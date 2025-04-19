2025 Corales Puntacana Championship round 3 tee times and pairings

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship is underway in the Dominican Republic. The penultimate round will see staggered tee times on Saturday, April 19. All players will tee off the Puntacana Resort Corales Course's first hole from 7:40 AM ET onwards.
The first group will see Brian Stuard play alone. He is tied for last place, 62nd, at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship, along with 9 other players who bear a 36-hole score of 3 under par.
The leader group of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship comprises Joel Dahmen and Garrick Higgo. They will tee off at 1:50 PM ET. Garrick Higgo, Charley Hoffman, and Michael Thorbjornsen trail Dahmen by four strokes at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):
- 7:40 AM - Brian Stuard
- 7:50 AM - Kevin Roy, Hayden Buckley
- 8:00 AM - Tommy Gainey, Jackson Suber
- 8:10 AM - Thomas Aiken, Ben Polland
- 8:20 AM - Mac Meissner, Mason Andersen
- 8:30 AM - Braden Thornberry, Ryan Fox
- 8:40 AM - Patrick Flavin, William Mouw
- 8:50 AM - Hayden Springer, Ricky Castillo
- 9:05 AM - Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower
- 9:15 AM - Theo Humphrey, Emiliano Grillo
- 9:25 AM - Willy Pumarol, Matthew Riedel
- 9:35 AM - David Lipsky, Ben Crane
- 9:45 AM - John Pak, Ben Kohles
- 9:55 AM - Cody Gribble, Greyson Sigg
- 10:05 AM - Russell Knox, Matti Schmid
- 10:15 AM - George McNeill, Kris Ventura
- 10:30 AM - Troy Merritt, Nick Hardy
- 10:40 AM - Scott Piercy, Joseph Bramlett
- 10:50 AM - Danny Walker, Pierceson Coody
- 11:00 AM - Danny Willett, Quade Cummins
- 11:10 AM - Adam Svensson, Chris Gotterup
- 11:20 AM - Sam Choi, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 11:30 AM - Mark Hubbard, Max McGreevy
- 11:40 AM - Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley
- 11:55 AM - Kaito Onishi, Vince Whaley
- 12:05 PM - Jeremy Paul, Andrew Putnam
- 12:15 PM - Aaron Baddeley, Rico Hoey
- 12:25 PM - Ben Martin, Chad Ramey
- 12:35 PM - Harry Hall, Alejandro Tosti
- 12:45 PM - Seamus Power, Rikuya Hoshino
- 12:55 PM - David Skinns, Zac Blair
- 1:10 PM - Will Chandler, Matt Wallace
- 1:20 PM - Keith Mitchell, Matt NeSmith
- 1:30 PM - Chan Kim, Dylan Wu
- 1:40 PM - Charley Hoffman, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 1:50 PM - Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo
2025 Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship heading into Saturday's round (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Joel Dahmen (-16)
- T2 - Garrick Higgo (-12)
- T2 - Charley Hoffman (-12)
- T12 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-12)
- T5 - Chan Kim (-11)
- T5 - Dylan Wu (-11)
- T5 - Keith Mitchell (-11)
- T8 - Matt NeSmith (-10)
- T8 - Will Chandler (-10)
- T8 - Matt Wallace (-10)
- T11 - David Skinns (-9)
- T11 - Zac Blair (-9)
- T11 - Seamus Power (-9)
- T11 - Riyuka Hoshino (-9)
- T11 - Harry Hall (-9)
- T11 - Alejandro Tosti (-9)
- T17 - Ben Martin (-8)
- T17 - Chad Ramey (-8)
- T17 - Aaron Baddeley (-8)
- T17 - Rico Hoey (-8)
- T17 - Jeremy Paul (-8)