2025 Corales Puntacana Championship round 4 tee times and pairings

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 20, 2025 02:03 GMT
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Garrick Higgo, Corales Puntacana Championship (Image via Getty)

The 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship is underway in the Dominican Republic. The final round will be played on Sunday, April 20. Tee times are staggered and players will tee off the Puntacana Resort Corales Course's first hole from 7:40 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship will feature Mason Andersen and Matthew Riedel. The golfers sit in 69th, and last place 70th, respectively.

The leader group of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship comprises Joel Dahmen and Chan Kim. They will tee off at 1:40 PM ET. Kim trails Dahmen by a three stroke margin.

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):

  • 7:40 AM - Mason Andersen, Matthew Riedel
  • 7:50 AM - Brian Stuard, Jackson Subert
  • 8:00 AM - Willy Pumarol, Russell Knox
  • 8:10 AM - Ben Kohles, Theo Humphrey
  • 8:20 AM - Ryan Fox, William Mouw
  • 8:30 AM - Scott Piercy, Alex Smalley
  • 8:40 AM - Mac Meissner, Cody Gribble
  • 8:50 AM - Thomas Aiken, Ben Polland
  • 9:05 AM - Max McGreevy, Hayden Buckley
  • 9:15 AM - Quade Cummins, Chris Gotterup
  • 9:25 AM - David Lipsky, Danny Willett
  • 9:35 AM - George McNeill, Nick Hardy
  • 9:45 AM - Emiliano Grillo, John Pak
  • 9:55 AM - Patrick Falvin, Ricky Castillo
  • 10:05 AM - Harry Hall, Tommy Gainey
  • 10:15 AM - Adam Svensson, Nate Lashley
  • 10:30 AM - Joseph Bramlett, Pierceson Coody
  • 10:40 AM - Hayden Springer, Greyson Sigg
  • 10:50 AM - Kevin Roy, Braden Thornberry
  • 11:00 AM - Kaito Onishi, Will Chandler
  • 11:10 AM - Kris Ventura, Mark Hubbard
  • 11:20 AM - Rikuya Hosino, David Skinns
  • 11:30 AM - Danny Walker, Chad Ramey
  • 11:45 AM - Matti Schmid, Troy Merritt
  • 11:55 AM - Henrik Norlander, Justin Lower
  • 12:05 PM - Alejandro Tosti, Dylan Wu
  • 12:15 PM - Andrew Putnam, Rico Hoey
  • 12:25 PM - Sam Choi, Thomas Rosenmueller
  • 12:35 PM - Zac Blair, Charley Hoffman
  • 12:45 PM - Aaron Baddeley, Seamus Power
  • 1:00 PM - Matt Wallace, Matt NeSmith
  • 1:10 PM - Ben Martin, Keith Mitchell
  • 1:20 PM - Vince Whaley, Jeremy Paul
  • 1:30 PM - Michael Thorbjornsen, Garrick Higgo
  • 1:40 PM - Joel Dahmen, Chan Kim
2025 Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top contenders at the 2025 Corales Puntacana Championship (via PGA Tour):

  • 1 - Joel Dahmen (-17)
  • T2 - Chan Kim (-14)
  • T2 - Michael Thorbjonsen (-14)
  • T2 - Garrick Higgo (-14)
  • T5 - Vince Whaley (-13)
  • T5 - Jeremy Paul (-13)
  • T5 - Ben Martin (-13)
  • 8 - Keith Mitchell (-12)
  • T9 - Matt Wallace (-11)
  • T9 - Matt NeSmith (-11)
  • T11 - Aaron Baddeley (-10)
  • T11 - Seamus Power (-10)
  • T11 - Zac Blair (-10)
  • T11 - Charley Hoffman (-10)
