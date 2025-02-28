2025 Cognizant Classic round 2 tee times and pairing explored

Following a stellar first round at the 2025 Cognizant Classic, the second round will be played on Friday, February 28. Tee times are staggered with players teeing off from the PGA National's Champion Course's first and tenth holes.

Ad

The leader of the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Jake Knapp will tee off the second round at 12:18 PM ET from the back nine. The 30-year-old will play with Tom Hoge and Mason Andersen, who are tied for 28th and 123rd place respectively at the Cognizant Classic.

Rickie Fowler sits tied for 5th place at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. The PGA Tour star is 5 strokes behind the leader and will tee off the second round at 12:40 PM ET from the first hole. He will be joined by Russell Henley and Jordan Spieth.

Ad

Trending

The first tee time for the Cognizant Classic's Friday round will be at 6:45 AM ET while the last will be at 1:46 PM. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic (via PGA Tour):

Hole No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns

6:56 a.m. – Chad Ramey, Will Gordon, Ben Silverman

7:07 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Nate Lashley, Henrik Norlander

7:18 a.m. – Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Luke List

7:29 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Seamus Power, Brandt Snedeker

7:40 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Emiliano Grillo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:51 a.m. – Harry Hall, Matt Wallace, Francesco Molinari

8:02 a.m. – Bud Cauley, Vince Whaley, Ben Kohles

8:13 a.m. – Trey Mullinax, David Lipsky, Ryan Fox

8:24 a.m. – Thorbjørn Olesen, William Mouw, Thomas Rosenmueller

8:35 a.m. – Dylan Wu, Niklas Norgaard, Bo Hoag

8:46 a.m. – Max McGreevy, Rikuya Hoshino, Justin Hicks

11:45 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Sam Ryder, Patrick Fishburn

11:56 a.m. – Michael Kim, Luke Donald, Mark Hubbard

12:07 p.m. – Daniel Berger, Max Greyserman, Luke Clanton

12:18 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges

12:29 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young

12:40 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth

12:51 p.m. – Nico Echavarria, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman

1:02 p.m. – Andrew Putnam, Justin Lower, Joe Highsmith

1:13 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Isaiah Salinda

1:24 p.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Frankie Capan III, Tim Widing

1:35 p.m. – Kris Ventura, Thriston Lawrence, Cristobal Del Solar

1:46 p.m. – Paul Peterson, Ricky Castillo, Patrick Sheehan

Ad

Hole No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Matti Schmid, Chan Kim

6:56 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Greyson Sigg

7:07 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Keith Mitchell, Jacob Bridgeman

7:18 a.m. – Matt McCarty, Jhonattan Vegas, Mackenzie Hughes

7:29 a.m. – Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk, Sungjae Im

7:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Gary Woodland, Min Woo Lee

7:51 a.m. – Brian Campbell, Davis Thompson, Byeong Hun An

8:02 a.m. – Eric Cole, Ben Griffin, Nicolai Højgaard

8:13 a.m. – J.J. Spaun, C.T. Pan, Ben Martin

8:24 a.m. – Pierceson Coody, Paul Waring, Steven Fisk

8:35 a.m. – Antoine Rozner, Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry

8:46 a.m. – Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler, Karl Vilips

11:45 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Rico Hoey, Mac Meissner

11:56 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, Ryo Hisatsune

12:07 p.m. – Doug Ghim, Carson Young, Victor Perez

12:18 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Tom Hoge, Mason Andersen

12:29 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Nick Hardy, Zach Johnson

12:40 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Vincent Norrman, Adam Svensson

12:51 p.m. – Davis Riley, Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar

1:02 p.m. – Peter Malnati, Taylor Moore, Adam Schenk

1:13 p.m. – Danny Willett, Harry Higgs, Sami Valimaki

1:24 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Jesper Svensson, Quade Cummins

1:35 p.m. – Kevin Roy, Kevin Velo, Ben Polland

1:46 p.m. – Matteo Manassero, Jackson Suber, Matthew Riedel

Ad

2025 Cognizant Classic Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 16 players at the 2025 Cognizant Classic through 18 holes of competition (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jake Knapp (-12)

T2 - Daniel Berger (-8)

T2 - Russell Henley (-8)

T2 - Sami Valimaki (-8)

T5 - Sam Ryder (-7)

T5 - Rickie Fowler (-7)

T5 - Davis Riley (-7)

T5 - Jesper Svensson (-7)

T5 - Keith Mitchell (-7)

T5 - J.J. Spaun (-7)

T11 - Michael Kim (-6)

T11 - Jordan Spieth (-6)

T11 - Brian Harman (-6)

T11 - Joe Highsmith (-6)

T11 - Charley Hoffman (-6)

T16 - Rico Hoey (-5)

T16 - Brice Garnett (-5)

T16 - Matthieu Pavon (-5)

T16 - Zach Johnson (-5)

T16 - Billy Horschel (-5)

T16 - Camilo Villegas (-5)

T16 - Ben Polland (-5)

T16 - Ricky Castillo (-5)

T16 - Andrew Novak (-5)

T16 - Chris Kirk (-5)

T16 - Shane Lowry (-5)

T16 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-5)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback