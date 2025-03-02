2025 Cognizant Classic prize money payout: How much each golfer earned from the $9,200,000 purse

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Mar 02, 2025 23:55 GMT
PGA: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Joe Highsmith, 2025 Cognizant Classic (Image via Imagn)

The final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic was thrilling, with stellar performances throughout the leaderboard. Joe Highsmith carded in a final round score of 7-under-par 64 to win the tournament by a two-stroke margin.

The 2025 Cognizant Classic winner carded in rounds of 65, 72, 64, and 64 to total 19-under-par. Not only did Highsmith win his first title on the PGA Tour at one of the most challenging courses in the world, he also earned a grand cheque worth a whopping $1.656 million and 500 FedEx Cup points this week.

Notably, Jacob Bridgeman posted an amazing 7-under-par 64 round on Sunday to climb up a whopping 22 spots on the leaderboard. The American golfer totalled 17-under-par and claimed the joint second place at the 2025 Cognizant Classic along with J.J. Spaun. Both the golfers earned paychecks of $818,000 each for their performances at the PGA National course this week.

also-read-trending Trending

The 2025 Cognizant Classic's leader for the first three rounds, Jake Knapp, finished the event tied for 6th place. He shared the position with Michael Kim and Russell Henley. The three PGA Tour golfers earned $310,500 each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Cognizant Classic's $9.2 million purse prize (via PGA Tour):

PositionPlayerScoreEarnings
1Joe Highsmith-19$1,656,000
T2Jacob Bridgeman-17$818,800
T2J.J. Spaun-17$818,800
T4Max McGreevy-16$414,000
T4Ben Griffin-16$414,000
T6Russell Henley-15$310,500
T6Michael Kim-15$310,500
T6Jake Knapp-15$310,500
T9Erik van Rooyen-14$259,900
T9Jordan Spieth-14$259,900
T11Max Greyserman-13$184,986
T11Min Woo Lee-13$184,986
T11Shane Lowry-13$184,986
T11Andrew Putnam-13$184,986
T11Brice Garnett-13$184,986
T11Sepp Straka-13$184,986
T11Doug Ghim-13$184,986
T18Matti Schmid-12$117,606
T18Nicolai Hojgaard-12$117,606
T18Alex Smalley-12$117,606
T18Luke Clanton (a)-12$0
T18Patrick Rodgers-12$117,606
T18Victor Perez-12$117,606
T18Rickie Fowler-12$117,606
T25Niklas Norgaard-11$73,272
T25Charley Hoffman-11$73,272
T25Billy Horschel-11$73,272
T25Rico Hoey-11$73,272
T25Ryan Gerard-11$73,272
T25Daniel Berger-11$73,272
T25Taylor Montgomery-11$73,272
T32Quade Cummins-10$52,638
T32Beau Hossler-10$52,638
T32Vince Whaley-10$52,638
T32Chan Kim-10$52,638
T32Jesper Svensson-10$52,638
T32Joel Dahmen-10$52,638
T32Brian Harman-10$52,638
T39Michael Thorbjornsen-9$41,860
T39Isaiah Salinda-9$41,860
T39Karl Vilips-9$41,860
T42Christiaan Bezuidenhout-8$33,580
T42Taylor Moore-8$33,580
T42Jackson Suber-8$33,580
T42Keith Mitchell-8$33,580
T42Zach Johnson-8$33,580
T42Matthieu Pavon-8$33,580
T48Davis Riley-7$24,091
T48Denny McCarthy-7$24,091
T48Sami Valimaki-7$24,091
T48Matt McCarty-7$24,091
T48Sam Ryder-7$24,091
T48Patrick Fishburn-7$24,091
T48Rikuya Hoshino-7$24,091
T48Brian Campbell-7$24,091
T56Chris Kirk-6$21,252
T56Bud Cauley-6$21,252
T56Kris Ventura-6$21,252
T56Ricky Castillo-6$21,252
T56Matt Kuchar-6$21,252
61Jhonattan Vegas-4$20,700
T62Ben Polland-3$20,424
T62Antoine Rozner-3$20,424
64Greyson Sigg-2$20,148
T65Francesco Molinari-1$19,872
T65Matthew Riedel-1$19,872
67Tom HogeE$19,596
68Alejandro Tosti2$19,412
Alejandro Tosti finished in last place 68th at the 2025 Cognizant Classic with a total 2-over-par score. The Argentine golfer earned $19,412 for posting rounds of 69, 67, 75, and 75.

Joe Highsmith's 2025 Cognizant Classic Scores

Here's a look at the 2025 Cognizant Classic winner's scorecards for all four rounds at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (6 under par - 65 )

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
Round 2 (1 over par - 72)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 6
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 6
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Round 3 (7 under par - 64)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 4
Round 4 (7 under par - 64)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 5

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
