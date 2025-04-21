2025 JM Eagle LA Championship purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $3.75 million pool?

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship has concluded at the El Caballero Country Club. Ingrid Lindblad emerged victorious with scores of 68, 63, 68, and 68.

Ad

The former LSU golfer totaled 21 under par, 267, for the week and won by one stroke. Ingrid Lindblad earned a paycheck worth a whopping $562,500 and 500 Race to CME Globe points for her performance at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Akie Iwai claimed second place at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. The Japanese golfer posted rounds of 66, 69, 64, and 69 to total 20 under par 268. She earned $346,318 and 320 Race to CME Globe points.

Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit, and Miyu Yamashita tied for third place at the event. The three LPGA Tour stars bear a total 19 under par 269 score and earned $200,667 and 185 Race to CME Globe points each.

Ad

Trending

Hannah Green won the the event consecutively in the past two editions of the tournament. The Australian golfer tied for 9th place this week along with Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul. They earned $80,583 and 77.500 Race to CME Globe points each for recording a total score of 16 under par 272.

Savannah Grewal and Polly Mack claimed the last place, 72nd, at the tournament. They earned $7,346 and 1.750 Race to CME Globe points each.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship's $3.75 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Ad

Position Name Score Prize Money 1 Ingrid Lindblad -21 $562,500 2 Akie Iwai -20 $346,318 T3 Lauren Coughlin -19 $200,667 T3 Esther Henseleit -19 $200,667 T3 Miyu Yamashita -19 $200,667 6 Nasa Hataoka -18 $127,985 T7 Jin Young Ko -17 $100,492 T7 Minjee Lee -17 $100,492 T9 Jeeno Thitikul -16 $80,583 T9 Hannah Green -16 $80,583 T11 Jin Hee Im -15 $62,607 T11 Jenny Bae -15 $62,607 T11 Benedetta Moresco -15 $62,607 T11 Rio Takeda -15 $62,607 T11 Chisato Iwai -15 $62,607 T16 Gemma Dryburgh -14 $48,350 T16 Nelly Korda -14 $48,350 T16 Stephanie Kyriacou -14 $48,350 T16 Ina Yoon -14 $48,350 T20 Chanettee Wannasaen -13 $38,443 T20 Nataliya Guseva -13 $38,443 T20 Jeongeun Lee5 -13 $38,443 T20 Pornanong Phatlum -13 $38,443 T20 Somi Lee -13 $38,443 T20 Ayaka Furue -13 $38,443 T20 Mary Liu -13 $38,443 T20 Pajaree Anannarukarn -13 $38,443 T28 Emily Kristine Pedersen -12 $30,384 T28 Frida Kinhult -12 $30,384 T28 Sarah Schmelzel -12 $30,384 T28 Yahui Zhang -12 $30,384 T32 Miranda Wang -11 $25,331 T32 Alexa Pano -11 $25,331 T32 Yu Liu -11 $25,331 T32 Ruixin Liu -11 $25,331 T32 Yan Liu -11 $25,331 T37 Kristen Gillman -10 $18,695 T37 Aditi Ashok -10 $18,695 T37 Ashleigh Buhai -10 $18,695 T37 Angel Yin -10 $18,695 T37 Caroline Inglis -10 $18,695 T37 Yuri Yoshida -10 $18,695 T37 Wei-Ling Hsu -10 $18,695 T37 Perrine Delacour -10 $18,695 T37 Madelene Sagstrom -10 $18,695 T37 Leona Maguire -10 $18,695 T47 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -9 $13,879 T47 Andrea Lee -9 $13,879 T47 Peiyun Chien -9 $13,879 T47 Jeongeun Lee6 -9 $13,879 T47 Brooke Matthews -9 $13,879 T52 Hira Naveed -8 $11,755 T52 Narin An -8 $11,755 T52 In Gee Chun -8 $11,755 T52 Celine Boutier -8 $11,755 T52 Sei Young Kim -8 $11,755 T57 Yealimi Noh -7 $9,765 T57 Allisen Corpuz -7 $9,765 T57 Minami Katsu -7 $9,765 T57 Mariel Galdiano -7 $9,765 T57 Mi Hyang Lee -7 $9,765 T57 Lucy Li -7 $9,765 T63 Jenny Shin -6 $8,533 T63 Soo Bin Joo -6 $8,533 T63 Stacy Lewis -6 $8,533 T63 Lauren Morris -6 $8,533 T63 Paula Reto -6 $8,533 68 Mao Saigo -4 $7,962 69 Dani Holmqvist -1 $7,774 70 Celine Borge E $7,585 71 Kate Smith-Stroh 1 $7,491 T72 Savannah Grewal 2 $7,346 T72 Polly Mack 2 $7,346

Ad

The next tournament on the LPGA Tour's calendar is the Chevron Championship. The event will be held at The Club at Carlton Woods' Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in Texas from April 24 to 27.

How much have the past winners of the JM Eagle LA Championship earned?

Here's a look at the earnings and winning scores for all the past winners of the JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):

Ad

2024 - Hannah Green

Winning Score - 12 under par

Total - 272

Country - Australia

Official Earnings - $562,500

2023 - Hannah Green

Winning Score - 9 under par

Total - 275

Country - Australia

Official Earnings - $450,000

2022 - Nasa Hataoka

Winning Score - 15 under par

Total - 269

Country - Japan

Official Earnings - $225,000

2021 - Brooke M. Henderson

Winning Score - 16 under par

Total - 268

Country - Canada

Official Earnings - $225,000

2020 - Was Not Played Due To COVID-19

2019 - Minjee Lee

Winning Score - 14 under par

Total - 270

Country - Australia

Official Earnings - $225,000

Ad

2018 - Moriya Jutanugarn

Winning Score - 12 under par

Total - 272

Country - Thailand

Official Earnings - $225,000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More