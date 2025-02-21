2025 Honda LPGA Thailand round 3 tee times and pairing explored

The 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand is heading for its third round, which will take place on Saturday, February 22. The players will tee off for the third round at 8:05 a.m. local time, with Ayaka Furue, Gabriela Ruffels, and Jin Hee Im starting their game on the first tee hole, while Maja Stark, Hinako Shibuno, and Haeran Ryu will tee off on the tenth.

Akie Iwai had extended her lead even after the second round of the tournament. She had a remarkable start to the game with a solid round of 62 at the Honda LPGA Thailand. The Japanese played a bogey-free round of 10-under on the first day and then played a round of 67 on the second day to extend her lead in the game.

She started the second round with a birdie on the first hole and then added two more birdies on the fourth and seventh holes. On the back nine, Iwai made two more birdies for another bogey-free round. With a total of 15-under, the Japanese golfer has a two-stroke lead in the game heading into the final two rounds.

Angel Yin settled in second place at 13-under, Jeeno Thitikul and Moriya Jutanugarn tied for third place, followed by Esther Henseleit, who secured fifth place.

Akie Iwai will tee off for the third round at 10:17 a.m. local time in a group with Yin and Thitikul on the first tee hole.

2025 Honda LPGA Thailand round 3 tee times

Here are the tee times of the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand round 3 (local time):

Hole 1

8:05 AM: Ayaka Furue, Gabriela Ruffels, Jin Hee Im

8:17 AM: Gianna Clemente (a), Miyu Sato, Pajaree Anannarukarn

8:29 AM: Carlota Ciganda, Jaravee Boonchant, Jin Young Ko

8:41 AM: Gaby Lopez, Allisen Corpuz, Mao Saigo

8:53 AM: Rio Takeda, Amy Yang, Yuka Saso

9:05 AM: Ariya Jutanugarn, Yealimi Noh, Ruoning Yin

9:17 AM: Jennifer Kupcho, Patty Tavatanakit, Georgia Hall

9:29 AM: Somi Lee, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Albane Valenzuela

9:41 AM: Linn Grant, Hye-Jin Choi, Andrea Lee

9:53 AM: Chanettee Wannasaen, Chisato Iwai, A Lim Kim

10:05 AM: Moriya Jutanugarn, Esther Henseleit, Auston Kim

10:17 AM: Akie Iwai, Angel Yin, Jeeno Thitikul

Hole 10

8:10 AM: Maja Stark, Hinako Shibuno, Haeran Ryu

8:22 AM: Leona Maguire, Jenny Shin, Hyo Joo Kim

8:34 AM: Celine Boutier, Lauren Coughlin, Narin An

8:46 AM: Stephanie Kyriacou, Pimpisa Rubrong (a), Lucy Li

8:58 AM: Caroline Masson, Jasmine Suwannapura, Ruixin Liu

9:10 AM: Yuna Nishimura, Alexa Pano, Wichanee Meechai

9:22 AM: Brooke M. Henderson, Mi Hyang Lee, Bailey Tardy

9:34 AM: Brittany Altomare, Sarah Schmelzel, Sei Young Kim

9:46 AM: Ryann O'Toole, Arpichaya Yubol, Sophia Popov

9:58 AM: Lilia Vu, Grace Kim, Madelene Sagstrom

10:10 AM: Nataliya Guseva, Trichat Cheenglab, Peiyun Chien

10:22 AM: Linnea Strom, Annabel Dimmock, Anna Nordqvist

