2025 ISCO Championship round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 ISCO Championship will be played on Friday, July 11. Players will tee off from the Hurstbourne Country Club's first and tenth holes from 6:45 AM ET onwards.
Chan Kim bears a four-stroke lead at the 2025 ISCO Championship by carding in an incredible 9-under-par 61 round. He will tee up the second round of the ISCO Championship at 1:16 PM ET from the tenth hole with Justin Lower and Erik Barnes.
Peter Malnati is tied for second place at the 2025 ISCO Championship. He will tee up Friday's round at 7:18 AM ET with Brice Garnett and Adam Schenk, who are tied for 37th place and 105th place at the ISCO Championship, respectively.
2025 ISCO Championship Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 ISCO Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 6:45 am: Cody Gribble, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gavin Green
- 6:56 am: Jonathan Byrd, Ben Kohles, Joel Moscatel
- 7:07 am: J.B. Holmes, Marcus Armitage, Tom Vaillant
- 7:18 am: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Adam Schenk
- 7:29 am: Lanto Griffin, Scott Jamieson, Casey Jarvis
- 7:40 am: Vince Whaley, Max Kieffer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 7:51 am: Martin Trainer, Rico Hoey, Andrew Wilson
- 8:02 am: Dylan Wu, Marcus Kinhult, Mikael Lindberg
- 8:13 am: Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Kris Ventura
- 8:24 am: Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Jacob Skov Olesen
- 8:35 am: Carl Yuan, Jeremy Paul, Michael Balcar
- 8:46 am: William McGirt, John Pak, Matthew Riedel
- 8:57 am: Jeff Overton, Quade Cummins, Kaito Onishi
- 12:10 pm: Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, Matthias Schwab
- 12:21 pm: Mac Meissner, Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
- 12:32 pm: Tyler Duncan, Josh Teater, Jeong Weon Ko
- 12:43 pm: Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Adam Hadwin
- 12:54 pm: Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Thomas Aiken
- 1:05 pm: Hayden Buckley, Ben Silverman, Julien Brun
- 1:16 pm: Chandler Phillips, Callum Shinkwin, Conor Purcell
- 1:27 pm: Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Hamish Brown
- 1:38 pm: Beau Hossler, Davis Bryant, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 1:49 pm: Gordon Sargent, Angel Ayora, Miles Russell (a)
- 2:00 pm: George McNeill, William Mouw, Marcus Byrd
- 2:11 pm: Hayden Springer, Trevor Cone, Will Chandler
- 2:22 pm: Cristobal Del Solar, Braden Thornberry, Carson Johnson
Hole 10
- 6:45 am: Tommy Gainey, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Andrea Pavan
- 6:56 am: Cameron Champ, Ben Martin, Joel Girrbach
- 7:07 am: Harry Higgs, Bronson Burgoon, Manuel Elvira
- 7:18 am: Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Seamus Power
- 7:29 am: Jim Herman, Nick Watney, Kevin Roy
- 7:40 am: Aaron Baddeley, Jack Senior, Ricardo Gouveia
- 7:51 am: Zac Blair, David Lipsky, Jens Dantorp
- 8:02 am: Carson Young, David Skinns, Jannik De Bruyn
- 8:13 am: Jackson Suber, Robin Williams, Kazuma Kobori
- 8:24 am: Michael Thorbjornsen, Wenyi Ding, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 8:35 am: S.H. Kim, Stephen Stallings Jr., Brendon Doyle
- 8:46 am: Brian Stuard, Kevin Velo, Drew Doyle
- 8:57 am: Ricky Castillo, Steven Fisk, Cooper Musselman
- 12:10 pm: Greyson Sigg, Jason Scrivener, Andreas Halvorsen
- 12:21 pm: Ryan Brehm, Brandon Wu, Richard Sterne
- 12:32 pm: Fabián Gómez, Matt NeSmith, Bjorn Akesson
- 12:43 pm: Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey
- 12:54 pm: Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy, Zihao Jin
- 1:05 pm: Kevin Chappell, Bill Haas, Callum Tarren
- 1:16 pm: Justin Lower, Chan Kim, Erik Barnes
- 1:27 pm: Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Alexander Levy
- 1:38 pm: James Hahn, Patrick Fishburn, Fabrizio Zanotti
- 1:49 pm: S.Y. Noh, Alexander Knappe, Shubhankar Sharma
- 2:00 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Paul Peterson, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 2:11 pm: MJ Daffue, Frankie Capan III, Tim Widing
- 2:22 pm: Taylor Dickson, Mason Andersen, Daniel Iceman