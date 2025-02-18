2025 Honda LPGA Thailand: Schedule, venue, top players and more explored

The Honda LPGA Thailand is the LPGA Tour’s latest stop and it'll be a four-day tournament, which will take place this weekend on the same days as the PGA Tour's Mexico Open. The tournament will have a cut system after the second round and the LPGA’s website has released a schedule for the event:

Thursday, February 20: Day 1- Round one

Friday, February 21: Day 2- Round two

Saturday, February 22: Day 3- Round three

Sunday, February 23: Day 4- Round four

The Honda LPGA Thailand will take place at the Old Course of the Siam Country Club, established by Dr. Thaworn Phornprapha in March 1971 and since when it's undergone multiple renovations to finally reopen in 2007. The club also includes a wall-to-wall cart path that extends from the tees to the greens.

Who is playing at the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand?

Some top players in the Honda LPGA Thailand field are defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, who defeated Albane Valenzuela to claim the title on home soil. Jeeno Thitikul is also in the field along with Anna Nordqvist, who won the event in 2014. Major champions including Celine Boutier, Allisen Corpuz, and more are also in the field. Here's a look at the entire field:

Pimpisa Rubrong (Thailand)

Wichanee Meechai (Thailand)

Trichat Cheenglab (Thailand)

Jaravee Boonchant (Thailand)

Chisato Iwai (Japan)

Akie Iwai (Japan)

Miyu Sato (Japan)

Rio Takeda (Japan)

Anna Nordqvist (Sweden)

Georgia Hall (England)

Annabel Dimmock (England)

Gianna Clemente (USA)

Haeran Ryu (South Korea)

Jeeno Thitikul (Thailand)

Ruoning Yin (China)

Ayaka Furue (Japan)

Lauren Coughlin (USA)

Mao Saigo (Japan)

Sei Young Kim (South Korea)

Lilia Vu (USA)

Jin Young Ko (South Korea)

Brooke M. Henderson (Canada)

Celine Boutier (France)

Hye-Jin Choi (South Korea)

Chanettee Wannasaen (Thailand)

Maja Stark (Sweden)

Yuka Saso (Japan)

Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand)

Jin Hee Im (South Korea)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Narin An (South Korea)

Nataliya Guseva (UNA)

Angel Yin (USA)

A Lim Kim (South Korea)

Linn Grant (Sweden)

Gabriela Ruffels (Australia)

Lucy Li (USA)

Amy Yang (South Korea)

Sarah Schmelzel (USA)

Ariya Jutanugarn (Thailand)

Yealimi Noh (USA)

Esther Henseleit (Germany)

Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark)

Jasmine Suwannapura (Thailand)

Andrea Lee (USA)

Jenny Shin (South Korea)

Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Albane Valenzuela (Switzerland)

Grace Kim (Australia)

Moriya Jutanugarn (Thailand)

Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand)

Bailey Tardy (USA)

Sophia Popov (Germany)

Madelene Sagstrom (Sweden)

Arpichaya Yubol (Thailand)

Caroline Masson (Germany)

Mi Hyang Lee (South Korea)

Linnea Strom (Sweden)

Ryann O'Toole (USA)

Leona Maguire (Ireland)

Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea)

Carlota Ciganda (Spain)

Gaby Lopez (Mexico)

Stephanie Kyriacou (Australia)

Auston Kim (USA)

Hinako Shibuno (Japan)

Alexa Pano (USA)

Brittany Altomare (USA)

Ruixin Liu (China)

Yuna Nishimura (Japan)

Peiyun Chien (Taiwan)

Somi Lee (South Korea)

What is the prize money distribution of the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand?

The Honda LPGA Thailand’s purse is $1.7 million, out of which $255,000 will go to the winner and $160,353 will go to the second-place finisher. The third-place finisher will receive $115,325 and the last-place finisher will get $3,950.

Here's the entire breakdown of the Honda LPGA Thailand purse:

1st: $255,000

2nd: $160,353

3rd: $116,325

4th: $89,986

5th: $72,429

6th: $59,260

7th: $49,603

8th: $43,458

9th: $39,068

10th: $35,556

11th: $32,921

12th: $30,727

13th: $28,795

14th: $27,040

15th: $25,459

16th: $24,055

17th: $22,826

18th: $21,773

19th: $20,895

20th: $20,192

21st: $19,490

22nd: $18,787

23rd: $18,086

24th: $17,383

25th: $16,769

26th: $16,154

27th: $15,539

28th: $14,924

29th: $14,310

30th: $13,783

31st: $13,256

32nd: $12,730

33rd: $12,203

34th: $11,676

35th: $11,238

36th: $10,798

37th: $10,360

38th: $9,921

39th: $9,481

40th: $9,130

41st: $8,779

42nd: $8,429

43rd: $8,076

44th: $7,726

45th: $7,462

46th: $7,199

47th: $6,935

48th: $6,672

49th: $6,408

50th: $6,145

51st: $5,970

52nd: $5,794

53rd: $5,618

54th: $5,444

55th: $5,267

56th: $5,091

57th: $4,917

58th: $4,740

59th: $4,566

60th: $4,390

61st: $4,303

62nd: $4,214

63rd: $4,126

64th: $4,039

65th: $3,950

