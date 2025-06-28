2025 Dow Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Dow Championship will be played on Saturday, June 28. All players will begin their rounds from the Midland Country Club's first hole from 10:40 AM local time onwards.

Saki Baba and her teammate Yuri Yoshida will play as the lone team in the first group to tee off. They are tied for last place, 28th, at the 2025 Dow Championship along with nine other teams.

Jennifer Kupcho and Leona Maguire bear a one stroke lead over Gemma Dryburgh and Cassie Porter. As the leader group of the 2025 Dow Championship, they will tee it up at 1:55 PM local time.

Meanwhile, Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang are tied for 9th place at the 2025 Dow Championship. They will begin Saturday's round at 12:49 PM local time with Lauren Hartlage and Brooke Matthews, who are tied for 14th place.

2025 Dow Championship Round 3 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Dow Championship with all times mentioned in local time (via LPGA Tour):

10:40 AM - Saki Baba & Yuri Yoshida

10:48 AM - Allisen Corpuz & Dewi Weber, Cheyenne Knight & Elizabeth Szokol

10:59 AM - Dani Holmqvist & Alexa Pano, Carlota Ciganda & Gaby Lopez

11:10 AM - Amelia Lewis & Paula Reto, Jiwon Jeon & Mi Hyang Lee

11:21 AM - Jennifer Chang & Patty Tavatanakit, Lauren Morris & Jessica Porvasnik

11:32 AM - Kumkang Park & Jing Yan, Sei Young Kim & Auston Kim

11:43 AM - Pernilla Lindberg & Sophia Popov, Amanda Doherty & Caroline Inglis

11:54 AM - Ruixin Liu & Yu Liu, Mariel Galdiano & Fiona Xu

12:05 PM - Jenno Thitikul & Ruoning Yin, Daniela Darquea & Karis Davidson

12:16 PM - Lauren Coughlin & Nasa Hataoka, Kristen Gillman & Kate Smith Stroh

12:27 PM - Daniela Iacobelli & Madison Young, Lindy Duncan & Miranda Wan

12:38 PM - Rio Takeda & Miyu Yamashita, Andrea Lee & Lucy Li

12:49 PM - Megan Khang & Lexi Thompson, Lauren Hartlage & Brooke Matthews

1:00 PM - Narin An & Ayaka Furue, Jodi Ewart Shadoff & Heather Lin

1:11 PM - Sung Hyun Park & Ina Yoon, Jenny Bae & Robyn Choi

1:22 PM - Pornanong Phatlum & Arpichaya Yubol, Jaravee Boonchant & Chanettee Wannasaen

1:33 PM - Yahui Zhang & Yan Liu, Jin Hee Im & Somi Lee

1:44 PM - Sarah Schmelzel & Albane Valenzuela, Manon De Roey & Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

1:55 PM - Jennifer Kupcho & Leona Maguire, Gemma Dryburgh & Cassie Porter

