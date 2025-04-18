2025 Corales Puntacana Championship round 2 tee times and pairings

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship is underway in the Dominican Republic. With a fully stacked leaderboard, the field has to put on stellar performances on Friday to ensure they make the cut.
Tee times for the second round of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship are staggered, with players teeing off from the Puntacana Resort's first and tenth holes. The second round will commence from 6:45 AM ET onwards.
Joel Dahmen leads the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship by a two stroke margin. He will tee off at 7:33 AM ET on Friday from the first tee alongside Chad Ramey and Charley Hoffman.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 6:45 AM - Scott Piercy, Fabian Gomez, David Skinns
- 6:52 AM - Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan, David Lipsky
- 7:09 AM - Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Joseph Bramlett
- 7:21 AM - Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Ryan Fox
- 7:33 AM - Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen, Charley Hoffman
- 7:45 AM - Andrew Putnam, Danny WIllett, Mac Meissner
- 7:57 AM - Michael Thorbjonsen, Frankie Capan III, Enrique Valverde (A)
- 8:09 AM - Mason Andersen, Steven Fisk, Thomas Aiken
- 8:21 AM - Noah Goodwin, Tim Widing, Willy Pumarol
- 8:33 AM - George McNell, WIll Chandler, Rodrigo Huerta (A)
- 8:45 AM - Kris Ventura, Kaito Onishi, Theo Humphrey
- 11:45 AM - Kevin Tway, Russell Knox
- 11:57 AM - Nate Lashley, Sung Kang, Matti Schmid
- 12:09 PM - Kyle Stanley, Cody Gribble, Chesson Hadley
- 12:21 PM - Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Jilly Walker
- 12:33 PM - Kevin Chappell. Tommy Galney, Bo Van Pelt
- 12:45 PM - Jason Dufner, Henrik Norlander, Chandler Phillips
- 12:57 PM - Jeremy Paul, Paul Waring, Taylor Dickson
- 1:09 PM - Carl Yuan, Paul Peterson, Stephen Stallings Jr.
- 1:21 PM - Ricky Castillo, John Pak, Patrick Flavin
- 1:33 PM - Hayden Buckley, William Mouw, Sam Choi
- 1:45 PM - Ryan Armour, David Hearn, Cougar Collins
Hole 10
- 6:45 AM - James Hahn, Harry Higgs, Ben Kohles
- 6:52 AM - Robert Streb, Austin Cook, Zac Blair
- 7:09 AM - Martin Laird, Troy Merritt, Ben Martin
- 7:21 AM - rafael Campos, Chris Gotterup, Nick Hardy
- 7:33 AM - Kevin Kisner, Aaron Baddeley, Taylor Montgomery
- 7:45 AM - Bill Haas, Chan Kim, Erik Compton
- 7:57 AM - Trevor Cone, Quade Cummins, Manuel Torres
- 8:09 AM - Ben Crane, Takumi Kanaya, Ben Polland
- 8:21 AM - Jeff Overton, Rikuya Hoshino, Hiram Silfa
- 8:33 AM - Matthew Riedel, Cristobal del Solar, Kevin Velo
- 8:45 AM - Ricky Barnes, Brandon Matthews, Bo Hoag
- 11:45 AM - S.Y. Noh, Johnathan Byrd, Vince Whaley
- 11:57 AM - Chez Reavie, Nick Watney, Dylan Wu
- 12:09 PM - Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Danny Walker
- 12:21 PM - Harry Hall, Erik van Rooyen, Matt Wallace
- 12:33 PM - Keith Mitchell, Carson Young, Aldrich Potgeiter
- 12:45 PM - Mark Hubbard, Justin Lower, Rico Hoey
- 12:57 PM - Dylan Frittelli, Max McGreevy, Alejandro Tosti
- 1:09 PM - Hayden Springer, Jackson Suber, Nicholas Thompson
- 1:21 PM - Pierceson Coody, Kevin Roy, Justin Hicks
- 1:33 PM - Thomas Rosenmueller, Braden Thornberry, Juan Jose Guerra
- 1:45 PM - Brian Stuard, Philip Knowles, Connor Doyal (A)
2025 Corales Puntacana Championship Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Joel Dahmen (-10)
- T2 - Matt Wallace (-8)
- T2 - Keith Mitchell (-8)
- T2 - Garrick Higgo (-8)
- T5 - Matt NeSmith (-7)
- T5 - Chris Gotterup (-7)
- T5 - Andrew Putnam (-7)
- T5 - Quade Cummins (-7)
- T5 - Rikuya Hoshino (-7)
- T10 - Dylan Wu (-6)
- T10 - Jeremy Paul (-6)
- T10 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-6)
- T10 - Aaron Baddeley (-6)
- T10 - Charley Hoffman (-6)
- T10 - Trevor Cone (-6)
- T10 - Ben Polland (-6)
- T10 - Will Chandler (-6)
- T10 - Kaito Onishi (-6)