2025 Honda LPGA Thailand odds and best bets explored

The 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand is set to take place from February 20-23 at the famous Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya, Thailand. This tournament will bring together 72 of the best female golfers from around the world, all competing for a prize of $1.7 million.

Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul is the top favorite to win, with betting odds of +450. Close behind her are Jin Young Ko at +900 and a group of three players—Celine Boutier, Haeran Ryu, and Ruoning Yin—each at +1400. Other strong contenders include A Lim Kim and Rio Takeda (+2000) and Angel Yin (+2200).

The Siam Country Club Old Course, originally built in 1971 and renovated in 2007, is a 6,576-yard layout that challenges golfers to balance power and accuracy. The course is known to favor big hitters, making it a true test for the players.

Last year’s champion, Patty Tavatanakit, will not be returning to defend her title. She won in 2024 with a remarkable 21-under-par finish, sealing her victory with a birdie on the final hole.

The Honda LPGA Thailand remains one of the most exciting tournaments on the women’s golf calendar, drawing fans from all over the world. As the competition begins, golf lovers will be watching closely to see who will lift the trophy this year.

Thai Amateur joins elite field at Honda LPGA Thailand 2025

The Honda LPGA Thailand 2025 is set to begin on Thursday at the renowned Siam Country Club Old Course in Pattaya. This prestigious tournament will feature 72 top female golfers from around the world, including seven of the current top ten players.

Among the competitors is 18-year-old amateur Pimpisapa Rabrong from Bangkok, Thailand who secured her spot by winning the National Qualifiers in January.

Pimpisapa delivered a stellar performance in the National Qualifiers, securing her spot in the prestigious Honda LPGA Thailand 2025. She shot an impressive 6-under-par 138 over two rounds (69-69), edging out Saralporn Ketsuwan, who finished second with 4-under-par 140 (69-71).

Competing against 88 female golfers, both amateurs and professionals, Rabrong displayed exceptional consistency and composure under pressure. Her outstanding display ensured she earned a well-deserved place in the elite tournament, throwing some attention on her budding potential.

This achievement offers Rabrong a significant opportunity to compete on an international stage and develop women's golf in Thailand to meet global standards. The tournament will also ensure that Thailand remains a strong force in game.

The tournament will run from February 20 to 23, offering golf fans an opportunity to witness world-class performances in Thailand.

