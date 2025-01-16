  • home icon
2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic round 2 tee times and pairings explored

By Julio Valdera
Modified Jan 16, 2025 22:13 GMT
David Ford co-leads the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Image via Getty).
David Ford co-leads the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Image via Getty).

The second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be played at Emirates Golf Club on Friday, January 17. The day is scheduled to tee off at 10:05 pm Eastern Time on Thursday, taking into account the time difference.

The first of the three leaders to tee off in the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be amateur David Ford, who has a tee time of 10:15 pm Eastern Time (ET). Ricardo Gouveia will tee off at 2:45 a.m. and the third co-leader, David Micheluzzi, will tee off at 3:25 a.m ET.

also-read-trending Trending

The defending champion of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Rory McIlroy, will play in one of the most closely watched groups of the round, with his tee time at 3:25 am ET. The Northern Irishman will play in the same group as Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood.

2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic round 2 tee times and pairings

Below are the tee times and pairings for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, all times are Eastern Time:

TimeTee
10:05 pm1DANTORP, JensFISHER, RossSCHWAB, Matthias
10:15 pm1FORD, DavidSCRIVENER, JasonCANTERO, Ivan
10:25 pm1LACROIX, FredericPAUL, YannikSULLIVAN, Andy
10:35 pm1RAMSAY, RichieHILLIER, DanielJOHNSTON, Ryggs
10:45 pm1BROWN, DanielWIESBERGER, BerndWINTHER, Jeff
10:55 pm1LUITEN, JoostVAILLANT, TomJAMIESON, Scott
11:05 pm1KO, Jeong weonJARVIS, CaseyMANSELL, Richard
11:15 pm1ZANOTTI, FabrizioAPHIBARNRAT, Kiradech
11:25 pm1WHITNELL, DaleDE JAGER, LouisARMITAGE, Marcus
11:35 pm1BRESNU, AdamWU, AshunGIRRBACH, Joel
10:05 pm10CAMPILLO, JorgeKATSURAGAWA, YutoRAVETTO, David
10:15 pm10VAN DRIEL, DariusMIGLIOZZI, GuidoCANTER, Laurie
10:25 pm10LARRAZÁBAL, PabloMERONK, AdrianBJÖRK, Alexander
10:35 pm10PIETERS, ThomasSÖDERBERG, SebastianPARRY, John
10:45 pm10DONALD, LukeNEERGAARD-PETERSEN, RasmusHIDALGO, Angel
10:55 pm10LAWRENCE, ThristonNORGAARD, NiklasWALLACE, Matt
11:05 pm10RAHM, JonMACINTYRE, RobertSCOTT, Adam
11:15 pm10LEE, Min WooHØJGAARD, RasmusBHATIA, Akshay
11:25 pm10COUSSAUD, UgoFITZPATRICK, AlexREED, Patrick
11:35 pm10COLSAERTS, NicolasKINHULT, MarcusWILSON, Andrew
2:25 am1LORENZO-VERA, MikeKIMSEY, NathanWILLIAMS, Robin
2:35 am1OTAEGUI, AdrianBURMESTER, DeanBAIRSTOW, Sam
2:45 am1SHARMA, ShubhankarDEAN, JoeHARRINGTON, Padraig
2:55 am1LANGASQUE, RomainJORDAN, MatthewBRADBURY, Dan
3:05 am1MCKIBBIN, TomVEERMAN, JohannesSMYLIE, Elvis
3:15 am1SMITH, JordanFOX, RyanOLESEN, Thorbjørn
3:25 am1MCILROY, RoryHOVLAND, ViktorFLEETWOOD, Tommy
3:35 am1WARING, PaulHATTON, TyrrellHØJGAARD, Nicolai
3:45 am1FERGUSON, EwenNAKAJIMA, KeitaWALKER, Jimmy
3:55 am1GUERRIER, JulienSIEM, MarcelNORRIS, Shaun
4:05 am1SCHAPER, JaydenGUMBERG, JordanCLEMENTS, Todd
2:25 am10DE BRUYN, JannikCOETZEE, GeorgeKNAPPE, Alexander
2:35 am10SUMMERHAYS, PrestonKRUYSWIJK, JacquesELVIRA, Manuel
2:45 am10ELVIRA, NachoGOUVEIA, RicardoKIEFFER, Maximilian
2:55 am10FICHARDT, DarrenFRITTELLI, DylanLI, Haotong
3:05 am10PAVAN, AndreaCOCKERILL, AaronGREEN, Gavin
3:15 am10HILL, CalumFORREST, GrantSTONE, Brandon
3:25 am10BALDWIN, MatthewMICHELUZZI, DavidCROCKER, Sean
3:35 am10DEL REY, AlejandroGARCIA-HEREDIA, AlfredoSADDIER, Adrien
3:45 am10VAN VELZEN, RyanSYME, ConnorLAPORTA, Francesco
3:55 am10AHLAWAT, VeerGAVINS, DanielSHINKWIN, Callum
4:05 am10AIKEN, ThomasSCHNEIDER, MarcelFORSSTRÖM, Simon

The second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will be televised in the United States on Golf Channel from 2:30-7:30 ET.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
