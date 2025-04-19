2025 JM Eagle LA Championship round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship is underway at the El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, California. The penultimate round will see staggered tee times from 8:00 AM local time onwards. All players will begin from the first hole.
Peiyun Chien will be the lone player in the first group out for the third round of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. She is tied for last place, 61st, along with 12 other players.
The leader group of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship comprises Ingrid Lindblad and Ashleigh Buhai. They will tee off on Saturday at 1:55 PM. Both the golfers are tied for the lead at the JM Eagle LA Championship with a 36 hole score of 13 under par.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):
- 8:00 AM - Peiyun Chien
- 8:05 AM - Polly Mack, Savannah Grewal
- 8:15 AM - Danii Holmqvist, Celiene Borge
- 8:25 AM - Yealimi Noh, Allisen Corpuz
- 8:35 AM - Gemma Gryburgh, Lauren Morris
- 8:45 AM - Benedetta Moresco, Hira Naveed
- 8:55 AM - Nataliya Guseva, Akaya Furue
- 9:05 AM - Caroline Inglis, Somi Lee
- 9:15 AM - Alexa Pano, Mao Saigo
- 9:25 AM - Angel Yin, Esther Henseleit
- 9:35 AM - Miranda Wang, Celine Boutier
- 9:45 AM - Rio Takeda, Lucy Li
- 9:55 AM - Emily Kristine Pedersen, Narin An
- 10:05 AM - Jenny Bae, Mi Hyang Lee
- 10:15 AM - Kate Smith-Stroh, Stacy Lewis
- 10:25 AM - Brooke Matthews, Yuri Yoshida
- 10:35 AM - In Gee Chun, Frida Kinhult
- 10:45 AM - Yu Liu, Madelene Sagstrom
- 10:55 AM - Yahui Zhang, Aditi Ashok
- 11:05 AM - Paula Reto, Jeonggeun Lee5
- 11:15 AM - Wei-Ling Hsu, Mariel Galdiano
- 11:25 AM - Ino Yoon, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 11:35 AM - Chanettee Wannasaen, Ruixin Liu
- 11:45 AM - Leona Maguire, Jin Young Ko
- 11:55 AM - Pornanong Phatlum, Sarah Schmelzel
- 12:05 PM - Hannah Green, Stephabiw Kyriacou
- 12:15 PM - Soo Bin Joo, Mary Liu
- 12:25 PM - Jeongeun Lee6, Nasa Hataoka
- 12:35 PM - Chisato Iwai, Akie Iwai
- 12:45 PM - Nelly Korda, Minami Katsu
- 12:55 PM - Perrine Delacour, Jeeno Thitikul
- 1:05 PM - Jenny Shin, Kristen Gillman
- 1:15 PM - Jin Hee Im, Sei Young Kim
- 1:25 PM - Andrea Lee, Pajaree Annanarukarn
- 1:35 PM - Lauren Coughlin, Yan Liu
- 1:45 PM - Minjee Lee, Miyu Yamashita
- 1:55 PM - Ingrid Lindblad, Ashleigh Buhai
2025 JM Eagle LA Championship Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship's top contenders heading into the penultimate round (via LPGA Tour):
- T1 - Ingrid Lindblad (-13)
- T1 - Ashleigh Buhai (-13)
- 3 - Minjee Lee (-12)
- T4 - Miyu Yamashita (-11)
- T4 - Lauren Coughlin (-11)
- T4 - Yan Liu (-11)
- T7 - Pajaree Annanarukarn (-10)
- T7 - Andrea Lee (-10)
- T7 - Jin Hee Im (-10)
- T7 - Sei Young Kim (-10)
- T7 - Jenny Shin (-10)
- T12 - Perrine Delacour (-9)
- T12 - Kristen Gillman (-9)
- T12 - Jeeno Thitikul (-9)
- T12 - Chisato Iwai (-9)
- T12 - Minami Katsu (-9)
- T12 - Nelly Korda (-9)
- T12 - Akie Iwau (-9)
- T12 - Jeongeun Lee6 (-9)