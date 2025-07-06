2025 John Deere Classic payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $8.4M purse

The 2025 John Deere Classic concluded at the iconic TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, in stellar fashion on Sunday, July 6. Brian Campbell defeated Emiliano Grillo in a playoff to emerge victorious to earn the biggest chunk of the total prize money, $8.4 million.

Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo both posted a 72 hole score of 18-under par. The former beat the latter with a par on the playoff hole. The winner of the 2025 John Deere Classic earned $1.512 million while Grillo settled for a check worth $915,600.

Kevin Roy and David Lipsky shared the third position at the 2025 John Deere Classic. For a total score of 17-under par each, they both earned payouts worth $495,600 each.

Six golfers, including Matt Kuchar and Max Homa, finished tied in fifth place at the 2025 John Deere event. All six PGA Tour golfers earned paydays of $278,250 each.

Jackson Koivun finished as the best amateur at the 2025 John Deere event. He ended the week with a 15-under par score and tied for 11th place with six professional golfers. As an amateur, Koivun did not earn any monetary winnings. However, the remaining five professional golfers tied for 11th place earned $174,300 each.

Here's a look at how much each player earned from the $8.4 million purse prize at the 2025 John Deere Classic (via ESPN):

Pos. Player Total Earnings 1 Brian Campbell -18 $1,512,000 2 Emiliano Grillo -18 $915,600 T3 David Lipsky -17 $495,600 T3 Kevin Roy -17 $495,600 T5 Carson Young -16 $278,250 T5 Lucas Glover -16 $278,250 T5 Jacob Bridgeman -16 $278,250 T5 Matt Kuchar -16 $278,250 T5 Kurt Kitayama -16 $278,250 T5 Max Homa -16 $278,250 T11 Beau Hossler -15 $174,300 T11 Nick Dunlap -15 $174,300 T11 Si Woo Kim -15 $174,300 T11 Denny McCarthy -15 $174,300 T11 Rico Hoey -15 $174,300 T11 Jackson Koivun (a) -15 $0 T11 Austin Eckroat -15 $174,300 T18 Davis Thompson -14 $128,100 T18 Rickie Fowler -14 $128,100 T18 Patrick Fishburn -14 $128,100 T21 Michael Thorbjornsen -13 $91,980 T21 Jake Knapp -13 $91,980 T21 Kevin Yu -13 $91,980 T21 Sam Stevens -13 $91,980 T21 Lee Hodges -13 $91,980 T21 Chris Gotterup -13 $91,980 T27 Garrick Higgo -12 $63,840 T27 Kris Ventura -12 $63,840 T27 Nate Lashley -12 $63,840 T27 Cameron Champ -12 $63,840 T31 Doug Ghim -11 $56,280 T31 Taylor Montgomery -11 $56,280 T33 Brandt Snedeker -10 $44,940 T33 Bud Cauley -10 $44,940 T33 Taylor Moore -10 $44,940 T33 Mark Hubbard -10 $44,940 T33 Jeremy Paul -10 $44,940 T33 Vince Whaley -10 $44,940 T33 Zac Blair -10 $44,940 T33 Camilo Villegas -10 $44,940 T41 Rikuya Hoshino -9 $34,860 T41 Brendan Valdes -9 $34,860 T41 Philip Knowles -9 $34,860 T44 Zach Johnson -8 $24,965 T44 Keith Mitchell -8 $24,965 T44 Jesper Svensson -8 $24,965 T44 Hayden Springer -8 $24,965 T44 Adam Svensson -8 $24,965 T44 Thriston Lawrence -8 $24,965 T44 Bronson Burgoon -8 $24,965 T44 Ben Kohles -8 $24,965 T44 Justin Lower -8 $24,965 T44 Seamus Power -8 $24,965 T54 Patton Kizzire -7 $19,964 T54 Cristobal Del Solar -7 $19,964 T54 Dylan Wu -7 $19,964 T57 Henrik Norlander -5 $19,404 T57 Quade Cummins -5 $19,404 T57 Joel Dahmen -5 $19,404 T60 Ryo Hisatsune -4 $18,984 T60 Eric Cole -4 $18,984 62 Gordon Sargent -2 $18,732 63 James Hahn -1 $18,564 64 Chris Kirk 2 $18,396

Following the conclusion of the 2025 John Deere Classic, the next tournament on the PGA Tour's calendar is the ISCO Championship. The event will be played at the Hurstbourne Country Club from July 10 to 13 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo's 2025 John Deere Classic stats

Here's a look at the John Deere Classic tournament stats for Brian Campbell and Emiliano Grillo with their rankings in each stat mentioned in the parenthesis (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained - Off the Tee

Campbell - (- 3.980) (63)

Grillo - (+ 3.196) (11)

Strokes Gained - Approach to Green

Campbell - (+ 5.655) (8)

Grillo - (+ 2.736) (24)

Strokes Gained - Around the Green

Campbell - (+ 2.873) (11)

Grillo - (+ 0.044) (40)

Strokes Gained - Putting

Campbell - (+ 6.829) (6)

Grillo - (+ 5.401) (9)

Strokes Gained - Total

Campbell - (+ 11.377) (T1)

Grillo - (+ 11.377) (T1)

Driving Accuracy

Campbell - 75.44 percent (43/57) (11)

Grillo - 80.36 percent (45/56) (T4)

Greens in Regulation

Campbell - 80.82 percent (59/73) (5)

Grillo - 79.17 percent (57/72) (T8)

Scrambling

Campbell - 85.71 percent (12/14) (2)

Grillo - 86.67 percent (13/15) (1)

Eagles

Campbell - 0

Grillo - 0

Birdies

Campbell - 22 (T9)

Grillo - 21 (T16)

Pars

Campbell - 48 (T12)

Grillo - 48 (T12)

Bogeys

Campbell - 2 (1)

Grillo - 3 (2)

Double Bogeys

Campbell - 1 (T35)

Grillo - 0

