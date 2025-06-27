2025 Dow Championship round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Dow Championship will be played on Friday, June 27. The 72 teams will take on the Midland Country Club in a four-ball best ball format.

Gemma Dryburgh and Cassie Porter lead the 2025 Dow Championship. They will tee off the second round from the first hole at 12:54 PM local time with Jeongeun Lee6 and Soo Bin Joo, who are tied for 61st place.

Lexi Thompson and her playing partner, Megan Khan, share the second position at the 2025 Dow Championship and trail the leaders by one stroke. They will tee it up on Friday at 7:54 am from the first tee. They are paired with Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi.

2025 Dow Championship Round 2 Tee Times

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Dow Championship (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1

7:15 am - Chanettee Wannasaen/Min Lee, Jaravee Boonchant/Peiyun Lee

7:28 am - Celine Borge/Daniela Darquea, Polly Mack/Karis Davidson

7:41 am - Somi Lee/Mariel Galdiano, Jin Hee Im/Fiona Xu

7:54 am - Lexi Thompson/Megan Khang, Stacy Lewis/Maria Fassi

8:07 am - Lauren Coughlin/Nasa Hataoka, Patty Tavatanakit/Jennifer Chang

8:20 am - Albane Valenzuela/Sarah Schmelzel, Manon De Roey/Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

8:33 am - Chisato Iwai/Akie Iwai, Allisen Corpuz/Dewi Weber

8:46 am - Savannah Grewal/Gurleen Kaur, Fatima Fernandez Cano/Caley McGinty

8:59 am - Pornanong Phatlum/Arpichaya Yubol, Caroline Inglis/Amanda Doherty

12:15 pm - Kristy McPherson/Brittany Altomare, Azahara Munoz/Julia Lopez Ramirez

12:28 pm - Mina Kreiter/Brianna Do, Malia Nam/Yuna Nishimura

12:41 pm - Muni He/Mary Liu, Yuri Yoshida/Saki Baba

12:54 pm - Jeongeun Lee6/Soo Bin Joo, Gemma Dryburgh/Cassie Porter

1:07 pm - Pernilla Lindberg/Sophia Popov, Gigi Stoll/Nataliya Guseva

1:20 pm - Kristen Gillman/Kate Smith-Stroh, Natalie Gulbis/Eun-Hee Ji

1:33 pm - Allyn Stephens (a)/Bailey Davis (a), Sung Hyun Park/Ina Yoon

1:46 pm - Jodi Ewart Shadoff/Heather Lin, Jing Yan/Kumkang Park

1:59 pm - Maude-Aimee Leblanc/Tiffany Chan, Jenny Coleman/Dana Fall

Hole 10

7:15 am - Daniela Iacobelli/Madison Young, Haeji Kang/Jasmine Suwannapura

7:28 am - Sei Young Kim/Auston Kim, Ryann O'Toole/Bailey Tardy

7:41 am - Ruixin Liu/Yu Liu, Dani Holmqvist/Alexa Pano

7:54 am - Dottie Ardina/Aditi Ashok, Gaby Lopez/Carlota Ciganda

8:07 am - Paula Reto/Amelia Lewis, Narin An/Ayaka Furue

8:20 am - Leona Maguire/Jennifer Kupcho, Minami Katsu/Hinako Shibuno

8:33 am - Annie Park/Hyo Joon Jang, Hira Naveed/Sofia Garcia

8:46 am - Linnea Strom/Frida Kinhult, Mi Hyang Lee/Jiwon Jeon

8:59 am - Jessica Jolly (a)/Kaleigh Babineaux (a), Weiwei Zhang/Liqi Zeng

12:15 pm - Brooke Matthews/Lauren Hartlage, Robyn Choi/Jenny Bae

12:28 pm - Bianca Pagdanganan/Ana Belac, Yan Liu/Yahui Zhang

12:41 pm - Yani Tseng/Wei-Ling Hsu, Alena Sharp/Sarah Kemp

12:54 pm - Jennifer Song/In Gee Chun, Cheyenne Knight/Elizabeth Szokol

1:07 pm - Danielle Kang/Lydia Ko, Ingrid Lindblad/Benedetta Moresco

1:20 pm - Jeeno Thitikul/Ruoning Yin, Miyu Yamashita/Rio Takeda

1:33 pm - Ariya Jutanugarn/Moriya Jutanugarn, Lindy Duncan/Miranda Wang

1:46 pm - Haeran Ryu/Rose Zhang, Andrea Lee/Lucy Lee

1:59 pm - Jessica Porvasnik/Lauren Morris, Kaitlyn Papp Budde/Adela Cernousek

