2025 Corales Puntacana Championship round 4 tee times and pairings

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship is underway in the Dominican Republic. The final round will be played on Sunday, April 20. Tee times are staggered and players will tee off the Puntacana Resort Corales Course's first hole from 7:40 AM ET onwards.

Ad

The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship will feature Mason Andersen and Matthew Riedel. The golfers sit in 69th, and last place 70th, respectively.

The leader group of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship comprises Joel Dahmen and Chan Kim. They will tee off at 1:40 PM ET. Kim trails Dahmen by a three stroke margin.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):

Ad

Trending

7:40 AM - Mason Andersen, Matthew Riedel

7:50 AM - Brian Stuard, Jackson Subert

8:00 AM - Willy Pumarol, Russell Knox

8:10 AM - Ben Kohles, Theo Humphrey

8:20 AM - Ryan Fox, William Mouw

8:30 AM - Scott Piercy, Alex Smalley

8:40 AM - Mac Meissner, Cody Gribble

8:50 AM - Thomas Aiken, Ben Polland

9:05 AM - Max McGreevy, Hayden Buckley

9:15 AM - Quade Cummins, Chris Gotterup

9:25 AM - David Lipsky, Danny Willett

9:35 AM - George McNeill, Nick Hardy

9:45 AM - Emiliano Grillo, John Pak

9:55 AM - Patrick Falvin, Ricky Castillo

10:05 AM - Harry Hall, Tommy Gainey

10:15 AM - Adam Svensson, Nate Lashley

10:30 AM - Joseph Bramlett, Pierceson Coody

10:40 AM - Hayden Springer, Greyson Sigg

10:50 AM - Kevin Roy, Braden Thornberry

11:00 AM - Kaito Onishi, Will Chandler

11:10 AM - Kris Ventura, Mark Hubbard

11:20 AM - Rikuya Hosino, David Skinns

11:30 AM - Danny Walker, Chad Ramey

11:45 AM - Matti Schmid, Troy Merritt

11:55 AM - Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower

12:05 PM - Alejandro Tosti, Dylan Wu

12:15 PM - Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey

12:25 PM - Sam Choi, Thomas Rosenmueller

12:35 PM - Zac Blair, Charley Hoffman

12:45 PM - Aaron Baddeley, Seamus Power

1:00 PM - Matt Wallace, Matt NeSmith

1:10 PM - Ben Martin, Keith Mitchell

1:20 PM - Vince Whaley, Jeremy Paul

1:30 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Garrick Higgo

1:40 PM - Joel Dahmen, Chan Kim

Ad

2025 Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):

1 - Joel Dahmen (-17)

T2 - Chan Kim (-14)

T2 - Michael Thorbjonsen (-14)

T2 - Garrick Higgo (-14)

T5 - Vince Whaley (-13)

T5 - Jeremy Paul (-13)

T5 - Ben Martin (-13)

8 - Keith Mitchell (-12)

T9 - Matt Wallace (-11)

T9 - Matt NeSmith (-11)

T11 - Aaron Baddeley (-10)

T11 - Seamus Power (-10)

T11 - Zac Blair (-10)

T11 - Charley Hoffman (-10)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More