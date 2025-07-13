2025 ISCO Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The weather-affected third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 was concluded on Sunday morning. Paul Peterson finished the remaining three holes and carded a 3-under 67 to take the solo 54-hole lead.
Luke List fired a 65 during the third-day action at Hurstbourne Country Club to move up 20 spots and finish at 7-under. He is tied alongside Kris Ventura, who carded a 69 after completing his round on Day 4.
The final round of the ISCO Championship 2025 will be played in split tees due to the inclement weather forecast. Players have been divided into threesomes, and the final round will begin on Sunday, July 13, at 11:18 am ET. Ricky Castillo, Ben Kohles, and David Lipsky will be the first group to begin from the first tee, while Tommy Gainey, Troy Merritt, and Cameron Champ will tee off from the tenth hole.
Leader Paul Peterson is grouped with Luke List and Kris Ventura for the final round of the ISCO Championship. The trio will tee off on Sunday at 1:30 pm ET from the first hole as the final group of the day.
2025 ISCO Championship round 4 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee times details for the ISCO Championship 2025, Round 4:
Hole 1
- 11:18 am – Ricky Castillo, Ben Kohles, David Lipsky
- 11:30 am – Conor Purcell, Martin Laird, Ben Silverman
- 11:42 am – Matt NeSmith, MJ Daffue, Angel Ayora
- 11:54 am – William Mouw, Scott Piercy, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 12:06 pm – Steven Fisk, Peter Malnati, Rico Hoey
- 12:18 pm – Zac Blair, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Will Gordon
- 12:30 pm – Jackson Koivun (a), Ben Martin, Manuel Elvira
- 12:42 pm – Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 12:54 pm – Hayden Springer, Taylor Montgomery, Beau Hossler
- 1:06 pm – Vince Whaley, Patrick Fishburn, Trevor Cone
- 1:18 pm – Callum Tarren, David Skinns, Chan Kim
- 1:30 pm – Paul Peterson, Luke List, Kris Ventura
Hole 10
- 11:18 am – Tommy Gainey, Troy Merritt, Cameron Champ
- 11:30 am – Chez Reavie, Harry Higgs, Jackson Suber
- 11:42 am – Alexander Levy, Chad Ramey, Will Chandler
- 11:54 am – Joel Girrbach, Frankie Capan III, Jack Senior
- 12:06 pm – Gordon Sargent, S.H. Kim, Wenyi Ding
- 12:18 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Marcus Armitage, Rafael Campos
- 12:30 pm – Mark Hubbard, Noah Goodwin, Max Kieffer
- 12:42 pm – Braden Thornberry, James Hahn, Josh Teater
- 12:54 pm – Lanto Griffin, Hamish Brown, Cristobal Del Solar
- 1:06 pm – Carl Yuan, Callum Shinkwin, Jonathan Byrd
- 1:18 pm – Stephen Stallings Jr., Marcus Byrd