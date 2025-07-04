2025 John Deere Classic round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 John Deere Classic will be played on Friday, July 4. Players will tee off from TPC Deere Run's first and tenth holes from 7:45 AM ET onwards.

The first group to tee off the second round of the 2025 John Deere Classic will feature James Hahn who is tied for 24th place with a 4 under par 67 score. Henrik Norlander and Kyle Stanley will join him on the first tee.

Doug Ghim bears the solo lead at the 2025 John Deere Classic with a 9 under par 62 score. He will tee it up with fellow PGA Tour sensations Ryan Palmer and Ryo Hisatsune at 1:16 PM ET from the back nine. Palmer and Hisatsune are tied for 127th and 43rd place at the 2025 John Deere Classic, respectively.

Rickie Fowler sits in 8th place at the John Deere Classic with a 6 under par 65 score. He will begin Friday's round at 2:00 PM ET from the first tee with Jake Knapp and Max Homa. The latter is tied for second place at the 2025 John Deere Classic.

2025 John Deere Classic Round 2 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 John Deere Classic with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

7:45 a.m. – Kyle Stanley, James Hahn, Henrik Norlander

7:56 a.m. – Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

8:07 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Bronson Burgoon, Carson Young

8:18 a.m. – Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

8:29 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise

8:40 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:51 a.m. – Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips

9:02 a.m. – Greyson Sigg, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki

9:13 a.m. – Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman, Kris Ventura

9:24 a.m. – Trace Crowe, Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen

9:35 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Nicholas Lindheim, Jay Giannetto

9:46 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Jeremy Paul, Michael La Sasso (a)

9:57 a.m. – Paul Waring, Tim Widing, Josh Radcliff

1:05 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Hayden Buckley, Jacob Bridgeman

1:16 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs, Alejandro Tosti

1:27 p.m. – Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell, Vince Whaley

1:38 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

1:49 p.m. – J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Michael Kim

2:00 p.m. – Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

2:11 p.m. – Matt McCarty, Nick Dunlap, Chris Gotterup

2:22 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Danny Willett, Victor Perez

2:33 p.m. – Chesson Hadley, Ryan Gerard, Jackson Suber

2:44 p.m. – Kevin Velo, Vince Covello, David Ford

2:55 p.m. – Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino, Luke Clanton

3:06 p.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody, Petr Hruby

3:17 p.m. – Frankie Capan III, William Mouw, Brendan Valdes

Hole 10

7:45 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Bud Cauley, Max McGreevy

7:56 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Austin Cook, Rico Hoey

8:07 a.m. – Ben Martin, Dylan Wu, David Skinns

8:18 a.m. – Karl Vilips, Nico Echavarria, Tom Kim

8:29 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Lucas Glover, Jason Day

8:40 a.m. – Aldrich Potgieter, Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen

8:51 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Zach Johnson

9:02 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner

9:13 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Matt NeSmith, Thorbjørn Olesen

9:24 a.m. – Quade Cummins, John Pak, Thomas Rosenmueller

9:35 a.m. – Will Chandler, Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry

9:46 a.m. – Philip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Jackson Koivun (a)

9:57 a.m. – Harrison Endycott, Trevor Cone, Carson Herron

1:05 p.m. – Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler, David Lipsky

1:16 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune

1:27 p.m. – Joel Dahmen, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower

1:38 p.m. – Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk

1:49 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

2:00 p.m. – Garrick Higgo, Brice Garnett, Matt Kuchar

2:11 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Luke List

2:22 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

2:33 p.m. – Martin Laird, Kevin Roy, Isaiah Salinda

2:44 p.m. – Ricky Castillo, Paul Peterson, Cristobal Del Solar

2:55 p.m. – Jesper Svensson, Brandon Matthews, Zack Fischer

3:06 p.m. – Kaito Onishi, Steven Fisk, Preston Summerhays

3:17 p.m. – Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Riedel, Ben James (a)

