2025 Dow Championship payouts: How much each team earned from the $3.3M purse

The 2025 Dow Championship has concluded in Michigan. The final round saw a sudden death playoff between two world-class teams for the victory and the biggest slice of the $3.3 million purse prize.
Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson rose 5 spots up the leaderboard after an incredible 10 under par score on Sunday. They tied with Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee for the lead at the 2025 Dow Championship.
The latter team won the 2025 Dow Championship and took home $799,020. Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee earned $399,510 each for an incredible 20 under par score at the 2025 Dow Championship.
The runner-up team, who also matched Im and Lee's winning score, earned a total of $391,154. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang each earned $195,577 for their performance at the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Lindy Duncan and Miranda Wang tied for third place at the 2025 Dow Championship with Manon De Roey and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard. Having the two teams earn $213,056 each, the four golfers earned $106,528 each.
2025 Dow Championship Team Payouts
Here's a look at how much each team earned from the $3.3 million purse at the 2025 Dow Championship (via Golf Digest):
- WINNER. Jin Hee Im / Somi Lee: -20 [$799,020]
- 2. Megan Khang / Lexi Thompson: -20 [$391,154]
- T3. Lindy Duncan / Miranda Wang: -18 [$213,056]
- T3. Manon De Roey / Pauline Roussin-Bouchard: -18 [$213,056]
- 5. Sarah Schmelzel / Albane Valenzuela: -17 [$141,484]
- T6. Andrea Lee / Lucy Li: -16 [$101,242]
- T6. Auston Kim / Sei Young Kim: -16 [$101,242]
- T6. Saki Baba / Yuri Yoshida: -16 [$101,242]
- T6. Gemma Dryburgh / Cassie Porter: -16 [$101,242]
- T10. Kristen Gillman / Kate Smith-Stroh: -15 [$70,034]
- T10. Daniela Darquea / Karis Davidson: -15 [[$70,034]
- T10. Cheyenne Knight / Elizabeth Szokol: -15 [$70,034]
- T10. Jiwon Jeon / Mi Hyang Lee: -15 [$70,034]
- T14. Pornanong Phatlum / Arpichaya Yubol: -14 [$51,390]
- T14. Kumkang Park / Jing Yan: -14 [$51,390]
- T14. Jaravee Boonchant / Chanettee Wannasaen: -14 [$51,390]
- T14. Lauren Hartlage / Brooke Matthews: -14 [$51,390]
- T18. Jennifer Kupcho / Leona Maguire: -13 [$30,868]
- T18. Yan Liu / Yahui Zhang: -13 $30,868]
- T18. Lauren Coughlin / Nasa Hataoka: -13 [$30,868]
- T18. Narin An / Ayaka Furue: -13 [$30,868]
- T18. Jodi Ewart Shadoff / Heather Lin: -13 [$30,868]
- T18. Dani Holmqvist / Alexa Pano: -13 [$30,868]
- T18. Pernilla Lindberg / Sophia Popov: -13 [$30,868]
- T18. Sung Hyun Park / Ina Yoon: -13 [$30,868]
- T18. Rio Takeda / Miyu Yamashita: -13 [$30,868]
- T27. Carlota Ciganda / Gaby Lopez: -12 [$19,640]
- T27. Amanda Doherty / Caroline Inglis: -12 [$19,640]
- T27. Atthaya Thitikul / Ruoning Yin: -12 [$19,640]
- T30. Jenny Bae / Robyn Choi: -11 [$16,564]
- T30. Lauren Morris / Jessica Porvasnik: -11 [$16,564]
- 32. Allisen Corpuz / Dewi Weber: -10 [$15,482]
- T33. Daniela Iacobelli / Madison Young: -9 [$14,482]
- T33. Jennifer Chang / Patty Tavatanakit: -9 [$14,482]
- T35. Mariel Galdiano / Fiona Xu: -8 [$13,276]
- T35. Ruixin Liu / Yu Liu: -8 [$13,276]
- 37. Amelia Lewis / Paula Reto: -7 [$12,732]