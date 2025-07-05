2025 John Deere Classic round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 John Deere Classic will be played on Sunday, July 6. All players will begin their rounds from TPC Deere Run's first hole from 8:10 AM ET onwards in groups of twos.
Chris Kirk sits in last place, 64th, at the 2025 John Deere Classic with a 54 hole score of 1 over par. He will tee up the final round at 8:10 AM ET with Patton Kizzire, who is tied for the 61st place at the John Deere Classic.
Davis Thompson leads the 2025 John Deere Classic by a one stroke margin over four players who are tied for the second place. He will take on the final leg of the tournament at 1:45 PM ET with David Lipsky.
Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa, and Brian Campbell also share the second place at the tournament with Lipsky. Homa and Grillo will tee it up at 1:35 PM ET while Campbell tees it up with Kurt Kitayama at 1:35 PM ET.
Tee times for the final round on Sunday at Silivis, Illinois run from 8:10 AM ET to 1:45 PM ET.
2025 John Deere Classic Final Round Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 John Deere Classic with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):
- 8:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
- 8:20 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent
- 8:35 a.m. – James Hahn, Henrik Norlander
- 8:45 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8:55 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 9:05 a.m. – Cristobal del Solar, Jesper Svensson
- 9:15 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson
- 9:30 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Quade Cummins
- 9:40 a.m. – Brendan Valdes, Bud Cauley
- 9:50 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Garrick Higgo
- 10 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Kevin Yu
- 10:10 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard
- 10:20 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Dylan Wu
- 10:30 a.m. – Eric Cole, Nick Dunlap
- 10:45 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Bronson Burgoon
- 10:55 a.m. – Ben Kohles, Joel Dahmen
- 11:05 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Lower
- 11:15 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Rickie Fowler
- 11:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery
- 11:35 a.m. – Carson Young, Denny McCarthy
- 11:45 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Vince Whaley
- 12:00 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12:10 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Philip Knowles
- 12:20 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Nate Lashley
- 12:30 p.m. – Zac Blair, Rico Hoey
- 12:40 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy
- 12:50 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 1:05 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar
- 1:15 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Seamus Power
- 1:25 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Kurt Kitayama
- 1:35 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa
- 1:45 p.m. – Davis Thompson, David Lipsky