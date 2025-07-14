2025 DICK's Open payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $2.2 M purse 

Steve Allan won the 2025 DICK's Open with a total 18 under par score. He posted a 6-under-par 66 round to seal the deal at the PGA Tour Champions and take home $330,000.

Jason Caron settled for second place at the 2025 DICK's Open by a four-stroke margin. He posted rounds of 66, 68, and 68 to total 14 under par for the week. The American earned $193,600.

Noah Begay III carded a 5-under-par 67 round to jump 4 spots up the leaderboard into the third position at the DICK's Open, which he shares with Boo Weekley. The two golfers took home $145,200.

Here's a look at how much each player earned from the $2.2 million purse prize at the 2025 DICK's Open (via Go and Play):

Position Player Prize Money Per shot 1 Steve Allan $330,000.00 $1,666.67 2 Jason Caron $193,600.00 $958.42 3 Notah Begay III $145,200.00 $715.27 3 Boo Weekley $145,200.00 $715.27 5 Søren Kjeldsen $90,933.33 $445.75 5 Michael Wright $90,933.33 $445.75 5 Jeff Sluman $90,933.33 $445.75 8 Paul Goydos $70,400.00 $343.41 9 Shane Bertsch $55,000.00 $266.99 9 Chad Campbell $55,000.00 $266.99 9 Paul Stankowski $55,000.00 $266.99 9 Kevin Sutherland $55,000.00 $266.99 13 Y.E Yang $41,800.00 $201.93 13 Willie Wood $41,800.00 $201.93 13 Billy Mayfair $41,800.00 $201.93 16 Rob Labritz $34,155.00 $164.21 16 Ernie Els $34,155.00 $164.21 16 Felipe Aguilar $34,155.00 $164.21 16 Gordon Burns $34,155.00 $164.21 20 Billy Andrade $23,466.67 $112.28 20 Jerry Kelly $23,466.67 $112.28 20 Kirk Triplett $23,466.67 $112.28 20 John Rollins $23,466.67 $112.28 20 Alex Cejka $23,466.67 $112.28 20 Miguel Angel Jiménez $23,466.67 $112.28 20 Matt Gogel $23,466.67 $112.28 20 Harrison Frazar $23,466.67 $112.28 20 Greg Chalmers $23,466.67 $112.28 29 Mario Tiziani $16,632.00 $79.20 29 Ken Tanigawa $16,632.00 $79.20 29 Doug Barron $16,632.00 $79.20 29 Tim O’Neal $16,632.00 $79.20 29 Jeff Maggert $16,632.00 $79.20 34 Michael Allen $12,728.57 $60.32 34 Bernhard Langer $12,728.57 $60.32 34 Mark Walker $12,728.57 $60.32 34 Scott Parel $12,728.57 $60.32 34 Bob Estes $12,728.57 $60.32 34 Robert Karlsson $12,728.57 $60.32 34 Gene Sauers $12,728.57 $60.32 41 Scott Hend $10,560.00 $49.81 41 J.J. Henry $10,560.00 $49.81 43 Glen Day $9,020.00 $42.35 43 Paul Broadhurst $9,020.00 $42.35 43 David Duval $9,020.00 $42.35 43 Charlie Wi $9,020.00 $42.35 43 Tag Ridings $9,020.00 $42.35 48 Bo Van Pelt $7,260.00 $33.93 48 Mark Wilson $7,260.00 $33.93 48 Heath Slocum $7,260.00 $33.93 51 Tim Petrovic $5,940.00 $27.63 51 David Bransdon $5,940.00 $27.63 51 Joe Durant $5,940.00 $27.63 54 Neal Lancaster $4,840.00 $22.41 54 Cameron Beckman $4,840.00 $22.41 54 Ken Duke $4,840.00 $22.41 54 Jay Jurecic $4,840.00 $22.41 54 John Huston $4,840.00 $22.41 59 Brett Quigley $3,960.00 $18.25 59 Brian Gay $3,960.00 $18.25 59 Dicky Pride $3,960.00 $18.25 62 Fred Funk $3,410.00 $15.64 62 Stephen Ames $3,410.00 $15.64 64 Tom Pernice Jr. $2,970.00 $13.56 64 Brendan Jones $2,970.00 $13.56 66 Chris DiMarco $2,640.00 $12.00 67 John Daly $2,229.33 $10.09 67 Duffy Waldorf $2,229.33 $10.09 67 Rocco Mediate $2,229.33 $10.09 70 Mark Hensby $1,804.00 $8.13 70 John Senden $1,804.00 $8.13 70 Carlos Franco $1,804.00 $8.13 73 Hiroyuki Fujita $1,452.00 $6.51 73 Gary Hallberg $1,452.00 $6.51 73 Jason Bohn $1,452.00 $6.51 76 Corey Pavin $1,276.00 $5.70 77 Michael Bradley $1,188.00 $5.17 78 Derek Sanders $1,100.00 $4.70

Padraig Harrington won the DICK's Open last year. With a total 54-hole score of 15 under par, he took home a winner's paycheck worth $315,000. Mike Weir, who placed as the runner-up, earned $184,800.

Steve Allan's 2025 DICK's Open Scores

Here's a look at Steve Allan's winning scores for the 2025 DICK's Open (via PGA Tour):

Round 1 (9 under par - 63)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 2 (3 under par - 69)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 3 (6 under par - 66)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 5) - 5

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 5

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 5) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

