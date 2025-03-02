2025 Cognizant Classic round 4 tee times and pairing explored

The final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic is sure to be thrilling as players battle for a slice of the $9.2 million purse and 50 FedEx Cup points. The final round will be played on Sunday, March 2, from 8:00 AM ET onwards.

The leader of the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Jake Knapp, will tee off the final round at 1:50 PM ET off the PGA National's first hole. He will be paired with Michael Kim, who bears the solo second place and trails Knapp by one stroke.

Russell Henley and Ben Griffin are tied for 3rd place at the 2025 Cognizant Classic with a total 14-under par score each. They will tee off the final round of the tournament at 1:40 PM ET.

Having begun the penultimate round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic inside the top ten, Luke Clanton dropped down to 24th place. The World No. 1 amateur golfer will tee off the final round with Jesper Svensson at 11:00 AM ET.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic on Sunday with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

8:00 AM - Davis Riley, Alejandro Tosti

8:10 AM - Cristiaan Bezuidenhout, Francesco Molinari

8:20 AM - Sami Valimaki, Jhonattan Vegas

8:30 AM - Tom Hoge, Denny McCarthy

8:40 AM - Matthew Riedel, Taylor Moore

8:50 AM - Sam Ryder, Michael Thorbjornsen

9:00 AM - Ben Polland, Matt McCarty

9:10 AM - Greyson Sigg, Antoine Rozner

9:20 AM - Niklas Norgaard, Chris Kirk

9:35 AM - Keith Mitchell, Isaiah Salinda

9:45 AM - Erik van Rooyen, Charley Hoffman

9:55 AM - Bud Cauley, Jackson Suber

10:05 AM - Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid

10:15 AM - Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry

10:25 AM - Matt Kuchar, Min Woo Lee

10:35 AM - Quade Cummins, Patrick Fishburn

10:50 AM - Ricky Castillo, Kris Ventura

11:00 AM - Luke Clanton (A), Jesper Svensson

11:10 AM - Chan Kim, Alex Smalley

11:20 AM - Rico Hoey, Karl Vilips

11:30 AM - Vince Whaley, Jacob Bridgeman

11:40 AM - Billy Horschel, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:50 AM - Zach Johnson, Andrew Putnam

12:05 PM - Brian Harman, Brice Garnett

12:15 PM - Ryan Gerard, Joel Dahmen

12:25 PM - Brian Campbell, Jordan Spieth

12:45 PM - Matthieu Pavon, Rikuya Hoshino

1:10 PM - Max McGreevy, Sepp Straka

1:20 PM - Taylor Montgomery, Joe Highsmith

1:30 PM - Doug Ghim, Rickie Fowler

1:40 PM - Russell Henley, Ben Griffin

1:50 PM - Jake Knapp, Michael Kim

2025 Cognizant Classic Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top 14 players at the 2025 Cognizant Classic after Saturday's round at PGA National (via PGA Tour):

1 - Jake Knapp (-16)

2 - Michael Kim (-15)

T3 - Russell Henley (-14)

T3 - Ben Griffin (-14)

T3 - Doug Ghim (-14)

T6 - Rickie Fowler (-13)

T6 - Taylor Montgomery (-13)

T8 - Joe Highsmith (-12)

T8 - Max McGreevy (-12)

T8 - Sepp Straka (-12)

T8 - J.J. Spaun (-12)

T8 - Daniel Berger (-12)

T8 - Matthieu Pavon (-12)

T14 - Rikuya Hoshino (-11)

T14 - Victor Perez (-11)

T14 - Patrick Rodgers (-11)

T14 - Brian Campbell (-11)

T14 - Jordan Spieth (-11)

T14 - Ryan Gerard (-11)

T14 - Joel Dahmen (-11)

T14 - Brian Harman (-11)

T14 - Brice Garnett (-11)

T14 - Zach Johnson (-11)

