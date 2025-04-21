2025 JM Eagle LA Championship purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $3.75 million pool?
The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship has concluded at the El Caballero Country Club. Ingrid Lindblad emerged victorious with scores of 68, 63, 68, and 68.
The former LSU golfer totaled 21 under par, 267, for the week and won by one stroke. Ingrid Lindblad earned a paycheck worth a whopping $562,500 and 500 Race to CME Globe points for her performance at the JM Eagle LA Championship.
Akie Iwai claimed second place at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. The Japanese golfer posted rounds of 66, 69, 64, and 69 to total 20 under par 268. She earned $346,318 and 320 Race to CME Globe points.
Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit, and Miyu Yamashita tied for third place at the event. The three LPGA Tour stars bear a total 19 under par 269 score and earned $200,667 and 185 Race to CME Globe points each.
Hannah Green won the the event consecutively in the past two editions of the tournament. The Australian golfer tied for 9th place this week along with Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul. They earned $80,583 and 77.500 Race to CME Globe points each for recording a total score of 16 under par 272.
Savannah Grewal and Polly Mack claimed the last place, 72nd, at the tournament. They earned $7,346 and 1.750 Race to CME Globe points each.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship's $3.75 million purse prize (via Golfweek):
Position
Name
Score
Prize Money
1
Ingrid Lindblad
-21
$562,500
2
Akie Iwai
-20
$346,318
T3
Lauren Coughlin
-19
$200,667
T3
Esther Henseleit
-19
$200,667
T3
Miyu Yamashita
-19
$200,667
6
Nasa Hataoka
-18
$127,985
T7
Jin Young Ko
-17
$100,492
T7
Minjee Lee
-17
$100,492
T9
Jeeno Thitikul
-16
$80,583
T9
Hannah Green
-16
$80,583
T11
Jin Hee Im
-15
$62,607
T11
Jenny Bae
-15
$62,607
T11
Benedetta Moresco
-15
$62,607
T11
Rio Takeda
-15
$62,607
T11
Chisato Iwai
-15
$62,607
T16
Gemma Dryburgh
-14
$48,350
T16
Nelly Korda
-14
$48,350
T16
Stephanie Kyriacou
-14
$48,350
T16
Ina Yoon
-14
$48,350
T20
Chanettee Wannasaen
-13
$38,443
T20
Nataliya Guseva
-13
$38,443
T20
Jeongeun Lee5
-13
$38,443
T20
Pornanong Phatlum
-13
$38,443
T20
Somi Lee
-13
$38,443
T20
Ayaka Furue
-13
$38,443
T20
Mary Liu
-13
$38,443
T20
Pajaree Anannarukarn
-13
$38,443
T28
Emily Kristine Pedersen
-12
$30,384
T28
Frida Kinhult
-12
$30,384
T28
Sarah Schmelzel
-12
$30,384
T28
Yahui Zhang
-12
$30,384
T32
Miranda Wang
-11
$25,331
T32
Alexa Pano
-11
$25,331
T32
Yu Liu
-11
$25,331
T32
Ruixin Liu
-11
$25,331
T32
Yan Liu
-11
$25,331
T37
Kristen Gillman
-10
$18,695
T37
Aditi Ashok
-10
$18,695
T37
Ashleigh Buhai
-10
$18,695
T37
Angel Yin
-10
$18,695
T37
Caroline Inglis
-10
$18,695
T37
Yuri Yoshida
-10
$18,695
T37
Wei-Ling Hsu
-10
$18,695
T37
Perrine Delacour
-10
$18,695
T37
Madelene Sagstrom
-10
$18,695
T37
Leona Maguire
-10
$18,695
T47
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
-9
$13,879
T47
Andrea Lee
-9
$13,879
T47
Peiyun Chien
-9
$13,879
T47
Jeongeun Lee6
-9
$13,879
T47
Brooke Matthews
-9
$13,879
T52
Hira Naveed
-8
$11,755
T52
Narin An
-8
$11,755
T52
In Gee Chun
-8
$11,755
T52
Celine Boutier
-8
$11,755
T52
Sei Young Kim
-8
$11,755
T57
Yealimi Noh
-7
$9,765
T57
Allisen Corpuz
-7
$9,765
T57
Minami Katsu
-7
$9,765
T57
Mariel Galdiano
-7
$9,765
T57
Mi Hyang Lee
-7
$9,765
T57
Lucy Li
-7
$9,765
T63
Jenny Shin
-6
$8,533
T63
Soo Bin Joo
-6
$8,533
T63
Stacy Lewis
-6
$8,533
T63
Lauren Morris
-6
$8,533
T63
Paula Reto
-6
$8,533
68
Mao Saigo
-4
$7,962
69
Dani Holmqvist
-1
$7,774
70
Celine Borge
E
$7,585
71
Kate Smith-Stroh
1
$7,491
T72
Savannah Grewal
2
$7,346
T72
Polly Mack
2
$7,346
The next tournament on the LPGA Tour's calendar is the Chevron Championship. The event will be held at The Club at Carlton Woods' Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in Texas from April 24 to 27.
How much have the past winners of the JM Eagle LA Championship earned?
Here's a look at the earnings and winning scores for all the past winners of the JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):
2024 - Hannah Green
Winning Score - 12 under par
Total - 272
Country - Australia
Official Earnings - $562,500
2023 - Hannah Green
Winning Score - 9 under par
Total - 275
Country - Australia
Official Earnings - $450,000
2022 - Nasa Hataoka
Winning Score - 15 under par
Total - 269
Country - Japan
Official Earnings - $225,000
2021 - Brooke M. Henderson
Winning Score - 16 under par
Total - 268
Country - Canada
Official Earnings - $225,000
2020 - Was Not Played Due To COVID-19
2019 - Minjee Lee
Winning Score - 14 under par
Total - 270
Country - Australia
Official Earnings - $225,000
2018 - Moriya Jutanugarn
Winning Score - 12 under par
Total - 272
Country - Thailand
Official Earnings - $225,000
