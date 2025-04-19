2025 Corales Puntacana Championship round 3 tee times and pairings

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship is underway in the Dominican Republic. The penultimate round will see staggered tee times on Saturday, April 19. All players will tee off the Puntacana Resort Corales Course's first hole from 7:40 AM ET onwards.

Ad

The first group will see Brian Stuard play alone. He is tied for last place, 62nd, at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship, along with 9 other players who bear a 36-hole score of 3 under par.

The leader group of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship comprises Joel Dahmen and Garrick Higgo. They will tee off at 1:50 PM ET. Garrick Higgo, Charley Hoffman, and Michael Thorbjornsen trail Dahmen by four strokes at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):

7:40 AM - Brian Stuard

7:50 AM - Kevin Roy, Hayden Buckley

8:00 AM - Tommy Gainey, Jackson Suber

8:10 AM - Thomas Aiken, Ben Polland

8:20 AM - Mac Meissner, Mason Andersen

8:30 AM - Braden Thornberry, Ryan Fox

8:40 AM - Patrick Flavin, William Mouw

8:50 AM - Hayden Springer, Ricky Castillo

9:05 AM - Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower

9:15 AM - Theo Humphrey, Emiliano Grillo

9:25 AM - Willy Pumarol, Matthew Riedel

9:35 AM - David Lipsky, Ben Crane

9:45 AM - John Pak, Ben Kohles

9:55 AM - Cody Gribble, Greyson Sigg

10:05 AM - Russell Knox, Matti Schmid

10:15 AM - George McNeill, Kris Ventura

10:30 AM - Troy Merritt, Nick Hardy

10:40 AM - Scott Piercy, Joseph Bramlett

10:50 AM - Danny Walker, Pierceson Coody

11:00 AM - Danny Willett, Quade Cummins

11:10 AM - Adam Svensson, Chris Gotterup

11:20 AM - Sam Choi, Thomas Rosenmueller

11:30 AM - Mark Hubbard, Max McGreevy

11:40 AM - Nate Lashley, Alex Smalley

11:55 AM - Kaito Onishi, Vince Whaley

12:05 PM - Jeremy Paul, Andrew Putnam

12:15 PM - Aaron Baddeley, Rico Hoey

12:25 PM - Ben Martin, Chad Ramey

12:35 PM - Harry Hall, Alejandro Tosti

12:45 PM - Seamus Power, Rikuya Hoshino

12:55 PM - David Skinns, Zac Blair

1:10 PM - Will Chandler, Matt Wallace

1:20 PM - Keith Mitchell, Matt NeSmith

1:30 PM - Chan Kim, Dylan Wu

1:40 PM - Charley Hoffman, Michael Thorbjornsen

1:50 PM - Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo

Ad

2025 Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship heading into Saturday's round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Joel Dahmen (-16)

T2 - Garrick Higgo (-12)

T2 - Charley Hoffman (-12)

T12 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-12)

T5 - Chan Kim (-11)

T5 - Dylan Wu (-11)

T5 - Keith Mitchell (-11)

T8 - Matt NeSmith (-10)

T8 - Will Chandler (-10)

T8 - Matt Wallace (-10)

T11 - David Skinns (-9)

T11 - Zac Blair (-9)

T11 - Seamus Power (-9)

T11 - Riyuka Hoshino (-9)

T11 - Harry Hall (-9)

T11 - Alejandro Tosti (-9)

T17 - Ben Martin (-8)

T17 - Chad Ramey (-8)

T17 - Aaron Baddeley (-8)

T17 - Rico Hoey (-8)

T17 - Jeremy Paul (-8)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More