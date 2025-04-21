2025 Corales Puntacana Championship purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $4 million pool?

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 21, 2025 02:31 GMT
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Garrick Higgo, Corales Puntacana Championship (Image via Getty)

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship saw stellar performances from the field this week in the Dominican Republic. Garrick Higgo emerged victorious to earn his second title on the PGA Tour.

Garrick Higgo posted scores of 64, 68, 70, and 72 to total 14 under par for the week. The winner of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship earned a paycheck worth $720,000 and 300 FedEx Cup Points.

Five golfers tied for second place at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship, including Keith Mitchell and Alejandro Tosti. The group of world-class golfers totaled 13 under par for the week and earned $243,400 each for their performances.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship's $4 million purse prize (via PGA Tour):

POSITIONGOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)SCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Garrick Higgo (+5000)274 / -14300.000$720,000.00
T2Alejandro Tosti (+3500)275 / -1395.000$243,400.00
T2Keith Mitchell (+1400)275 / -1395.000$243,400.00
T2Jeremy Paul (+6000)275 / -1395.000$243,400.00
T2Michael Thorbjornsen (+5000)275 / -1395.000$243,400.00
T2Joel Dahmen (+4000)275 / -1395.000$243,400.00
T7Vince Whaley (+4500)276 / -1252.500$130,000.00
T7Chan Kim (+3500)276 / -1252.500$130,000.00
T9Matti Schmid (+4500)277 / -1140.833$109,000.00
T9Charley Hoffman (+4000)277 / -1140.833$109,000.00
T9Ben Martin (+7000)277 / -1140.833$109,000.00
T12Mark Hubbard (+7500)278 / -1031.417$77,000.00
T12Dylan Wu (+12000)278 / -1031.417$77,000.00
T12Rico Hoey (+3000)278 / -1031.417$77,000.00
T12Thomas Rosenmueller (+15000)278 / -1031.417$77,000.00
T12Matt Wallace (+2800)278 / -1031.417$77,000.00
T12Matt NeSmith (+17000)278 / -1031.417$77,000.00
T18Chris Gotterup (+4500)279 / -927.006$51,133.33
T18Kaito Onishi (+50000)279 / -927.006$51,133.33
T18Chad Ramey (+6500)279 / -927.006$51,133.33
T18Henrik Norlander (+4500)279 / -927.006$51,133.33
T18Zac Blair (+15000)279 / -927.006$51,133.33
T18Seamus Power (+2500)279 / -927.006$51,133.33
T24Adam Svensson (+8000)280 / -822.556$37,000.00
T24David Skinns (+30000)280 / -822.556$37,000.00
T26Scott Piercy (+30000)281 / -719.289$29,800.00
T26Will Chandler (+40000)281 / -719.289$29,800.00
T26Rikuya Hoshino (+11000)281 / -719.289$29,800.00
T26Andrew Putnam (+5500)281 / -719.289$29,800.00
T26Aaron Baddeley (+60000)281 / -719.289$29,800.00
T31David Lipsky (+20000)282 / -614.311$23,400.00
T31Pierceson Coody (+4000)282 / -614.311$23,400.00
T31Kevin Roy (+5500)282 / -614.311$23,400.00
T31Kris Ventura (+10000)282 / -614.311$23,400.00
T31Danny Walker (+9000)282 / -614.311$23,400.00
T31Justin Lower (+4500)282 / -614.311$23,400.00
37Danny Willett (+11000)283 / -511.822$19,800.00
T38Ricky Castillo (+4000)284 / -410.578$18,200.00
T38Joseph Bramlett (+4500)284 / -410.578$18,200.00
T38Sam Choi (+100000)284 / -4n/a (non-member)$18,200.00
T41Quade Cummins (+4500)285 / -37.389$13,820.00
T41George McNeill (+75000)285 / -37.389$13,820.00
T41Nick Hardy (+11000)285 / -37.389$13,820.00
T41Emiliano Grillo (+5000)285 / -37.389$13,820.00
T41Hayden Springer (+4000)285 / -37.389$13,820.00
T41Greyson Sigg (+5000)285 / -37.389$13,820.00
T41Braden Thornberry (+60000)285 / -37.389$13,820.00
T41Troy Merritt (+40000)285 / -37.389$13,820.00
T49Max McGreevy (+4000)286 / -25.134$10,180.00
T49Hayden Buckley (+35000)286 / -25.134$10,180.00
T49Patrick Flavin (+17000)286 / -2n/a (non-member)$10,180.00
T49Harry Hall (+2000)286 / -25.134$10,180.00
T53Willy Pumarol (+100000)287 / -1n/a (non-member)$9,373.33
T53Theo Humphrey (+75000)287 / -1n/a (non-member)$9,373.33
T53Mac Meissner (+5000)287 / -13.764$9,373.33
T53Ben Polland (+100000)287 / -1n/a (non-member)$9,373.33
T53Tommy Gainey (+100000)287 / -13.764$9,373.33
T53Nate Lashley (+5500)287 / -13.764$9,373.33
T59Ben Kohles (+12000)288 / E3.049$8,960.00
T59Ryan Fox (+3300)288 / E3.049$8,960.00
T59William Mouw (+10000)288 / E3.049$8,960.00
T59Thomas Aiken (+100000)288 / En/a (non-member)$8,960.00
T63Mason Andersen (+35000)289 / 12.551$8,640.00
T63Alex Smalley (+1600)289 / 12.551$8,640.00
T63Cody Gribble (+100000)289 / 12.551$8,640.00
T63John Pak (+25000)289 / 12.551$8,640.00
67Jackson Suber (+10000)290 / 22.240$8,440.00
68Russell Knox (+12000)291 / 32.116$8,360.00
69Brian Stuard (+75000)292 / 41.991$8,280.00
70Matthew Riedel (+10000)294 / 61.867$8,200.00
With the conclusion of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship and the RBC Heritage this week, the next PGA Tour event will be the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Garrick Higgo's 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship Scores

Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship's scores for the week (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (8 under par - 64)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 2 (4 under par - 68)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 2 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (2 under par - 70)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 5) - 6
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 4 (even par - 72)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

