2025 Honda LPGA Thailand round 1 tee times and pairing explored

This week, the LPGA Tour players will tee off at the Honda LPGA Thailand event. The tournament will start with its first round on February 20 and will run through the weekend to conclude with its finale on February 23, at Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand.

The first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand will start at 7:45 a.m. local time on the first and tenth holes with players starting in a group of three. Some of the top-ranked golfers will be playing this week, including Lilia Vu, Ariya Jutanugarn, and Rio Takeda, among others.

Takeda will be taking the first shot of the day for the opening round on the first tee hole at 7:45 a.m. local time in a group with Caroline Masson and Arpichaya Yubol, while Hinako Shibuno, Georgia Hall, and Gabriela Ruffles will start the game on the tenth hole.

Anna Nordqvist will be starting the game at 8:45 a.m. local time on the first tee hole in a group with Wichanee Meechai and Gianna Clemente (a), while Lilia Vu will be teeing off on the first tee hole in a group with Hyo Joo Kim and Yuka Saso.

Lucy Li, Mi Hyang Lee, and Peiyun Chien will tee off on the tenth hole at 9:14 a.m. local time. Maja Stark, Esther Henseleit, and Angel Yin will be teeing up on the tenth hole at 8:02 a.m. local time.

2025 Honda LPGA Thailand round 1 tee times

Here are the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand round 1 tee times (local time):

Tee 1

7:45 AM: Rio Takeda, Caroline Masson, Arpichaya Yubol

7:57 AM: Grace Kim, Allisen Corpuz, Jin Hee Im

8:09 AM: Natalia Guseva, Andrea Lee, Albane Valenzuela

8:21 AM: Trichat Cheenglab, Jennifer Kupcho, Moriya Jutanugarn

8:33 AM: Hye-Jin Choi, Akie Iwai, Mao Saigo

8:45 AM: Anna Nordqvist, Wichanee Meechai, Gianna Clemente (a)

8:57 AM: Amy Yang, Celine Boutier, Pimpisa Rubrong (a)

9:09 AM: Jasmine Suwannapura, Lauren Coughlin, Ayaka Furue

9:21 AM: Aria Jutanugarn, Linn Grant, Yealimi Noh

9:33 AM: Haeran Ryu, Brooke M. Henderson, Chanettee Wannasaen

9:45 AM: Lilia Vu, Jin Young Ko, Yuka Saso

9:57 AM: Jeeno Thitikul, Ruoning Yin, Patty Tavatanakits

Tee 10

7:50 AM: Hinako Shibuno, Georgia Hall, Gabriela Ruffles

8:02 AM: Maja Stark, Esther Henseleit, Angel Yin

8:14 AM: Stephanie Kyriacou, Miyu Sato, Somi Lee

8:26 AM: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Linnea Strom, Brittany Altimare

8:38 AM: Yuna Nishimura, Sei Young Kim, Ruixin Liu

8:50 AM: A Lim Kim, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Alexa Pano

9:02 AM: Annabel Louise Dimmock, Chisato Iwai, Ryann O'Toole

9:14 AM: Lucy Li, Mi Hyang Lee, Peiyun Chien

9:26 AM: Madelene Sagstrom, Narin An, Sarah Schmelzel,

9:38 AM: Jenny Shin, Jaravee Boonchant, Hyo Joo Kim

9:50 AM: Auston Kim, Carlota Ciganda, Bailey Tardy

10:02 AM: Sophia Popov, Gaby Lopez, Leona Maguire

