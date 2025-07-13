2025 ISCO Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 13, 2025 14:24 GMT
ISCO Championship 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Paul Peterson at the ISCO Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The weather-affected third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 was concluded on Sunday morning. Paul Peterson finished the remaining three holes and carded a 3-under 67 to take the solo 54-hole lead.

Luke List fired a 65 during the third-day action at Hurstbourne Country Club to move up 20 spots and finish at 7-under. He is tied alongside Kris Ventura, who carded a 69 after completing his round on Day 4.

The final round of the ISCO Championship 2025 will be played in split tees due to the inclement weather forecast. Players have been divided into threesomes, and the final round will begin on Sunday, July 13, at 11:18 am ET. Ricky Castillo, Ben Kohles, and David Lipsky will be the first group to begin from the first tee, while Tommy Gainey, Troy Merritt, and Cameron Champ will tee off from the tenth hole.

also-read-trending Trending

Leader Paul Peterson is grouped with Luke List and Kris Ventura for the final round of the ISCO Championship. The trio will tee off on Sunday at 1:30 pm ET from the first hole as the final group of the day.

2025 ISCO Championship round 4 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee times details for the ISCO Championship 2025, Round 4:

Hole 1

  • 11:18 am – Ricky Castillo, Ben Kohles, David Lipsky
  • 11:30 am – Conor Purcell, Martin Laird, Ben Silverman
  • 11:42 am – Matt NeSmith, MJ Daffue, Angel Ayora
  • 11:54 am – William Mouw, Scott Piercy, Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 12:06 pm – Steven Fisk, Peter Malnati, Rico Hoey
  • 12:18 pm – Zac Blair, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Will Gordon
  • 12:30 pm – Jackson Koivun (a), Ben Martin, Manuel Elvira
  • 12:42 pm – Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Thomas Rosenmueller
  • 12:54 pm – Hayden Springer, Taylor Montgomery, Beau Hossler
  • 1:06 pm – Vince Whaley, Patrick Fishburn, Trevor Cone
  • 1:18 pm – Callum Tarren, David Skinns, Chan Kim
  • 1:30 pm – Paul Peterson, Luke List, Kris Ventura
Hole 10

  • 11:18 am – Tommy Gainey, Troy Merritt, Cameron Champ
  • 11:30 am – Chez Reavie, Harry Higgs, Jackson Suber
  • 11:42 am – Alexander Levy, Chad Ramey, Will Chandler
  • 11:54 am – Joel Girrbach, Frankie Capan III, Jack Senior
  • 12:06 pm – Gordon Sargent, S.H. Kim, Wenyi Ding
  • 12:18 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Marcus Armitage, Rafael Campos
  • 12:30 pm – Mark Hubbard, Noah Goodwin, Max Kieffer
  • 12:42 pm – Braden Thornberry, James Hahn, Josh Teater
  • 12:54 pm – Lanto Griffin, Hamish Brown, Cristobal Del Solar
  • 1:06 pm – Carl Yuan, Callum Shinkwin, Jonathan Byrd
  • 1:18 pm – Stephen Stallings Jr., Marcus Byrd
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

