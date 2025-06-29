2025 Dow Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Dow Championship will be played on Sunday, June 29. All players will tee off from the Midland Country Club's first hole starting from 9:00 AM local time onwards.

Ad

The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Dow Championship will see Mariel Galdiano and Fiona Xu play as the lone team. They are tied for last place, 36th, with Daniela Iacobelli and Madison Young.

Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson share 7th place at the 2025 Dow Championship with Rio Takeda and Miyu Yamashita. With a total score of 10 under par each, they will tee up on Sunday at 12:11 pm local time.

Ad

Trending

Sarah Schmelzel and her playing partner Albane Valenzuela lead the 2025 Dow Championship by one stroke over Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee. With 54-hole scores of 13 under par and 12 under par, respectively, the two teams form the leader group for the final round. They will be teeing off at 12:50 pm local time.

2025 Dow Championship Round 4 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Dow Championship with all times mentioned in local time (via LPGA Tour):

9:00 am - Mariel Galdiano & Fiona Xu

9:09 am - Ruixin Liu & Yu Liu, Daniela Iacobelli & Madison Young

9:22 am - Jennifer Chang & Patty Tavatanakit, Carlota Ciganda & Gaby Lopez

9:35 am - Allisen Corpuz & Dewi Weber, Jenny Bae & Robyn Choi

9:48 am - Lauren Morris & Jessica Porvasnik, Amelia Lewis & Paula Reto

10:01 am - Yan Liu & Yahui Zhang, Amanda Doherty & Caroline Inglis

10:14 am - Kristen Gillman & Kate Smith Stroh, Narin An & Akaya Furue

10:27 am - Pornanong Phatlum & Arpichaya Yubol, Kumkang Park & Jing Yan

10:40 am - Daniela Darquea & Karis Davidson, Jodi Ewart Shadoff & Heather Lin

10:53 am - Lindy Duncan & Miranda Wang, Lauren Coughlin & Nasa Hataoka

11:06 am - Saki Baba & Yuri Yoshida, Pernilla Lindberg & Sophia Popov

11:19 am - Jaravee Boonchant & Chanettee Wannasaen, Dani Holmqvist & Alexa Pano

11:32 am - Sei Young Kim & Auston Kim, Jiwon Jeon & Mi Hyang Lee

11:45 am - Andrea Lee & Lucy Li, Gemma Dryburgh & Cassie Porter

11:58 am - Cheyenne Knight & Elizabeth Szokol, Jeeno Thitkul & Ruoning Yin

12:11 pm - Rio Takeda & Miyu Yamashita, Megan Khang & Lexi Thompson

12:24 pm - Sung Hyun Park & Ina Yoon, Jennifer Kupcho & Leona Maguire

12:37 pm - Manon De Roey & Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Lauren Hartlage & Brooke Matthews

12:50 pm - Sarah Schmelzel & Albane Valenzuela, Jin Hee Im & Somi Lee

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More