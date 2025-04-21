2025 Corales Puntacana Championship purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $4 million pool?
The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship saw stellar performances from the field this week in the Dominican Republic. Garrick Higgo emerged victorious to earn his second title on the PGA Tour.
Garrick Higgo posted scores of 64, 68, 70, and 72 to total 14 under par for the week. The winner of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship earned a paycheck worth $720,000 and 300 FedEx Cup Points.
Five golfers tied for second place at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship, including Keith Mitchell and Alejandro Tosti. The group of world-class golfers totaled 13 under par for the week and earned $243,400 each for their performances.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship's $4 million purse prize (via PGA Tour):
POSITION
GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
SCORE
FEDEXCUP POINTS
EARNINGS
1
Garrick Higgo (+5000)
274 / -14
300.000
$720,000.00
T2
Alejandro Tosti (+3500)
275 / -13
95.000
$243,400.00
T2
Keith Mitchell (+1400)
275 / -13
95.000
$243,400.00
T2
Jeremy Paul (+6000)
275 / -13
95.000
$243,400.00
T2
Michael Thorbjornsen (+5000)
275 / -13
95.000
$243,400.00
T2
Joel Dahmen (+4000)
275 / -13
95.000
$243,400.00
T7
Vince Whaley (+4500)
276 / -12
52.500
$130,000.00
T7
Chan Kim (+3500)
276 / -12
52.500
$130,000.00
T9
Matti Schmid (+4500)
277 / -11
40.833
$109,000.00
T9
Charley Hoffman (+4000)
277 / -11
40.833
$109,000.00
T9
Ben Martin (+7000)
277 / -11
40.833
$109,000.00
T12
Mark Hubbard (+7500)
278 / -10
31.417
$77,000.00
T12
Dylan Wu (+12000)
278 / -10
31.417
$77,000.00
T12
Rico Hoey (+3000)
278 / -10
31.417
$77,000.00
T12
Thomas Rosenmueller (+15000)
278 / -10
31.417
$77,000.00
T12
Matt Wallace (+2800)
278 / -10
31.417
$77,000.00
T12
Matt NeSmith (+17000)
278 / -10
31.417
$77,000.00
T18
Chris Gotterup (+4500)
279 / -9
27.006
$51,133.33
T18
Kaito Onishi (+50000)
279 / -9
27.006
$51,133.33
T18
Chad Ramey (+6500)
279 / -9
27.006
$51,133.33
T18
Henrik Norlander (+4500)
279 / -9
27.006
$51,133.33
T18
Zac Blair (+15000)
279 / -9
27.006
$51,133.33
T18
Seamus Power (+2500)
279 / -9
27.006
$51,133.33
T24
Adam Svensson (+8000)
280 / -8
22.556
$37,000.00
T24
David Skinns (+30000)
280 / -8
22.556
$37,000.00
T26
Scott Piercy (+30000)
281 / -7
19.289
$29,800.00
T26
Will Chandler (+40000)
281 / -7
19.289
$29,800.00
T26
Rikuya Hoshino (+11000)
281 / -7
19.289
$29,800.00
T26
Andrew Putnam (+5500)
281 / -7
19.289
$29,800.00
T26
Aaron Baddeley (+60000)
281 / -7
19.289
$29,800.00
T31
David Lipsky (+20000)
282 / -6
14.311
$23,400.00
T31
Pierceson Coody (+4000)
282 / -6
14.311
$23,400.00
T31
Kevin Roy (+5500)
282 / -6
14.311
$23,400.00
T31
Kris Ventura (+10000)
282 / -6
14.311
$23,400.00
T31
Danny Walker (+9000)
282 / -6
14.311
$23,400.00
T31
Justin Lower (+4500)
282 / -6
14.311
$23,400.00
37
Danny Willett (+11000)
283 / -5
11.822
$19,800.00
T38
Ricky Castillo (+4000)
284 / -4
10.578
$18,200.00
T38
Joseph Bramlett (+4500)
284 / -4
10.578
$18,200.00
T38
Sam Choi (+100000)
284 / -4
n/a (non-member)
$18,200.00
T41
Quade Cummins (+4500)
285 / -3
7.389
$13,820.00
T41
George McNeill (+75000)
285 / -3
7.389
$13,820.00
T41
Nick Hardy (+11000)
285 / -3
7.389
$13,820.00
T41
Emiliano Grillo (+5000)
285 / -3
7.389
$13,820.00
T41
Hayden Springer (+4000)
285 / -3
7.389
$13,820.00
T41
Greyson Sigg (+5000)
285 / -3
7.389
$13,820.00
T41
Braden Thornberry (+60000)
285 / -3
7.389
$13,820.00
T41
Troy Merritt (+40000)
285 / -3
7.389
$13,820.00
T49
Max McGreevy (+4000)
286 / -2
5.134
$10,180.00
T49
Hayden Buckley (+35000)
286 / -2
5.134
$10,180.00
T49
Patrick Flavin (+17000)
286 / -2
n/a (non-member)
$10,180.00
T49
Harry Hall (+2000)
286 / -2
5.134
$10,180.00
T53
Willy Pumarol (+100000)
287 / -1
n/a (non-member)
$9,373.33
T53
Theo Humphrey (+75000)
287 / -1
n/a (non-member)
$9,373.33
T53
Mac Meissner (+5000)
287 / -1
3.764
$9,373.33
T53
Ben Polland (+100000)
287 / -1
n/a (non-member)
$9,373.33
T53
Tommy Gainey (+100000)
287 / -1
3.764
$9,373.33
T53
Nate Lashley (+5500)
287 / -1
3.764
$9,373.33
T59
Ben Kohles (+12000)
288 / E
3.049
$8,960.00
T59
Ryan Fox (+3300)
288 / E
3.049
$8,960.00
T59
William Mouw (+10000)
288 / E
3.049
$8,960.00
T59
Thomas Aiken (+100000)
288 / E
n/a (non-member)
$8,960.00
T63
Mason Andersen (+35000)
289 / 1
2.551
$8,640.00
T63
Alex Smalley (+1600)
289 / 1
2.551
$8,640.00
T63
Cody Gribble (+100000)
289 / 1
2.551
$8,640.00
T63
John Pak (+25000)
289 / 1
2.551
$8,640.00
67
Jackson Suber (+10000)
290 / 2
2.240
$8,440.00
68
Russell Knox (+12000)
291 / 3
2.116
$8,360.00
69
Brian Stuard (+75000)
292 / 4
1.991
$8,280.00
70
Matthew Riedel (+10000)
294 / 6
1.867
$8,200.00
With the conclusion of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship and the RBC Heritage this week, the next PGA Tour event will be the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Here's a look at the winner of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship's scores for the week (via PGA Tour):
Round 1 (8 under par - 64)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
Hole 2 (par 3) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
Hole 14 (par 5) - 4
Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 2 (4 under par - 68)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 5
Hole 2 (par 3) - 2
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 3 (2 under par - 70)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 3) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 3) - 2
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
Hole 12 (par 5) - 5
Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
Hole 14 (par 5) - 6
Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 4 (even par - 72)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 3) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 5) - 4
Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
Hole 12 (par 5) - 5
Hole 13 (par 4) - 5
Hole 14 (par 5) - 5
Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
About the author
Lathika Krishna
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.
She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.
Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.
Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.