2025 ISCO Championship round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 ISCO Championship will be played on Friday, July 11. Players will tee off from the Hurstbourne Country Club's first and tenth holes from 6:45 AM ET onwards.

Ad

Chan Kim bears a four-stroke lead at the 2025 ISCO Championship by carding in an incredible 9-under-par 61 round. He will tee up the second round of the ISCO Championship at 1:16 PM ET from the tenth hole with Justin Lower and Erik Barnes.

Peter Malnati is tied for second place at the 2025 ISCO Championship. He will tee up Friday's round at 7:18 AM ET with Brice Garnett and Adam Schenk, who are tied for 37th place and 105th place at the ISCO Championship, respectively.

Ad

Trending

2025 ISCO Championship Round 2 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 ISCO Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

6:45 am : Cody Gribble, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gavin Green

: Cody Gribble, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Gavin Green 6:56 am : Jonathan Byrd, Ben Kohles, Joel Moscatel

: Jonathan Byrd, Ben Kohles, Joel Moscatel 7:07 am : J.B. Holmes, Marcus Armitage, Tom Vaillant

: J.B. Holmes, Marcus Armitage, Tom Vaillant 7:18 am : Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Adam Schenk

: Peter Malnati, Brice Garnett, Adam Schenk 7:29 am : Lanto Griffin, Scott Jamieson, Casey Jarvis

: Lanto Griffin, Scott Jamieson, Casey Jarvis 7:40 am : Vince Whaley, Max Kieffer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

: Vince Whaley, Max Kieffer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 7:51 am : Martin Trainer, Rico Hoey, Andrew Wilson

: Martin Trainer, Rico Hoey, Andrew Wilson 8:02 am : Dylan Wu, Marcus Kinhult, Mikael Lindberg

: Dylan Wu, Marcus Kinhult, Mikael Lindberg 8:13 am : Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Kris Ventura

: Kevin Kisner, Sean O'Hair, Kris Ventura 8:24 am : Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Jacob Skov Olesen

: Takumi Kanaya, Noah Goodwin, Jacob Skov Olesen 8:35 am : Carl Yuan, Jeremy Paul, Michael Balcar

: Carl Yuan, Jeremy Paul, Michael Balcar 8:46 am : William McGirt, John Pak, Matthew Riedel

: William McGirt, John Pak, Matthew Riedel 8:57 am : Jeff Overton, Quade Cummins, Kaito Onishi

: Jeff Overton, Quade Cummins, Kaito Onishi 12:10 pm : Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, Matthias Schwab

: Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, Matthias Schwab 12:21 pm : Mac Meissner, Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez

: Mac Meissner, Matthew Baldwin, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 12:32 pm : Tyler Duncan, Josh Teater, Jeong Weon Ko

: Tyler Duncan, Josh Teater, Jeong Weon Ko 12:43 pm : Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Adam Hadwin

: Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Adam Hadwin 12:54 pm : Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Thomas Aiken

: Troy Merritt, Mark Hubbard, Thomas Aiken 1:05 pm : Hayden Buckley, Ben Silverman, Julien Brun

: Hayden Buckley, Ben Silverman, Julien Brun 1:16 pm : Chandler Phillips, Callum Shinkwin, Conor Purcell

: Chandler Phillips, Callum Shinkwin, Conor Purcell 1:27 pm : Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Hamish Brown

: Sam Ryder, Will Gordon, Hamish Brown 1:38 pm : Beau Hossler, Davis Bryant, Brandon Robinson Thompson

: Beau Hossler, Davis Bryant, Brandon Robinson Thompson 1:49 pm : Gordon Sargent, Angel Ayora, Miles Russell (a)

: Gordon Sargent, Angel Ayora, Miles Russell (a) 2:00 pm : George McNeill, William Mouw, Marcus Byrd

: George McNeill, William Mouw, Marcus Byrd 2:11 pm : Hayden Springer, Trevor Cone, Will Chandler

: Hayden Springer, Trevor Cone, Will Chandler 2:22 pm: Cristobal Del Solar, Braden Thornberry, Carson Johnson

Ad

Hole 10

6:45 am : Tommy Gainey, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Andrea Pavan

: Tommy Gainey, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Andrea Pavan 6:56 am : Cameron Champ, Ben Martin, Joel Girrbach

: Cameron Champ, Ben Martin, Joel Girrbach 7:07 am : Harry Higgs, Bronson Burgoon, Manuel Elvira

: Harry Higgs, Bronson Burgoon, Manuel Elvira 7:18 am : Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Seamus Power

: Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Seamus Power 7:29 am : Jim Herman, Nick Watney, Kevin Roy

: Jim Herman, Nick Watney, Kevin Roy 7:40 am : Aaron Baddeley, Jack Senior, Ricardo Gouveia

: Aaron Baddeley, Jack Senior, Ricardo Gouveia 7:51 am : Zac Blair, David Lipsky, Jens Dantorp

: Zac Blair, David Lipsky, Jens Dantorp 8:02 am : Carson Young, David Skinns, Jannik De Bruyn

: Carson Young, David Skinns, Jannik De Bruyn 8:13 am : Jackson Suber, Robin Williams, Kazuma Kobori

: Jackson Suber, Robin Williams, Kazuma Kobori 8:24 am : Michael Thorbjornsen, Wenyi Ding, Jackson Koivun (a)

: Michael Thorbjornsen, Wenyi Ding, Jackson Koivun (a) 8:35 am : S.H. Kim, Stephen Stallings Jr., Brendon Doyle

: S.H. Kim, Stephen Stallings Jr., Brendon Doyle 8:46 am : Brian Stuard, Kevin Velo, Drew Doyle

: Brian Stuard, Kevin Velo, Drew Doyle 8:57 am : Ricky Castillo, Steven Fisk, Cooper Musselman

: Ricky Castillo, Steven Fisk, Cooper Musselman 12:10 pm : Greyson Sigg, Jason Scrivener, Andreas Halvorsen

: Greyson Sigg, Jason Scrivener, Andreas Halvorsen 12:21 pm : Ryan Brehm, Brandon Wu, Richard Sterne

: Ryan Brehm, Brandon Wu, Richard Sterne 12:32 pm : Fabián Gómez, Matt NeSmith, Bjorn Akesson

: Fabián Gómez, Matt NeSmith, Bjorn Akesson 12:43 pm : Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey

: Rafael Campos, Adam Svensson, Chad Ramey 12:54 pm : Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy, Zihao Jin

: Chez Reavie, Scott Piercy, Zihao Jin 1:05 pm : Kevin Chappell, Bill Haas, Callum Tarren

: Kevin Chappell, Bill Haas, Callum Tarren 1:16 pm : Justin Lower, Chan Kim, Erik Barnes

: Justin Lower, Chan Kim, Erik Barnes 1:27 pm : Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Alexander Levy

: Austin Cook, Jason Dufner, Alexander Levy 1:38 pm : James Hahn, Patrick Fishburn, Fabrizio Zanotti

: James Hahn, Patrick Fishburn, Fabrizio Zanotti 1:49 pm : S.Y. Noh, Alexander Knappe, Shubhankar Sharma

: S.Y. Noh, Alexander Knappe, Shubhankar Sharma 2:00 pm : Taylor Montgomery, Paul Peterson, Thomas Rosenmueller

: Taylor Montgomery, Paul Peterson, Thomas Rosenmueller 2:11 pm : MJ Daffue, Frankie Capan III, Tim Widing

: MJ Daffue, Frankie Capan III, Tim Widing 2:22 pm: Taylor Dickson, Mason Andersen, Daniel Iceman

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More