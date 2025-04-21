2025 Corales Puntacana Championship purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $4 million pool?

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship saw stellar performances from the field this week in the Dominican Republic. Garrick Higgo emerged victorious to earn his second title on the PGA Tour.

Garrick Higgo posted scores of 64, 68, 70, and 72 to total 14 under par for the week. The winner of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship earned a paycheck worth $720,000 and 300 FedEx Cup Points.

Five golfers tied for second place at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship, including Keith Mitchell and Alejandro Tosti. The group of world-class golfers totaled 13 under par for the week and earned $243,400 each for their performances.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship's $4 million purse prize (via PGA Tour):

POSITION GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN) SCORE FEDEXCUP POINTS EARNINGS 1 Garrick Higgo (+5000) 274 / -14 300.000 $720,000.00 T2 Alejandro Tosti (+3500) 275 / -13 95.000 $243,400.00 T2 Keith Mitchell (+1400) 275 / -13 95.000 $243,400.00 T2 Jeremy Paul (+6000) 275 / -13 95.000 $243,400.00 T2 Michael Thorbjornsen (+5000) 275 / -13 95.000 $243,400.00 T2 Joel Dahmen (+4000) 275 / -13 95.000 $243,400.00 T7 Vince Whaley (+4500) 276 / -12 52.500 $130,000.00 T7 Chan Kim (+3500) 276 / -12 52.500 $130,000.00 T9 Matti Schmid (+4500) 277 / -11 40.833 $109,000.00 T9 Charley Hoffman (+4000) 277 / -11 40.833 $109,000.00 T9 Ben Martin (+7000) 277 / -11 40.833 $109,000.00 T12 Mark Hubbard (+7500) 278 / -10 31.417 $77,000.00 T12 Dylan Wu (+12000) 278 / -10 31.417 $77,000.00 T12 Rico Hoey (+3000) 278 / -10 31.417 $77,000.00 T12 Thomas Rosenmueller (+15000) 278 / -10 31.417 $77,000.00 T12 Matt Wallace (+2800) 278 / -10 31.417 $77,000.00 T12 Matt NeSmith (+17000) 278 / -10 31.417 $77,000.00 T18 Chris Gotterup (+4500) 279 / -9 27.006 $51,133.33 T18 Kaito Onishi (+50000) 279 / -9 27.006 $51,133.33 T18 Chad Ramey (+6500) 279 / -9 27.006 $51,133.33 T18 Henrik Norlander (+4500) 279 / -9 27.006 $51,133.33 T18 Zac Blair (+15000) 279 / -9 27.006 $51,133.33 T18 Seamus Power (+2500) 279 / -9 27.006 $51,133.33 T24 Adam Svensson (+8000) 280 / -8 22.556 $37,000.00 T24 David Skinns (+30000) 280 / -8 22.556 $37,000.00 T26 Scott Piercy (+30000) 281 / -7 19.289 $29,800.00 T26 Will Chandler (+40000) 281 / -7 19.289 $29,800.00 T26 Rikuya Hoshino (+11000) 281 / -7 19.289 $29,800.00 T26 Andrew Putnam (+5500) 281 / -7 19.289 $29,800.00 T26 Aaron Baddeley (+60000) 281 / -7 19.289 $29,800.00 T31 David Lipsky (+20000) 282 / -6 14.311 $23,400.00 T31 Pierceson Coody (+4000) 282 / -6 14.311 $23,400.00 T31 Kevin Roy (+5500) 282 / -6 14.311 $23,400.00 T31 Kris Ventura (+10000) 282 / -6 14.311 $23,400.00 T31 Danny Walker (+9000) 282 / -6 14.311 $23,400.00 T31 Justin Lower (+4500) 282 / -6 14.311 $23,400.00 37 Danny Willett (+11000) 283 / -5 11.822 $19,800.00 T38 Ricky Castillo (+4000) 284 / -4 10.578 $18,200.00 T38 Joseph Bramlett (+4500) 284 / -4 10.578 $18,200.00 T38 Sam Choi (+100000) 284 / -4 n/a (non-member) $18,200.00 T41 Quade Cummins (+4500) 285 / -3 7.389 $13,820.00 T41 George McNeill (+75000) 285 / -3 7.389 $13,820.00 T41 Nick Hardy (+11000) 285 / -3 7.389 $13,820.00 T41 Emiliano Grillo (+5000) 285 / -3 7.389 $13,820.00 T41 Hayden Springer (+4000) 285 / -3 7.389 $13,820.00 T41 Greyson Sigg (+5000) 285 / -3 7.389 $13,820.00 T41 Braden Thornberry (+60000) 285 / -3 7.389 $13,820.00 T41 Troy Merritt (+40000) 285 / -3 7.389 $13,820.00 T49 Max McGreevy (+4000) 286 / -2 5.134 $10,180.00 T49 Hayden Buckley (+35000) 286 / -2 5.134 $10,180.00 T49 Patrick Flavin (+17000) 286 / -2 n/a (non-member) $10,180.00 T49 Harry Hall (+2000) 286 / -2 5.134 $10,180.00 T53 Willy Pumarol (+100000) 287 / -1 n/a (non-member) $9,373.33 T53 Theo Humphrey (+75000) 287 / -1 n/a (non-member) $9,373.33 T53 Mac Meissner (+5000) 287 / -1 3.764 $9,373.33 T53 Ben Polland (+100000) 287 / -1 n/a (non-member) $9,373.33 T53 Tommy Gainey (+100000) 287 / -1 3.764 $9,373.33 T53 Nate Lashley (+5500) 287 / -1 3.764 $9,373.33 T59 Ben Kohles (+12000) 288 / E 3.049 $8,960.00 T59 Ryan Fox (+3300) 288 / E 3.049 $8,960.00 T59 William Mouw (+10000) 288 / E 3.049 $8,960.00 T59 Thomas Aiken (+100000) 288 / E n/a (non-member) $8,960.00 T63 Mason Andersen (+35000) 289 / 1 2.551 $8,640.00 T63 Alex Smalley (+1600) 289 / 1 2.551 $8,640.00 T63 Cody Gribble (+100000) 289 / 1 2.551 $8,640.00 T63 John Pak (+25000) 289 / 1 2.551 $8,640.00 67 Jackson Suber (+10000) 290 / 2 2.240 $8,440.00 68 Russell Knox (+12000) 291 / 3 2.116 $8,360.00 69 Brian Stuard (+75000) 292 / 4 1.991 $8,280.00 70 Matthew Riedel (+10000) 294 / 6 1.867 $8,200.00

With the conclusion of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship and the RBC Heritage this week, the next PGA Tour event will be the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Garrick Higgo's 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship Scores

Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship's scores for the week (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (8 under par - 64)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 (4 under par - 68)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 3) - 2

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (2 under par - 70)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 2

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 5) - 6

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 4 (even par - 72)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 5

Hole 14 (par 5) - 5

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

