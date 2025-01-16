2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be played at Emirates Golf Club on Friday, January 17. The day is scheduled to tee off at 10:05 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, taking into account the time difference.

The first of the three leaders to tee off in the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be amateur David Ford, who has a tee time of 10:15 pm Eastern Time (ET). Ricardo Gouveia will tee off at 2:45 a.m. and the third co-leader, David Micheluzzi, will tee off at 3:25 a.m ET.

The defending champion of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Rory McIlroy, will play in one of the most closely watched groups of the round, with his tee time at 3:25 am ET. The Northern Irishman will play in the same group as Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood.

2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic round 2 tee times and pairings

Below are the tee times and pairings for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, all times are Eastern Time:

Time Tee 10:05 pm 1 DANTORP, Jens FISHER, Ross SCHWAB, Matthias 10:15 pm 1 FORD, David SCRIVENER, Jason CANTERO, Ivan 10:25 pm 1 LACROIX, Frederic PAUL, Yannik SULLIVAN, Andy 10:35 pm 1 RAMSAY, Richie HILLIER, Daniel JOHNSTON, Ryggs 10:45 pm 1 BROWN, Daniel WIESBERGER, Bernd WINTHER, Jeff 10:55 pm 1 LUITEN, Joost VAILLANT, Tom JAMIESON, Scott 11:05 pm 1 KO, Jeong weon JARVIS, Casey MANSELL, Richard 11:15 pm 1 ZANOTTI, Fabrizio APHIBARNRAT, Kiradech 11:25 pm 1 WHITNELL, Dale DE JAGER, Louis ARMITAGE, Marcus 11:35 pm 1 BRESNU, Adam WU, Ashun GIRRBACH, Joel 10:05 pm 10 CAMPILLO, Jorge KATSURAGAWA, Yuto RAVETTO, David 10:15 pm 10 VAN DRIEL, Darius MIGLIOZZI, Guido CANTER, Laurie 10:25 pm 10 LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo MERONK, Adrian BJÖRK, Alexander 10:35 pm 10 PIETERS, Thomas SÖDERBERG, Sebastian PARRY, John 10:45 pm 10 DONALD, Luke NEERGAARD-PETERSEN, Rasmus HIDALGO, Angel 10:55 pm 10 LAWRENCE, Thriston NORGAARD, Niklas WALLACE, Matt 11:05 pm 10 RAHM, Jon MACINTYRE, Robert SCOTT, Adam 11:15 pm 10 LEE, Min Woo HØJGAARD, Rasmus BHATIA, Akshay 11:25 pm 10 COUSSAUD, Ugo FITZPATRICK, Alex REED, Patrick 11:35 pm 10 COLSAERTS, Nicolas KINHULT, Marcus WILSON, Andrew 2:25 am 1 LORENZO-VERA, Mike KIMSEY, Nathan WILLIAMS, Robin 2:35 am 1 OTAEGUI, Adrian BURMESTER, Dean BAIRSTOW, Sam 2:45 am 1 SHARMA, Shubhankar DEAN, Joe HARRINGTON, Padraig 2:55 am 1 LANGASQUE, Romain JORDAN, Matthew BRADBURY, Dan 3:05 am 1 MCKIBBIN, Tom VEERMAN, Johannes SMYLIE, Elvis 3:15 am 1 SMITH, Jordan FOX, Ryan OLESEN, Thorbjørn 3:25 am 1 MCILROY, Rory HOVLAND, Viktor FLEETWOOD, Tommy 3:35 am 1 WARING, Paul HATTON, Tyrrell HØJGAARD, Nicolai 3:45 am 1 FERGUSON, Ewen NAKAJIMA, Keita WALKER, Jimmy 3:55 am 1 GUERRIER, Julien SIEM, Marcel NORRIS, Shaun 4:05 am 1 SCHAPER, Jayden GUMBERG, Jordan CLEMENTS, Todd 2:25 am 10 DE BRUYN, Jannik COETZEE, George KNAPPE, Alexander 2:35 am 10 SUMMERHAYS, Preston KRUYSWIJK, Jacques ELVIRA, Manuel 2:45 am 10 ELVIRA, Nacho GOUVEIA, Ricardo KIEFFER, Maximilian 2:55 am 10 FICHARDT, Darren FRITTELLI, Dylan LI, Haotong 3:05 am 10 PAVAN, Andrea COCKERILL, Aaron GREEN, Gavin 3:15 am 10 HILL, Calum FORREST, Grant STONE, Brandon 3:25 am 10 BALDWIN, Matthew MICHELUZZI, David CROCKER, Sean 3:35 am 10 DEL REY, Alejandro GARCIA-HEREDIA, Alfredo SADDIER, Adrien 3:45 am 10 VAN VELZEN, Ryan SYME, Connor LAPORTA, Francesco 3:55 am 10 AHLAWAT, Veer GAVINS, Daniel SHINKWIN, Callum 4:05 am 10 AIKEN, Thomas SCHNEIDER, Marcel FORSSTRÖM, Simon

The second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be televised in the United States on Golf Channel from 2:30-7:30 ET.

