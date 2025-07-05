2025 John Deere Classic round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The tee times for the third round of the 2025 John Deere Classic have been moved earlier on Saturday due to potential inclement weather. Players will begin their round from 8:05 AM CDT onwards from the first and tenth holes in threesomes.
The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 John Deere Classic comprises Justin Lower, Chris Kirk, and Matt Kuchar. The three golfers share the 21st position with a score of 7 under par each.
Doug Ghim leads the 2025 John Deere Classic by one stroke over five world-class golfers, including Davis Thompson and Brian Campbell. The PGA Tour sensation will tee it up at 9:55 AM CDT from the front nine.
David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, and Max Homa share the second position with Thompson and Campbell. They will begin their penultimate round of the John Deere Classic at 9:44 AM CDT.
Jesper Svensson and Brendan Valdes are tied for last place, 43rd, at the 2025 John Deere Classic with 21 other players. The two golfers will tee off the third round as the lone twosome group at 9:55 AM CDT from the back nine.
Lastly, Rickie Fowler will take on Saturday's round at 9:33 AM CDT from the tenth hole. The PGA Tour sensation will play with Jake Knapp and Garrick Higgo.
2025 John Deere Classic Round 3 Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 John Deere Classic with all times mentioned in CDT (via PGA Tour):
Hole 1
- 8:05 AM - Justin Lower, Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar
- 8:16 AM - Jeremy Paul, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen
- 8:27 AM - Kurt Kitayama, Michael Thorbjornsen, Kris Ventura
- 8:38 AM - Rico Hoey, Carson Young, Lee Hodges
- 8:49 AM - Austin Eckroat, Thriston Lawrence, Bud Cauley
- 9:00 AM - Nate Lashley, Jackson Koivun (a), Denny McCarthy
- 9:11 AM - Aldrich Potgieter, Seamus Power, Kevin Yu
- 9:22 AM - Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy
- 9:33 AM - Camillo Villegas Taylor Montgomery, Sam Stevens
- 9:44 AM - David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa
- 9:55 AM - Doug Ghim, Davis Thompson, Brian Campbell
Hole 10
- 8:05 AM - Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles, Zac Blair
- 8:16 AM - Dylan Wu, Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman
- 8:27 AM - Beau Hossler, Ryo Hisatsune, Vince Whaley
- 8:38 AM - James Hahn, Henrik Norlander, Mark Hubbard
- 8:49 AM - Bronson Burgoon, Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire
- 9:00 AM - Taylor Moore, Eric Cole, Zach Johnson
- 9:11 AM - Patrick Fishburn, Quade Cummins, Hayden Springer
- 9:22 AM - Phillip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Adam Svensson
- 9:33 AM - Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Garrick Higgo
- 9:44 AM - Nick Dunlap, Cristobal Del Solar, Riyuka Hoshino
- 9:55 AM - Jesper Svensson, Brendan Valdes