2025 Cognizant Classic weather forecast: Rain, temperature and more at Palm Beach Gardens explored

The 2025 Cognizant Classic will take place this week at the PGA National Resort's The Champion Course in The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The PGA Tour event will start on Thursday, February 27, and as a four-day event, it is scheduled to wrap up its finale on Sunday, March 2.

As per Roto Grindes' weather report, rain could affect the tournament, most likely the opening round on Thursday. The wind can also be an issue for the golfers this week.

Per the Weather Network, there is around a 40 percent chance of precipitation on Thursday afternoon, while the wind could be 8 km/h S. The weather on the first day of the tournament is likely to be cloudy.

On Friday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, while there is some chance of precipitation on Saturday. However, the final round on Sunday would be mainly sunny with a slight chance of rainfall in the evening.

2025 Cognizant Classic weather forecast

Here is the detailed weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beach (as per The Weather Network):

Thursday, February 27

Morning

Temperature: 21°C, chance of a shower

Wind: 7 km/h NE

Wind Gust: 10 km/h

Humidity: 79%

Precipitation: 40% (~1mm)

Afternoon

Temperature: 26°C, chance of a shower

Wind: 8 km/h S

Wind Gust: 12 km/h

Humidity: 61%

Precipitation: 40% (~1mm)

Evening

Temperature: 22°C, cloudy

Wind: 14 km/h S

Wind Gust: 21 km/h

Humidity: 74%

Precipitation: 30%

Overnight

Temperature: 15°C, partly cloudy

Wind: 12 km/h NW

Wind Gust: 19 km/h

Humidity: 83%

Precipitation: 20%

Friday, February 28

Morning

Temperature: 16°C, a mix of sun and clouds

Wind: 13 km/h NW

Wind Gust: 19 km/h

Humidity: 74%

Precipitation: 20%

Afternoon

Temperature: 25°C, mainly sunny

Wind: 13 km/h N

Wind Gust: 19 km/h

Humidity: 55%

Precipitation: 10%

Evening

Temperature: 20°C, partly cloudy

Wind: 11 km/h N

Wind Gust: 17 km/h

Humidity: 74%

Precipitation: 20%

Overnight

Temperature: 15°C, partly cloudy

Wind: 7 km/h N

Wind Gust: 11 km/h

Humidity: 83%

Precipitation: 20%

Saturday, March 1

Morning

Temperature: 18°C, chance of a shower

Wind: 7 km/h N

Wind Gust: 11 km/h

Humidity: 76%

Precipitation: 40% (<1mm)

Afternoon

Temperature: 26°C, a mix of sun and clouds

Wind: 11 km/h SE

Wind Gust: 17 km/h

Humidity: 52%

Precipitation: 20%

Evening

Temperature: 21°C, partly cloudy

Wind: 13 km/h S

Wind Gust: 19 km/h

Humidity: 70%

Precipitation: 30%

Overnight

Temperature: 12°C, partly cloudy

Wind: 13 km/h NW

Wind Gust: 19 km/h

Humidity: 65%

Precipitation: 20%

Sunday, March 2

Morning

Temperature: 13°C, sunny

Wind: 13 km/h NW

Wind Gust: 20 km/h

Humidity: 59%

Precipitation: 0%

Afternoon

Temperature: 25°C, mainly sunny

Wind: 15 km/h N

Wind Gust: 23 km/h

Humidity: 53%

Precipitation: 20%

Evening

Temperature: 18°C, partly cloudy

Wind: 11 km/h N

Wind Gust: 16 km/h

Humidity: 64%

Precipitation: 20%

Overnight

Temperature: 14°C, mainly clear

Wind: 5 km/h NW

Wind Gust: 8 km/h

Humidity: 71%

Precipitation: 0%

