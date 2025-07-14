  • home icon
  • 2025 DICK's Open payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $2.2 M purse 

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 14, 2025 00:10 GMT
Steve Allan, DICK'S Open 2025 (Image via Getty)

Steve Allan won the 2025 DICK's Open with a total 18 under par score. He posted a 6-under-par 66 round to seal the deal at the PGA Tour Champions and take home $330,000.

Jason Caron settled for second place at the 2025 DICK's Open by a four-stroke margin. He posted rounds of 66, 68, and 68 to total 14 under par for the week. The American earned $193,600.

Noah Begay III carded a 5-under-par 67 round to jump 4 spots up the leaderboard into the third position at the DICK's Open, which he shares with Boo Weekley. The two golfers took home $145,200.

Here's a look at how much each player earned from the $2.2 million purse prize at the 2025 DICK's Open (via Go and Play):

PositionPlayerPrize MoneyPer shot
1Steve Allan$330,000.00$1,666.67
2Jason Caron$193,600.00$958.42
3Notah Begay III$145,200.00$715.27
3Boo Weekley$145,200.00$715.27
5Søren Kjeldsen$90,933.33$445.75
5Michael Wright$90,933.33$445.75
5Jeff Sluman$90,933.33$445.75
8Paul Goydos$70,400.00$343.41
9Shane Bertsch$55,000.00$266.99
9Chad Campbell$55,000.00$266.99
9Paul Stankowski$55,000.00$266.99
9Kevin Sutherland$55,000.00$266.99
13Y.E Yang$41,800.00$201.93
13Willie Wood$41,800.00$201.93
13Billy Mayfair$41,800.00$201.93
16Rob Labritz$34,155.00$164.21
16Ernie Els$34,155.00$164.21
16Felipe Aguilar$34,155.00$164.21
16Gordon Burns$34,155.00$164.21
20Billy Andrade$23,466.67$112.28
20Jerry Kelly$23,466.67$112.28
20Kirk Triplett$23,466.67$112.28
20John Rollins$23,466.67$112.28
20Alex Cejka$23,466.67$112.28
20Miguel Angel Jiménez$23,466.67$112.28
20Matt Gogel$23,466.67$112.28
20Harrison Frazar$23,466.67$112.28
20Greg Chalmers$23,466.67$112.28
29Mario Tiziani$16,632.00$79.20
29Ken Tanigawa$16,632.00$79.20
29Doug Barron$16,632.00$79.20
29Tim O’Neal$16,632.00$79.20
29Jeff Maggert$16,632.00$79.20
34Michael Allen$12,728.57$60.32
34Bernhard Langer$12,728.57$60.32
34Mark Walker$12,728.57$60.32
34Scott Parel$12,728.57$60.32
34Bob Estes$12,728.57$60.32
34Robert Karlsson$12,728.57$60.32
34Gene Sauers$12,728.57$60.32
41Scott Hend$10,560.00$49.81
41J.J. Henry$10,560.00$49.81
43Glen Day$9,020.00$42.35
43Paul Broadhurst$9,020.00$42.35
43David Duval$9,020.00$42.35
43Charlie Wi$9,020.00$42.35
43Tag Ridings$9,020.00$42.35
48Bo Van Pelt$7,260.00$33.93
48Mark Wilson$7,260.00$33.93
48Heath Slocum$7,260.00$33.93
51Tim Petrovic$5,940.00$27.63
51David Bransdon$5,940.00$27.63
51Joe Durant$5,940.00$27.63
54Neal Lancaster$4,840.00$22.41
54Cameron Beckman$4,840.00$22.41
54Ken Duke$4,840.00$22.41
54Jay Jurecic$4,840.00$22.41
54John Huston$4,840.00$22.41
59Brett Quigley$3,960.00$18.25
59Brian Gay$3,960.00$18.25
59Dicky Pride$3,960.00$18.25
62Fred Funk$3,410.00$15.64
62Stephen Ames$3,410.00$15.64
64Tom Pernice Jr.$2,970.00$13.56
64Brendan Jones$2,970.00$13.56
66Chris DiMarco$2,640.00$12.00
67John Daly$2,229.33$10.09
67Duffy Waldorf$2,229.33$10.09
67Rocco Mediate$2,229.33$10.09
70Mark Hensby$1,804.00$8.13
70John Senden$1,804.00$8.13
70Carlos Franco$1,804.00$8.13
73Hiroyuki Fujita$1,452.00$6.51
73Gary Hallberg$1,452.00$6.51
73Jason Bohn$1,452.00$6.51
76Corey Pavin$1,276.00$5.70
77Michael Bradley$1,188.00$5.17
78Derek Sanders$1,100.00$4.70
Padraig Harrington won the DICK's Open last year. With a total 54-hole score of 15 under par, he took home a winner's paycheck worth $315,000. Mike Weir, who placed as the runner-up, earned $184,800.

Steve Allan's 2025 DICK's Open Scores

Here's a look at Steve Allan's winning scores for the 2025 DICK's Open (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (9 under par - 63)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 3
Round 2 (3 under par - 69)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 3 (6 under par - 66)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

