2025 ISCO Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The weather-affected third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 was concluded on Sunday morning. Paul Peterson finished the remaining three holes and carded a 3-under 67 to take the solo 54-hole lead.

Luke List fired a 65 during the third-day action at Hurstbourne Country Club to move up 20 spots and finish at 7-under. He is tied alongside Kris Ventura, who carded a 69 after completing his round on Day 4.

The final round of the ISCO Championship 2025 will be played in split tees due to the inclement weather forecast. Players have been divided into threesomes, and the final round will begin on Sunday, July 13, at 11:18 am ET. Ricky Castillo, Ben Kohles, and David Lipsky will be the first group to begin from the first tee, while Tommy Gainey, Troy Merritt, and Cameron Champ will tee off from the tenth hole.

Leader Paul Peterson is grouped with Luke List and Kris Ventura for the final round of the ISCO Championship. The trio will tee off on Sunday at 1:30 pm ET from the first hole as the final group of the day.

2025 ISCO Championship round 4 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee times details for the ISCO Championship 2025, Round 4:

Hole 1

11:18 am – Ricky Castillo, Ben Kohles, David Lipsky

– Ricky Castillo, Ben Kohles, David Lipsky 11:30 am – Conor Purcell, Martin Laird, Ben Silverman

– Conor Purcell, Martin Laird, Ben Silverman 11:42 am – Matt NeSmith, MJ Daffue, Angel Ayora

– Matt NeSmith, MJ Daffue, Angel Ayora 11:54 am – William Mouw, Scott Piercy, Michael Thorbjornsen

– William Mouw, Scott Piercy, Michael Thorbjornsen 12:06 pm – Steven Fisk, Peter Malnati, Rico Hoey

– Steven Fisk, Peter Malnati, Rico Hoey 12:18 pm – Zac Blair, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Will Gordon

– Zac Blair, Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Will Gordon 12:30 pm – Jackson Koivun (a), Ben Martin, Manuel Elvira

– Jackson Koivun (a), Ben Martin, Manuel Elvira 12:42 pm – Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Thomas Rosenmueller

– Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, Thomas Rosenmueller 12:54 pm – Hayden Springer, Taylor Montgomery, Beau Hossler

– Hayden Springer, Taylor Montgomery, Beau Hossler 1:06 pm – Vince Whaley, Patrick Fishburn, Trevor Cone

– Vince Whaley, Patrick Fishburn, Trevor Cone 1:18 pm – Callum Tarren, David Skinns, Chan Kim

– Callum Tarren, David Skinns, Chan Kim 1:30 pm – Paul Peterson, Luke List, Kris Ventura

Hole 10

11:18 am – Tommy Gainey, Troy Merritt, Cameron Champ

– Tommy Gainey, Troy Merritt, Cameron Champ 11:30 am – Chez Reavie, Harry Higgs, Jackson Suber

– Chez Reavie, Harry Higgs, Jackson Suber 11:42 am – Alexander Levy, Chad Ramey, Will Chandler

– Alexander Levy, Chad Ramey, Will Chandler 11:54 am – Joel Girrbach, Frankie Capan III, Jack Senior

– Joel Girrbach, Frankie Capan III, Jack Senior 12:06 pm – Gordon Sargent, S.H. Kim, Wenyi Ding

– Gordon Sargent, S.H. Kim, Wenyi Ding 12:18 pm – Emiliano Grillo, Marcus Armitage, Rafael Campos

– Emiliano Grillo, Marcus Armitage, Rafael Campos 12:30 pm – Mark Hubbard, Noah Goodwin, Max Kieffer

– Mark Hubbard, Noah Goodwin, Max Kieffer 12:42 pm – Braden Thornberry, James Hahn, Josh Teater

– Braden Thornberry, James Hahn, Josh Teater 12:54 pm – Lanto Griffin, Hamish Brown, Cristobal Del Solar

– Lanto Griffin, Hamish Brown, Cristobal Del Solar 1:06 pm – Carl Yuan, Callum Shinkwin, Jonathan Byrd

– Carl Yuan, Callum Shinkwin, Jonathan Byrd 1:18 pm – Stephen Stallings Jr., Marcus Byrd

