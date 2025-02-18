2025 Honda LPGA Thailand: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

The Honda LPGA Thailand is the LPGA Tour’s latest stop and it'll be a four-day tournament, which will take place this weekend on the same days as the PGA Tour's Mexico Open. The tournament will have a cut system after the second round and the LPGA’s website has released a schedule for the event:
Thursday, February 20: Day 1- Round one
Friday, February 21: Day 2- Round two
Saturday, February 22: Day 3- Round three
Sunday, February 23: Day 4- Round four
The Honda LPGA Thailand will take place at the Old Course of the Siam Country Club, established by Dr. Thaworn Phornprapha in March 1971 and since when it's undergone multiple renovations to finally reopen in 2007. The club also includes a wall-to-wall cart path that extends from the tees to the greens.
Who is playing at the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand?
Some top players in the Honda LPGA Thailand field are defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, who defeated Albane Valenzuela to claim the title on home soil. Jeeno Thitikul is also in the field along with Anna Nordqvist, who won the event in 2014. Major champions including Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, and more are also in the field. Here's a look at the entire field:
- Pimpisa Rubrong (Thailand)
- Wichanee Meechai (Thailand)
- Trichat Cheenglab (Thailand)
- Jaravee Boonchant (Thailand)
- Chisato Iwai (Japan)
- Akie Iwai (Japan)
- Miyu Sato (Japan)
- Rio Takeda (Japan)
- Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)
- Georgia Hall (England)
- Annabel Dimmock (England)
- Gianna Clemente (USA)
- Haeran Ryu (South Korea)
- Jeeno Thitikul (Thailand)
- Ruoning Yin (China)
- Ayaka Furue (Japan)
- Lauren Coughlin (USA)
- Mao Saigo (Japan)
- Sei Young Kim (South Korea)
- Lilia Vu (USA)
- Jin Young Ko (South Korea)
- Brooke M. Henderson (Canada)
- Celine Boutier (France)
- Hye-Jin Choi (South Korea)
- Chanettee Wannasaen (Thailand)
- Maja Stark (Sweden)
- Yuka Saso (Japan)
- Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand)
- Jin Hee Im (South Korea)
- Jennifer Kupcho (USA)
- Narin An (South Korea)
- Nataliya Guseva (UNA)
- Angel Yin (USA)
- A Lim Kim (South Korea)
- Linn Grant (Sweden)
- Gabriela Ruffels (Australia)
- Lucy Li (USA)
- Amy Yang (South Korea)
- Sarah Schmelzel (USA)
- Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand)
- Yealimi Noh (USA)
- Esther Henseleit (Germany)
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark)
- Jasmine Suwannapura (Thailand)
- Andrea Lee (USA)
- Jenny Shin (South Korea)
- Allisen Corpuz (USA)
- Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland)
- Grace Kim (Australia)
- Moriya Jutanugarn (Thailand)
- Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand)
- Bailey Tardy (USA)
- Sophia Popov (Germany)
- Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden)
- Arpichaya Yubol (Thailand)
- Caroline Masson (Germany)
- Mi Hyang Lee (South Korea)
- Linnea Strom (Sweden)
- Ryann O'Toole (USA)
- Leona Maguire (Ireland)
- Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea)
- Carlota Ciganda (Spain)
- Gaby Lopez (Mexico)
- Stephanie Kyriacou (Australia)
- Auston Kim (USA)
- Hinako Shibuno (Japan)
- Alexa Pano (USA)
- Brittany Altomare (USA)
- Ruixin Liu (China)
- Yuna Nishimura (Japan)
- Peiyun Chien (Taiwan)
- Somi Lee (South Korea)
What is the prize money distribution of the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand?
The Honda LPGA Thailand’s purse is $1.7 million, out of which $255,000 will go to the winner and $160,353 will go to the second-place finisher. The third-place finisher will receive $115,325 and the last-place finisher will get $3,950.
Here's the entire breakdown of the Honda LPGA Thailand purse:
1st: $255,000
2nd: $160,353
3rd: $116,325
4th: $89,986
5th: $72,429
6th: $59,260
7th: $49,603
8th: $43,458
9th: $39,068
10th: $35,556
11th: $32,921
12th: $30,727
13th: $28,795
14th: $27,040
15th: $25,459
16th: $24,055
17th: $22,826
18th: $21,773
19th: $20,895
20th: $20,192
21st: $19,490
22nd: $18,787
23rd: $18,086
24th: $17,383
25th: $16,769
26th: $16,154
27th: $15,539
28th: $14,924
29th: $14,310
30th: $13,783
31st: $13,256
32nd: $12,730
33rd: $12,203
34th: $11,676
35th: $11,238
36th: $10,798
37th: $10,360
38th: $9,921
39th: $9,481
40th: $9,130
41st: $8,779
42nd: $8,429
43rd: $8,076
44th: $7,726
45th: $7,462
46th: $7,199
47th: $6,935
48th: $6,672
49th: $6,408
50th: $6,145
51st: $5,970
52nd: $5,794
53rd: $5,618
54th: $5,444
55th: $5,267
56th: $5,091
57th: $4,917
58th: $4,740
59th: $4,566
60th: $4,390
61st: $4,303
62nd: $4,214
63rd: $4,126
64th: $4,039
65th: $3,950