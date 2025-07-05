2025 John Deere Classic round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The tee times for the third round of the 2025 John Deere Classic have been moved earlier on Saturday due to potential inclement weather. Players will begin their round from 8:05 AM CDT onwards from the first and tenth holes in threesomes.

Ad

The first group to tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 John Deere Classic comprises Justin Lower, Chris Kirk, and Matt Kuchar. The three golfers share the 21st position with a score of 7 under par each.

Doug Ghim leads the 2025 John Deere Classic by one stroke over five world-class golfers, including Davis Thompson and Brian Campbell. The PGA Tour sensation will tee it up at 9:55 AM CDT from the front nine.

Ad

Trending

David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, and Max Homa share the second position with Thompson and Campbell. They will begin their penultimate round of the John Deere Classic at 9:44 AM CDT.

Jesper Svensson and Brendan Valdes are tied for last place, 43rd, at the 2025 John Deere Classic with 21 other players. The two golfers will tee off the third round as the lone twosome group at 9:55 AM CDT from the back nine.

Lastly, Rickie Fowler will take on Saturday's round at 9:33 AM CDT from the tenth hole. The PGA Tour sensation will play with Jake Knapp and Garrick Higgo.

Ad

2025 John Deere Classic Round 3 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 John Deere Classic with all times mentioned in CDT (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1

8:05 AM - Justin Lower, Chris Kirk, Matt Kuchar

8:16 AM - Jeremy Paul, Keith Mitchell, Joel Dahmen

8:27 AM - Kurt Kitayama, Michael Thorbjornsen, Kris Ventura

8:38 AM - Rico Hoey, Carson Young, Lee Hodges

8:49 AM - Austin Eckroat, Thriston Lawrence, Bud Cauley

9:00 AM - Nate Lashley, Jackson Koivun (a), Denny McCarthy

9:11 AM - Aldrich Potgieter, Seamus Power, Kevin Yu

9:22 AM - Si Woo Kim, Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy

9:33 AM - Camillo Villegas Taylor Montgomery, Sam Stevens

9:44 AM - David Lipsky, Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa

9:55 AM - Doug Ghim, Davis Thompson, Brian Campbell

Ad

Hole 10

8:05 AM - Chris Gotterup, Ben Kohles, Zac Blair

8:16 AM - Dylan Wu, Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman

8:27 AM - Beau Hossler, Ryo Hisatsune, Vince Whaley

8:38 AM - James Hahn, Henrik Norlander, Mark Hubbard

8:49 AM - Bronson Burgoon, Brandt Snedeker, Patton Kizzire

9:00 AM - Taylor Moore, Eric Cole, Zach Johnson

9:11 AM - Patrick Fishburn, Quade Cummins, Hayden Springer

9:22 AM - Phillip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Adam Svensson

9:33 AM - Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Garrick Higgo

9:44 AM - Nick Dunlap, Cristobal Del Solar, Riyuka Hoshino

9:55 AM - Jesper Svensson, Brendan Valdes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More