2025 John Deere Classic payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $8.4M purse
The 2025 John Deere Classic concluded at the iconic TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, in stellar fashion on Sunday, July 6. Brian Campbell defeated Emiliano Grillo in a playoff to emerge victorious to earn the biggest chunk of the total prize money, $8.4 million.
Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo both posted a 72 hole score of 18-under par. The former beat the latter with a par on the playoff hole. The winner of the 2025 John Deere Classic earned $1.512 million while Grillo settled for a check worth $915,600.
Kevin Roy and David Lipsky shared the third position at the 2025 John Deere Classic. For a total score of 17-under par each, they both earned payouts worth $495,600 each.
Six golfers, including Matt Kuchar and Max Homa, finished tied in fifth place at the 2025 John Deere event. All six PGA Tour golfers earned paydays of $278,250 each.
Jackson Koivun finished as the best amateur at the 2025 John Deere event. He ended the week with a 15-under par score and tied for 11th place with six professional golfers. As an amateur, Koivun did not earn any monetary winnings. However, the remaining five professional golfers tied for 11th place earned $174,300 each.
Here's a look at how much each player earned from the $8.4 million purse prize at the 2025 John Deere Classic (via ESPN):
Pos.
Player
Total
Earnings
1
Brian Campbell
-18
$1,512,000
2
Emiliano Grillo
-18
$915,600
T3
David Lipsky
-17
$495,600
T3
Kevin Roy
-17
$495,600
T5
Carson Young
-16
$278,250
T5
Lucas Glover
-16
$278,250
T5
Jacob Bridgeman
-16
$278,250
T5
Matt Kuchar
-16
$278,250
T5
Kurt Kitayama
-16
$278,250
T5
Max Homa
-16
$278,250
T11
Beau Hossler
-15
$174,300
T11
Nick Dunlap
-15
$174,300
T11
Si Woo Kim
-15
$174,300
T11
Denny McCarthy
-15
$174,300
T11
Rico Hoey
-15
$174,300
T11
Jackson Koivun (a)
-15
$0
T11
Austin Eckroat
-15
$174,300
T18
Davis Thompson
-14
$128,100
T18
Rickie Fowler
-14
$128,100
T18
Patrick Fishburn
-14
$128,100
T21
Michael Thorbjornsen
-13
$91,980
T21
Jake Knapp
-13
$91,980
T21
Kevin Yu
-13
$91,980
T21
Sam Stevens
-13
$91,980
T21
Lee Hodges
-13
$91,980
T21
Chris Gotterup
-13
$91,980
T27
Garrick Higgo
-12
$63,840
T27
Kris Ventura
-12
$63,840
T27
Nate Lashley
-12
$63,840
T27
Cameron Champ
-12
$63,840
T31
Doug Ghim
-11
$56,280
T31
Taylor Montgomery
-11
$56,280
T33
Brandt Snedeker
-10
$44,940
T33
Bud Cauley
-10
$44,940
T33
Taylor Moore
-10
$44,940
T33
Mark Hubbard
-10
$44,940
T33
Jeremy Paul
-10
$44,940
T33
Vince Whaley
-10
$44,940
T33
Zac Blair
-10
$44,940
T33
Camilo Villegas
-10
$44,940
T41
Rikuya Hoshino
-9
$34,860
T41
Brendan Valdes
-9
$34,860
T41
Philip Knowles
-9
$34,860
T44
Zach Johnson
-8
$24,965
T44
Keith Mitchell
-8
$24,965
T44
Jesper Svensson
-8
$24,965
T44
Hayden Springer
-8
$24,965
T44
Adam Svensson
-8
$24,965
T44
Thriston Lawrence
-8
$24,965
T44
Bronson Burgoon
-8
$24,965
T44
Ben Kohles
-8
$24,965
T44
Justin Lower
-8
$24,965
T44
Seamus Power
-8
$24,965
T54
Patton Kizzire
-7
$19,964
T54
Cristobal Del Solar
-7
$19,964
T54
Dylan Wu
-7
$19,964
T57
Henrik Norlander
-5
$19,404
T57
Quade Cummins
-5
$19,404
T57
Joel Dahmen
-5
$19,404
T60
Ryo Hisatsune
-4
$18,984
T60
Eric Cole
-4
$18,984
62
Gordon Sargent
-2
$18,732
63
James Hahn
-1
$18,564
64
Chris Kirk
2
$18,396
Following the conclusion of the 2025 John Deere Classic, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's calendar is the ISCO Championship. The event will be played at the Hurstbourne Country Club from July 10 to 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo's 2025 John Deere Classic stats
Here's a look at the John Deere Classic tournament stats for Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo with their rankings in each stat mentioned in the parenthesis (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained - Off the Tee
Campbell - (- 3.980) (63)
Grillo - (+ 3.196) (11)
Strokes Gained - Approach to Green
Campbell - (+ 5.655) (8)
Grillo - (+ 2.736) (24)
Strokes Gained - Around the Green
Campbell - (+ 2.873) (11)
Grillo - (+ 0.044) (40)
Strokes Gained - Putting
Campbell - (+ 6.829) (6)
Grillo - (+ 5.401) (9)
Strokes Gained - Total
Campbell - (+ 11.377) (T1)
Grillo - (+ 11.377) (T1)
Driving Accuracy
Campbell - 75.44 percent (43/57) (11)
Grillo - 80.36 percent (45/56) (T4)
Greens in Regulation
Campbell - 80.82 percent (59/73) (5)
Grillo - 79.17 percent (57/72) (T8)
Scrambling
Campbell - 85.71 percent (12/14) (2)
Grillo - 86.67 percent (13/15) (1)
Eagles
Campbell - 0
Grillo - 0
Birdies
Campbell - 22 (T9)
Grillo - 21 (T16)
Pars
Campbell - 48 (T12)
Grillo - 48 (T12)
Bogeys
Campbell - 2 (1)
Grillo - 3 (2)
Double Bogeys
Campbell - 1 (T35)
Grillo - 0
