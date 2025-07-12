2025 ISCO Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2025 ISCO Championship will be played on Saturday, July 12. All players will tee off from the Hurstbourne Country Club's first hole from 9:00 AM ET onwards.
Frankie Capan III and Cristobal Del Solar will be the first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 ISCO Championship. They share the last position, 54th, with 13 other golfers, including Harry Higgs and Rafael Campos.
The leader group of the event on Saturday comprises Chan Kim and Vince Whaley. They will take on the Hurstbourne Country Club at 2:50 PM ET. Kim bears a five-stroke lead over Whaley.
Kris Ventura and Thomas Rosenmueller share second place at the 2025 ISCO Championship with Vince Whaley. With a 36-hole score of 6 under par, Ventura and Rosenmueller will tee it up at 2:40 PM ET.
The leading amateur of the 2025 ISCO Championship, Jackson Koivun, is tied for 27th place. He will play Saturday's round at 12:10 PM ET with Josh Teater.
2025 ISCO Championship Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 ISCO Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 9:00 AM - Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar
- 9:10 AM - Chez Reavie, Marcus Byrd
- 9:20 AM - Rafael Campos, Mark Hubbard
- 9:30 AM - Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Matt NeSmith
- 9:40 AM - Carl Yuan, Stephen Stallings Jr.
- 9:50 AM - Jack Senior, Noah Goodwin
- 10:00 AM - Lanto Griffin, Max Kieffer
- 10:15 AM - Braden Thornberry, Harry Higgs
- 10:25 AM - William Mouw, MJ Daffue
- 10:35 AM - Gordon Sargent, Angel Ayora
- 10:45 AM - Hamish Brown, James Hahn
- 10:55 AM - Callum Shinkwin, Conor Purcell
- 11:05 AM - Martin Laird, Ben Silverman
- 11:15 AM - SH Kim, Ricky Castillo
- 11:30 AM - Jackson Suber, Wenyi Ding
- 11:40 AM - Ben Kohles, David Lipsky
- 11:50 AM - Scott Piercy, Alexander Levy
- 12:00 PM - Emiliano Grillo, Chad Ramey
- 12:10 PM - Jackson Koivun (a), Josh Teater
- 12:20 PM - Marcus Armitage, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:30 PM - Tommy Gainey, Jonathan Byrd
- 12:45 PM - Patrick Fishburn, Will Chandler
- 12:55 PM - Luke List, Troy Merritt
- 1:05 PM - Trevor Cone, Ben Martin
- 1:15 PM - Manuel Elvira, Will Gordon
- 1:25 PM - Hayden Springer, Joel Girrbach
- 1:35 PM - Steven Fisk, Taylor Montgomery
- 1:45 PM - Cameron Champ, Peter Malnati
- 2:00 PM - Beau Hossler, Paul Peterson
- 2:10 PM - Nick Hardy, Callum Tarren
- 2:20 PM - David Skinns, Kevin Kisner
- 2:30 PM - Rico Hoey, Zac Blair
- 2:40 PM - Kris Ventura, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 2:50 PM - Chan Kim, Vince Whaley