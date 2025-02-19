2025 Creator Classic field explored

Last year, the PGA Tour decided to host a Creator Classic tournament during the Tour Championship. In the middle of championship week, the tour hosted an event for golf content creators, most of whom don't compete in tournaments like this, to play against one another.

It was such a success that the Tour has opted to bring it back this year, however, it will be much sooner. Rather than wait for the Tour Championship at the end of August, the second Creator Classic will be next month.

At TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship, creators will compete against one another on March 12, the night before the tournament, golf's fifth unofficial Major, gets underway.

The field includes many from last year: the Bryan Bros, Gabby Golf Girl, and Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports. Additionally, new participants include Good Golf's Grant Horvat, Kyle Berkshire, Soly from No Laying Up, Tisha Alyn, as well as a Barstool personality who will be determined via a qualifer.

There will be eight holes of stroke play in this event. It will take place on the par-four 10th hole at Sawgrass, and finish on the iconic 17th hole there. The top three finishers will then go to a one-hole sudden-death playoff. That will also be on the 17th hole.

PGA Tour execs react to return of Creator Classic

The Creator Classic, not even a full year after its debut last year at the Tour Championship, is coming back for another iteration. This time, it will be held at the Players Championship.

The Creator Classic is back (Image via Getty)

Chris Wandell, PGA TOUR senior vice president of media, said via the Tour site:

“There is arguably no better place to kick off our season-long creator series than on The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, where the iconic 17th hole represents the culmination of this first competition. The PGA TOUR is intently focused on delivering unique, premium content and experiences like this to our diverse and growing fanbase, all while amplifying the voices of our participating creators.”

The founder of the Pro Shop, Chad Mumm, said that it's "surreal" to think that golf's best players will be preparing for a tournament while some of the sport's "most recognizable" content creators will perform on the very same course.

He aded:

“We appreciate the collaboration with the PGA TOUR in bringing this creator series to life at one of golf’s iconic courses to entertain and inspire our fans.”

Pairings and tee times will be announced at a later date, presumably after the Barstool qualifying tournament is done and the field is locked in. Fans can watch the Classic by purchasing a stadium pass for Wednesday, March 12 at TPC Sawgrass.

