2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship round 3 tee times and pairings

By Lathika Krishna
Published Jun 21, 2025 03:12 GMT
Minjee Lee, KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The penultimate round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be played on Saturday, June 21. All players will begin their rounds from PGA Frisco's first hole at 6:37 am CDT onwards in twosomes.

Hira Naveed and Olivia Cowan are tied for last place, 68th, at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship along with 9 other golfers. They form the first group to tee off on Saturday.

Jenno Thitikul bears the solo lead at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship by a three-stroke margin over Rio Takeda and Minjee Lee. Thitikul and Lee form the leader group for the third round. The LPGA Tour stars will tee off at 12:25 PM CDT.

Lexi Thompson sits in fourth place with a 2 under par score. She will tee off the penultimate round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at 12:16 PM CDT with Rio Takeda.

2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 3 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with all times mentioned in CDT (via KPMG Women's PGA Championship):

  • 6:37 am - Hira Naveed, Olivia Cowan
  • 6:46 am - Ariya Jutanugarn, Rose Zhang
  • 6:55 am - Bianca Pagdanganan, Grace Kim
  • 7:04 am - Ilhee Lee, Jing Yan
  • 7:13 am - Gabriela Ruffels, Yuka Saso
  • 7:22 am - Morgane Metraux, Andrea Lee
  • 7:31 am - Hae Ran Ryu, Azahara Munoz
  • 7:40 am - Lucy Li, Patty Tavatanakit
  • 7:49 am - Wei-Ling Hsu, Julia Lopez Ramirez
  • 7:58 am - Sei Young Kim, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • 8:07 am - Nataliya Guseva, Jenny Shin
  • 8:16 am - Jennifer Kupcho, Ryann O'Toole
  • 8:25 am - Dewi Weber, Na Rin An
  • 8:34 am - Nasa Hataoka, Lauren Hartlage
  • 8:43 am - Megan Khang, Akie Iwai
  • 8:52 am - Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Arpichaya Yubol
  • 9:01 am - Miranda Wang, Karis Davidson
  • 9:10 am - Soo Bin Joo, Kumkang Park
  • 9:19 am - Jasmine Suwannapura, Lydia Ko
  • 9:28 am - Hannah Green, Yuna Nishimura
  • 9:37 am - Lindy Duncan, Minami Katsu
  • 9:46 am - Chanette Wannasaen, Paula Reto
  • 9:55 am - Brooke Matthews, Moriya Jutanugarn
  • 10:04 am - Charley Hull, Mary Liu
  • 10:13 am - Ruoning Yin, In-Gee Chun
  • 10:22 am - Stephanie Kyriacou, Carlota Ciganda
  • 10:31 am - Gaby Lopez, Yan Liu
  • 10:40 am - Nelly Korda, Brooke M. Matthews
  • 10:49 am - Angel Yin, Leona Maguire
  • 10:58 am - Peiyun Chien, Esther Henseleit
  • 11:07 am - Ana Belac, Jenny Bae
  • 11:16 am - Maja Stark, Brianna Do
  • 11:25 am - Hye-Jin Choi, Youmin Hwang
  • 11:40 am - Ruixin Liu, Mi Hyang Lee
  • 11:49 am - Yealimi Noh, Miyu Yamashita
  • 11:58 am - Chisato Iwai, Shinsil Bang
  • 12:07 pm - Somi Lee, Auston Kim
  • 12:16 pm - Rio Takeda, Lexi Thompson
  • 12:25 pm - Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee
Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

