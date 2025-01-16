2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic round 2 tee times and pairings explored
The second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be played at Emirates Golf Club on Friday, January 17. The day is scheduled to tee off at 10:05 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, taking into account the time difference.
The first of the three leaders to tee off in the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be amateur David Ford, who has a tee time of 10:15 pm Eastern Time (ET). Ricardo Gouveia will tee off at 2:45 a.m. and the third co-leader, David Micheluzzi, will tee off at 3:25 a.m ET.
The defending champion of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Rory McIlroy, will play in one of the most closely watched groups of the round, with his tee time at 3:25 am ET. The Northern Irishman will play in the same group as Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood.
2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic round 2 tee times and pairings