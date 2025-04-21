  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $3.75 million pool?

2025 JM Eagle LA Championship purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $3.75 million pool?

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 21, 2025 03:20 GMT
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Ingrid Lindblad, JM Eagle LA Championship (Image via Getty)

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship has concluded at the El Caballero Country Club. Ingrid Lindblad emerged victorious with scores of 68, 63, 68, and 68.

Ad

The former LSU golfer totaled 21 under par, 267, for the week and won by one stroke. Ingrid Lindblad earned a paycheck worth a whopping $562,500 and 500 Race to CME Globe points for her performance at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Akie Iwai claimed second place at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. The Japanese golfer posted rounds of 66, 69, 64, and 69 to total 20 under par 268. She earned $346,318 and 320 Race to CME Globe points.

Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit, and Miyu Yamashita tied for third place at the event. The three LPGA Tour stars bear a total 19 under par 269 score and earned $200,667 and 185 Race to CME Globe points each.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hannah Green won the the event consecutively in the past two editions of the tournament. The Australian golfer tied for 9th place this week along with Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul. They earned $80,583 and 77.500 Race to CME Globe points each for recording a total score of 16 under par 272.

Savannah Grewal and Polly Mack claimed the last place, 72nd, at the tournament. They earned $7,346 and 1.750 Race to CME Globe points each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship's $3.75 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Ad
PositionNameScorePrize Money
1Ingrid Lindblad-21$562,500
2Akie Iwai-20$346,318
T3Lauren Coughlin-19$200,667
T3Esther Henseleit-19$200,667
T3Miyu Yamashita-19$200,667
6Nasa Hataoka-18$127,985
T7Jin Young Ko-17$100,492
T7Minjee Lee-17$100,492
T9Jeeno Thitikul-16$80,583
T9Hannah Green-16$80,583
T11Jin Hee Im-15$62,607
T11Jenny Bae-15$62,607
T11Benedetta Moresco-15$62,607
T11Rio Takeda-15$62,607
T11Chisato Iwai-15$62,607
T16Gemma Dryburgh-14$48,350
T16Nelly Korda-14$48,350
T16Stephanie Kyriacou-14$48,350
T16Ina Yoon-14$48,350
T20Chanettee Wannasaen-13$38,443
T20Nataliya Guseva-13$38,443
T20Jeongeun Lee5-13$38,443
T20Pornanong Phatlum-13$38,443
T20Somi Lee-13$38,443
T20Ayaka Furue-13$38,443
T20Mary Liu-13$38,443
T20Pajaree Anannarukarn-13$38,443
T28Emily Kristine Pedersen-12$30,384
T28Frida Kinhult-12$30,384
T28Sarah Schmelzel-12$30,384
T28Yahui Zhang-12$30,384
T32Miranda Wang-11$25,331
T32Alexa Pano-11$25,331
T32Yu Liu-11$25,331
T32Ruixin Liu-11$25,331
T32Yan Liu-11$25,331
T37Kristen Gillman-10$18,695
T37Aditi Ashok-10$18,695
T37Ashleigh Buhai-10$18,695
T37Angel Yin-10$18,695
T37Caroline Inglis-10$18,695
T37Yuri Yoshida-10$18,695
T37Wei-Ling Hsu-10$18,695
T37Perrine Delacour-10$18,695
T37Madelene Sagstrom-10$18,695
T37Leona Maguire-10$18,695
T47Nanna Koerstz Madsen-9$13,879
T47Andrea Lee-9$13,879
T47Peiyun Chien-9$13,879
T47Jeongeun Lee6-9$13,879
T47Brooke Matthews-9$13,879
T52Hira Naveed-8$11,755
T52Narin An-8$11,755
T52In Gee Chun-8$11,755
T52Celine Boutier-8$11,755
T52Sei Young Kim-8$11,755
T57Yealimi Noh-7$9,765
T57Allisen Corpuz-7$9,765
T57Minami Katsu-7$9,765
T57Mariel Galdiano-7$9,765
T57Mi Hyang Lee-7$9,765
T57Lucy Li-7$9,765
T63Jenny Shin-6$8,533
T63Soo Bin Joo-6$8,533
T63Stacy Lewis-6$8,533
T63Lauren Morris-6$8,533
T63Paula Reto-6$8,533
68Mao Saigo-4$7,962
69Dani Holmqvist-1$7,774
70Celine BorgeE$7,585
71Kate Smith-Stroh1$7,491
T72Savannah Grewal2$7,346
T72Polly Mack2$7,346
Ad

The next tournament on the LPGA Tour's calendar is the Chevron Championship. The event will be held at The Club at Carlton Woods' Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in Texas from April 24 to 27.

How much have the past winners of the JM Eagle LA Championship earned?

Here's a look at the earnings and winning scores for all the past winners of the JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):

Ad

2024 - Hannah Green

  • Winning Score - 12 under par
  • Total - 272
  • Country - Australia
  • Official Earnings - $562,500

2023 - Hannah Green

  • Winning Score - 9 under par
  • Total - 275
  • Country - Australia
  • Official Earnings - $450,000

2022 - Nasa Hataoka

  • Winning Score - 15 under par
  • Total - 269
  • Country - Japan
  • Official Earnings - $225,000

2021 - Brooke M. Henderson

  • Winning Score - 16 under par
  • Total - 268
  • Country - Canada
  • Official Earnings - $225,000

2020 - Was Not Played Due To COVID-19

2019 - Minjee Lee

  • Winning Score - 14 under par
  • Total - 270
  • Country - Australia
  • Official Earnings - $225,000
Ad

2018 - Moriya Jutanugarn

  • Winning Score - 12 under par
  • Total - 272
  • Country - Thailand
  • Official Earnings - $225,000
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications