2025 ISCO Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2025 ISCO Championship will be played on Saturday, July 12. All players will tee off from the Hurstbourne Country Club's first hole from 9:00 AM ET onwards.

Frankie Capan III and Cristobal Del Solar will be the first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 ISCO Championship. They share the last position, 54th, with 13 other golfers, including Harry Higgs and Rafael Campos.

The leader group of the event on Saturday comprises Chan Kim and Vince Whaley. They will take on the Hurstbourne Country Club at 2:50 PM ET. Kim bears a five-stroke lead over Whaley.

Kris Ventura and Thomas Rosenmueller share second place at the 2025 ISCO Championship with Vince Whaley. With a 36-hole score of 6 under par, Ventura and Rosenmueller will tee it up at 2:40 PM ET.

The leading amateur of the 2025 ISCO Championship, Jackson Koivun, is tied for 27th place. He will play Saturday's round at 12:10 PM ET with Josh Teater.

2025 ISCO Championship Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 ISCO Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

9:00 AM - Frankie Capan III, Cristobal Del Solar

9:10 AM - Chez Reavie, Marcus Byrd

9:20 AM - Rafael Campos, Mark Hubbard

9:30 AM - Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Matt NeSmith

9:40 AM - Carl Yuan, Stephen Stallings Jr.

9:50 AM - Jack Senior, Noah Goodwin

10:00 AM - Lanto Griffin, Max Kieffer

10:15 AM - Braden Thornberry, Harry Higgs

10:25 AM - William Mouw, MJ Daffue

10:35 AM - Gordon Sargent, Angel Ayora

10:45 AM - Hamish Brown, James Hahn

10:55 AM - Callum Shinkwin, Conor Purcell

11:05 AM - Martin Laird, Ben Silverman

11:15 AM - SH Kim, Ricky Castillo

11:30 AM - Jackson Suber, Wenyi Ding

11:40 AM - Ben Kohles, David Lipsky

11:50 AM - Scott Piercy, Alexander Levy

12:00 PM - Emiliano Grillo, Chad Ramey

12:10 PM - Jackson Koivun (a), Josh Teater

12:20 PM - Marcus Armitage, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:30 PM - Tommy Gainey, Jonathan Byrd

12:45 PM - Patrick Fishburn, Will Chandler

12:55 PM - Luke List, Troy Merritt

1:05 PM - Trevor Cone, Ben Martin

1:15 PM - Manuel Elvira, Will Gordon

1:25 PM - Hayden Springer, Joel Girrbach

1:35 PM - Steven Fisk, Taylor Montgomery

1:45 PM - Cameron Champ, Peter Malnati

2:00 PM - Beau Hossler, Paul Peterson

2:10 PM - Nick Hardy, Callum Tarren

2:20 PM - David Skinns, Kevin Kisner

2:30 PM - Rico Hoey, Zac Blair

2:40 PM - Kris Ventura, Thomas Rosenmueller

2:50 PM - Chan Kim, Vince Whaley

