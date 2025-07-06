2025 John Deere Classic payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $8.4M purse

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 06, 2025 23:36 GMT
John Deere Classic 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Brian Campbell at the 2025 John Deere Classic (Image via Getty)

The 2025 John Deere Classic concluded at the iconic TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, in stellar fashion on Sunday, July 6. Brian Campbell defeated Emiliano Grillo in a playoff to emerge victorious to earn the biggest chunk of the total prize money, $8.4 million.

Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo both posted a 72 hole score of 18-under par. The former beat the latter with a par on the playoff hole. The winner of the 2025 John Deere Classic earned $1.512 million while Grillo settled for a check worth $915,600.

Kevin Roy and David Lipsky shared the third position at the 2025 John Deere Classic. For a total score of 17-under par each, they both earned payouts worth $495,600 each.

Six golfers, including Matt Kuchar and Max Homa, finished tied in fifth place at the 2025 John Deere event. All six PGA Tour golfers earned paydays of $278,250 each.

Jackson Koivun finished as the best amateur at the 2025 John Deere event. He ended the week with a 15-under par score and tied for 11th place with six professional golfers. As an amateur, Koivun did not earn any monetary winnings. However, the remaining five professional golfers tied for 11th place earned $174,300 each.

Here's a look at how much each player earned from the $8.4 million purse prize at the 2025 John Deere Classic (via ESPN):

Pos.PlayerTotalEarnings
1Brian Campbell-18$1,512,000
2Emiliano Grillo-18$915,600
T3David Lipsky-17$495,600
T3Kevin Roy-17$495,600
T5Carson Young-16$278,250
T5Lucas Glover-16$278,250
T5Jacob Bridgeman-16$278,250
T5Matt Kuchar-16$278,250
T5Kurt Kitayama-16$278,250
T5Max Homa-16$278,250
T11Beau Hossler-15$174,300
T11Nick Dunlap-15$174,300
T11Si Woo Kim-15$174,300
T11Denny McCarthy-15$174,300
T11Rico Hoey-15$174,300
T11Jackson Koivun (a)-15$0
T11Austin Eckroat-15$174,300
T18Davis Thompson-14$128,100
T18Rickie Fowler-14$128,100
T18Patrick Fishburn-14$128,100
T21Michael Thorbjornsen-13$91,980
T21Jake Knapp-13$91,980
T21Kevin Yu-13$91,980
T21Sam Stevens-13$91,980
T21Lee Hodges-13$91,980
T21Chris Gotterup-13$91,980
T27Garrick Higgo-12$63,840
T27Kris Ventura-12$63,840
T27Nate Lashley-12$63,840
T27Cameron Champ-12$63,840
T31Doug Ghim-11$56,280
T31Taylor Montgomery-11$56,280
T33Brandt Snedeker-10$44,940
T33Bud Cauley-10$44,940
T33Taylor Moore-10$44,940
T33Mark Hubbard-10$44,940
T33Jeremy Paul-10$44,940
T33Vince Whaley-10$44,940
T33Zac Blair-10$44,940
T33Camilo Villegas-10$44,940
T41Rikuya Hoshino-9$34,860
T41Brendan Valdes-9$34,860
T41Philip Knowles-9$34,860
T44Zach Johnson-8$24,965
T44Keith Mitchell-8$24,965
T44Jesper Svensson-8$24,965
T44Hayden Springer-8$24,965
T44Adam Svensson-8$24,965
T44Thriston Lawrence-8$24,965
T44Bronson Burgoon-8$24,965
T44Ben Kohles-8$24,965
T44Justin Lower-8$24,965
T44Seamus Power-8$24,965
T54Patton Kizzire-7$19,964
T54Cristobal Del Solar-7$19,964
T54Dylan Wu-7$19,964
T57Henrik Norlander-5$19,404
T57Quade Cummins-5$19,404
T57Joel Dahmen-5$19,404
T60Ryo Hisatsune-4$18,984
T60Eric Cole-4$18,984
62Gordon Sargent-2$18,732
63James Hahn-1$18,564
64Chris Kirk2$18,396
Following the conclusion of the 2025 John Deere Classic, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's calendar is the ISCO Championship. The event will be played at the Hurstbourne Country Club from July 10 to 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo's 2025 John Deere Classic stats

Here's a look at the John Deere Classic tournament stats for Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo with their rankings in each stat mentioned in the parenthesis (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained - Off the Tee

  • Campbell - (- 3.980) (63)
  • Grillo - (+ 3.196) (11)

Strokes Gained - Approach to Green

  • Campbell - (+ 5.655) (8)
  • Grillo - (+ 2.736) (24)

Strokes Gained - Around the Green

  • Campbell - (+ 2.873) (11)
  • Grillo - (+ 0.044) (40)

Strokes Gained - Putting

  • Campbell - (+ 6.829) (6)
  • Grillo - (+ 5.401) (9)

Strokes Gained - Total

  • Campbell - (+ 11.377) (T1)
  • Grillo - (+ 11.377) (T1)

Driving Accuracy

  • Campbell - 75.44 percent (43/57) (11)
  • Grillo - 80.36 percent (45/56) (T4)

Greens in Regulation

  • Campbell - 80.82 percent (59/73) (5)
  • Grillo - 79.17 percent (57/72) (T8)

Scrambling

  • Campbell - 85.71 percent (12/14) (2)
  • Grillo - 86.67 percent (13/15) (1)
Eagles

  • Campbell - 0
  • Grillo - 0

Birdies

  • Campbell - 22 (T9)
  • Grillo - 21 (T16)

Pars

  • Campbell - 48 (T12)
  • Grillo - 48 (T12)

Bogeys

  • Campbell - 2 (1)
  • Grillo - 3 (2)

Double Bogeys

  • Campbell - 1 (T35)
  • Grillo - 0
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

