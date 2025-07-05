2025 John Deere Classic round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jul 05, 2025 23:41 GMT
GOLF: JUL 05 PGA John Deere Classic - Source: Getty
David Lipsky, John Deere Classic (Image via Getty)

The final round of the 2025 John Deere Classic will be played on Sunday, July 6. All players will begin their rounds from TPC Deere Run's first hole from 8:10 AM ET onwards in groups of twos.

Chris Kirk sits in last place, 64th, at the 2025 John Deere Classic with a 54 hole score of 1 over par. He will tee up the final round at 8:10 AM ET with Patton Kizzire, who is tied for the 61st place at the John Deere Classic.

Davis Thompson leads the 2025 John Deere Classic by a one stroke margin over four players who are tied for the second place. He will take on the final leg of the tournament at 1:45 PM ET with David Lipsky.

Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa, and Brian Campbell also share the second place at the tournament with Lipsky. Homa and Grillo will tee it up at 1:35 PM ET while Campbell tees it up with Kurt Kitayama at 1:35 PM ET.

Tee times for the final round on Sunday at Silivis, Illinois run from 8:10 AM ET to 1:45 PM ET.

2025 John Deere Classic Final Round Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 John Deere Classic with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

  • 8:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
  • 8:20 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent
  • 8:35 a.m. – James Hahn, Henrik Norlander
  • 8:45 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 8:55 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Thorbjornsen
  • 9:05 a.m. – Cristobal del Solar, Jesper Svensson
  • 9:15 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson
  • 9:30 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Quade Cummins
  • 9:40 a.m. – Brendan Valdes, Bud Cauley
  • 9:50 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Garrick Higgo
  • 10 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Kevin Yu
  • 10:10 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard
  • 10:20 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Dylan Wu
  • 10:30 a.m. – Eric Cole, Nick Dunlap
  • 10:45 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Bronson Burgoon
  • 10:55 a.m. – Ben Kohles, Joel Dahmen
  • 11:05 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Lower
  • 11:15 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Rickie Fowler
  • 11:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery
  • 11:35 a.m. – Carson Young, Denny McCarthy
  • 11:45 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Vince Whaley
  • 12:00 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 12:10 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Philip Knowles
  • 12:20 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Nate Lashley
  • 12:30 p.m. – Zac Blair, Rico Hoey
  • 12:40 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy
  • 12:50 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jackson Koivun (a)
  • 1:05 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar
  • 1:15 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Seamus Power
  • 1:25 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Kurt Kitayama
  • 1:35 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa
  • 1:45 p.m. – Davis Thompson, David Lipsky
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
