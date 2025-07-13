2025 ISCO Championship payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $4M purse

The final round of the 2025 ISCO Championship was absolutely thrilling. Sunday's round saw the field compete to earn the biggest slice of the $4 million purse prize.

William Mouw posted an astounding 9 under par 61 round on Sunday to vault a whopping 24 spots up the leaderboard into the lead. The winner of the 2025 ISCO Championship earned $720,000 for his brilliant performance.

Paul Peterson fell just short of winning the 2025 ISCO Championship. Settling for a solo second-place finish, the American took home $436,000. Manuel Elvira followed in third place at the ISCO Championship with a payout of $276,000.

2025 ISCO Championship Final Payouts

Here's a look at how much each golfer earned from the $4 million purse prize at the 2025 ISCO Championship (via Golf Digest):

WINNER: William Mouw (-10), $720,000

2: Paul Peterson (-9), $436,000

3: Manual Elvira (-7), $276,000

T-4: Vince Whaley (-6), $180,000

T-4: David Skinns (-6), $180,000

T-6: Jackson Koivun (-5), $0 (amateur)

T-6: Patrick Fishburn (-5), $164,000

T-8: Ben Kohles (-4), $113,333.34

T-8: Chad Ramey (-4), $113,333.34

T-8: Nick Hardy (-4), $113,333.34

T-8: Kevin Kisner (-4), $113,333.34

T-8: Taylor Montgomery (-4), $113,333.34

T-8: Luke List (-4), $113,333.34

T-14: Cameron Champ (-3), $63,400

T-14: Scott Piercey (-3), $63,400

T-14: Michael Thorbjornsen (-3), $63,400

T-14: Peter Malnati (-3), $63,400

T-14: Will Gordon (-3), $63,400

T-14: Thomas Rosenmueller (-3), $63,400

T-14: Hayden Springer (-3), $63,400

T-14: Beau Hossler (-3), $63,400

T-14: Trevor Cone (-3), $63,400

T-14: Chan Kim (-3), $63,400

T-24: Matt NeSmith (-2), $37,000

T-24: Alexander Levy (-2), $37,000

T-24: Will Chandler (-2), $37,000

T-24: Gordon Sargent (-2), $37,000

T-28: David Lipsky (-1), $28,000

T-28: Ben Silverman (-1), $28,000

T-28: Harry Higgs (-1), $28,000

T-28: Steven Fisk (-1), $28,000

T-28: Zac Blair (-1), $28,000

T-34: Ricky Castillo (E), $21,333.33

T-34: Martin Laird (E), $21,333.33

T-34: Rico Hoey (E), $21,333.33

T-34: Wenyi Ding (E), $21,333.33

T-34: Ben Martin (E), $21,333.33

T-34: Callum Tarren (E), $21,333.33

T-40: Jack Senior (+1), $16,600

T-40: Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (+1), $16,600

T-40: Emiliano Grillo (+1), $16,600

T-40: Marcus Armitage (+1), $16,600

T-40: Josh Teater (+1), $16,600

T-45: Conor Purcell (+2), $13,000

T-45: Jackson Suber (+2), $13,000

T-45: Frankie Capan III (+2), $13,000

T-45: Kris Ventura (+2), $13,000

49: James Hahn (+3), $11,160

T-50: Chez Reavie (+4), $10,180

T-50: Angel Ayora (+4), $10,180

T-50: Rafael Campos (+4), $10,180

T-50: Noah Goodwin (+4), $10,180

T-54: Troy Merritt (+5), $9,460

T-54: Joel Girrbach (+5), $9,460

T-54: Max Kieffer (+5), $9,460

T-54: Marcus Byrd (+5), $9,460

T-58: MJ Daffue (+6), $9,160

T-58: Hamish Brown (+6), $9,160

T-58: Cristobal Del Solar (+6), $9,160

T-61: Tommy Gainey (+7), $8,920

T-61: Lanto Griffin (+7), $8,920

T-61: Carl Yuan (+7), $8,920

T-64: Braden Thornberry (+8), $8,680

T-64: Callum Shinkwin (+8), $8,680

T-64: Jonathan Byrd (+8), $8,680

T-67: Mark Hubbard (+8), $8,480

T-67: Stephen Stallings, Jr. (+8), $8,480

