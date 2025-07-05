2025 John Deere Classic round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 John Deere Classic will be played on Sunday, July 6. All players will begin their rounds from TPC Deere Run's first hole from 8:10 AM ET onwards in groups of twos.

Chris Kirk sits in last place, 64th, at the 2025 John Deere Classic with a 54 hole score of 1 over par. He will tee up the final round at 8:10 AM ET with Patton Kizzire, who is tied for the 61st place at the John Deere Classic.

Davis Thompson leads the 2025 John Deere Classic by a one stroke margin over four players who are tied for the second place. He will take on the final leg of the tournament at 1:45 PM ET with David Lipsky.

Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa, and Brian Campbell also share the second place at the tournament with Lipsky. Homa and Grillo will tee it up at 1:35 PM ET while Campbell tees it up with Kurt Kitayama at 1:35 PM ET.

Tee times for the final round on Sunday at Silivis, Illinois run from 8:10 AM ET to 1:45 PM ET.

2025 John Deere Classic Final Round Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 John Deere Classic with all times mentioned in ET (via PGA Tour):

8:10 a.m. – Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire

8:20 a.m. – Rikuya Hoshino, Gordon Sargent

8:35 a.m. – James Hahn, Henrik Norlander

8:45 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Ryo Hisatsune

8:55 a.m. – Keith Mitchell, Michael Thorbjornsen

9:05 a.m. – Cristobal del Solar, Jesper Svensson

9:15 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Adam Svensson

9:30 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Quade Cummins

9:40 a.m. – Brendan Valdes, Bud Cauley

9:50 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Garrick Higgo

10 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Kevin Yu

10:10 a.m. – Beau Hossler, Mark Hubbard

10:20 a.m. – Jeremy Paul, Dylan Wu

10:30 a.m. – Eric Cole, Nick Dunlap

10:45 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Bronson Burgoon

10:55 a.m. – Ben Kohles, Joel Dahmen

11:05 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Justin Lower

11:15 a.m. – Sam Stevens, Rickie Fowler

11:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Taylor Montgomery

11:35 a.m. – Carson Young, Denny McCarthy

11:45 a.m. – Kris Ventura, Vince Whaley

12:00 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Jacob Bridgeman

12:10 p.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Philip Knowles

12:20 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Nate Lashley

12:30 p.m. – Zac Blair, Rico Hoey

12:40 p.m. – Cameron Champ, Kevin Roy

12:50 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jackson Koivun (a)

1:05 p.m. – Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar

1:15 p.m. – Austin Eckroat, Seamus Power

1:25 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Kurt Kitayama

1:35 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Max Homa

1:45 p.m. – Davis Thompson, David Lipsky

