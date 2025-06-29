2025 Dow Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 Dow Championship will be played on Sunday, June 29. All players will tee off from the Midland Country Club's first hole starting from 9:00 AM local time onwards.
The first group to tee off the final round of the 2025 Dow Championship will see Mariel Galdiano and Fiona Xu play as the lone team. They are tied for last place, 36th, with Daniela Iacobelli and Madison Young.
Megan Khang and Lexi Thompson share 7th place at the 2025 Dow Championship with Rio Takeda and Miyu Yamashita. With a total score of 10 under par each, they will tee up on Sunday at 12:11 pm local time.
Sarah Schmelzel and her playing partner Albane Valenzuela lead the 2025 Dow Championship by one stroke over Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee. With 54-hole scores of 13 under par and 12 under par, respectively, the two teams form the leader group for the final round. They will be teeing off at 12:50 pm local time.
2025 Dow Championship Round 4 Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 Dow Championship with all times mentioned in local time (via LPGA Tour):
- 9:00 am - Mariel Galdiano & Fiona Xu
- 9:09 am - Ruixin Liu & Yu Liu, Daniela Iacobelli & Madison Young
- 9:22 am - Jennifer Chang & Patty Tavatanakit, Carlota Ciganda & Gaby Lopez
- 9:35 am - Allisen Corpuz & Dewi Weber, Jenny Bae & Robyn Choi
- 9:48 am - Lauren Morris & Jessica Porvasnik, Amelia Lewis & Paula Reto
- 10:01 am - Yan Liu & Yahui Zhang, Amanda Doherty & Caroline Inglis
- 10:14 am - Kristen Gillman & Kate Smith Stroh, Narin An & Akaya Furue
- 10:27 am - Pornanong Phatlum & Arpichaya Yubol, Kumkang Park & Jing Yan
- 10:40 am - Daniela Darquea & Karis Davidson, Jodi Ewart Shadoff & Heather Lin
- 10:53 am - Lindy Duncan & Miranda Wang, Lauren Coughlin & Nasa Hataoka
- 11:06 am - Saki Baba & Yuri Yoshida, Pernilla Lindberg & Sophia Popov
- 11:19 am - Jaravee Boonchant & Chanettee Wannasaen, Dani Holmqvist & Alexa Pano
- 11:32 am - Sei Young Kim & Auston Kim, Jiwon Jeon & Mi Hyang Lee
- 11:45 am - Andrea Lee & Lucy Li, Gemma Dryburgh & Cassie Porter
- 11:58 am - Cheyenne Knight & Elizabeth Szokol, Jeeno Thitkul & Ruoning Yin
- 12:11 pm - Rio Takeda & Miyu Yamashita, Megan Khang & Lexi Thompson
- 12:24 pm - Sung Hyun Park & Ina Yoon, Jennifer Kupcho & Leona Maguire
- 12:37 pm - Manon De Roey & Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Lauren Hartlage & Brooke Matthews
- 12:50 pm - Sarah Schmelzel & Albane Valenzuela, Jin Hee Im & Somi Lee