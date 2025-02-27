2025 Cognizant Classic weather forecast: Rain, temperature and more at Palm Beach Gardens explored

The 2025 Cognizant Classic will take place this week at the PGA National Resort's The Champion Course in The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The PGA Tour event will start on Thursday, February 27, and as a four-day event, it is scheduled to wrap up its finale on Sunday, March 2.
As per Roto Grindes' weather report, rain could affect the tournament, most likely the opening round on Thursday. The wind can also be an issue for the golfers this week.
Per the Weather Network, there is around a 40 percent chance of precipitation on Thursday afternoon, while the wind could be 8 km/h S. The weather on the first day of the tournament is likely to be cloudy.
On Friday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds, while there is some chance of precipitation on Saturday. However, the final round on Sunday would be mainly sunny with a slight chance of rainfall in the evening.
2025 Cognizant Classic weather forecast
Here is the detailed weather report for all four rounds of the 2025 Cognizant Classic at The Palm Beach (as per The Weather Network):
Thursday, February 27
Morning
- Temperature: 21°C, chance of a shower
- Wind: 7 km/h NE
- Wind Gust: 10 km/h
- Humidity: 79%
- Precipitation: 40% (~1mm)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 26°C, chance of a shower
- Wind: 8 km/h S
- Wind Gust: 12 km/h
- Humidity: 61%
- Precipitation: 40% (~1mm)
Evening
- Temperature: 22°C, cloudy
- Wind: 14 km/h S
- Wind Gust: 21 km/h
- Humidity: 74%
- Precipitation: 30%
Overnight
- Temperature: 15°C, partly cloudy
- Wind: 12 km/h NW
- Wind Gust: 19 km/h
- Humidity: 83%
- Precipitation: 20%
Friday, February 28
Morning
- Temperature: 16°C, a mix of sun and clouds
- Wind: 13 km/h NW
- Wind Gust: 19 km/h
- Humidity: 74%
- Precipitation: 20%
Afternoon
- Temperature: 25°C, mainly sunny
- Wind: 13 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 19 km/h
- Humidity: 55%
- Precipitation: 10%
Evening
- Temperature: 20°C, partly cloudy
- Wind: 11 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 17 km/h
- Humidity: 74%
- Precipitation: 20%
Overnight
- Temperature: 15°C, partly cloudy
- Wind: 7 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 11 km/h
- Humidity: 83%
- Precipitation: 20%
Saturday, March 1
Morning
- Temperature: 18°C, chance of a shower
- Wind: 7 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 11 km/h
- Humidity: 76%
- Precipitation: 40% (<1mm)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 26°C, a mix of sun and clouds
- Wind: 11 km/h SE
- Wind Gust: 17 km/h
- Humidity: 52%
- Precipitation: 20%
Evening
- Temperature: 21°C, partly cloudy
- Wind: 13 km/h S
- Wind Gust: 19 km/h
- Humidity: 70%
- Precipitation: 30%
Overnight
- Temperature: 12°C, partly cloudy
- Wind: 13 km/h NW
- Wind Gust: 19 km/h
- Humidity: 65%
- Precipitation: 20%
Sunday, March 2
Morning
- Temperature: 13°C, sunny
- Wind: 13 km/h NW
- Wind Gust: 20 km/h
- Humidity: 59%
- Precipitation: 0%
Afternoon
- Temperature: 25°C, mainly sunny
- Wind: 15 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 23 km/h
- Humidity: 53%
- Precipitation: 20%
Evening
- Temperature: 18°C, partly cloudy
- Wind: 11 km/h N
- Wind Gust: 16 km/h
- Humidity: 64%
- Precipitation: 20%
Overnight
- Temperature: 14°C, mainly clear
- Wind: 5 km/h NW
- Wind Gust: 8 km/h
- Humidity: 71%
- Precipitation: 0%