgeman posted an amazing 7-under-par 64 round on Sunday to climb up a whopping 22 spots on the leaderboard. The American golfer totalled 17-under-par and claimed the joint second place at the 2025 Cognizant Classic along with J.J. Spaun. Both the golfers earned paychecks of $818,000 each for their performances at the PGA National course this week.
The 2025 Cognizant Classic's leader for the first three rounds, Jake Knapp, finished the event tied for 6th place. He shared the position with Michael Kim and Russell Henley. The three PGA Tour golfers earned $310,500 each.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Cognizant Classic's $9.2 million purse prize (via PGA Tour):
Alejandro Tosti finished in last place 68th at the 2025 Cognizant Classic with a total 2-over-par score. The Argentine golfer earned $19,412 for posting rounds of 69, 67, 75, and 75.
Joe Highsmith's 2025 Cognizant Classic Scores
Here's a look at the 2025 Cognizant Classic winner's scorecards for all four rounds at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (via PGA Tour):
Round 1 (6 under par - 65 )
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
Round 2 (1 over par - 72)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 6
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 6
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Round 3 (7 under par - 64)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
Round 4 (7 under par - 64)
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 5