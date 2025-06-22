2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will take place on Sunday, June 22. All players will tee off from PGA Frisco's first and tenth holes from 8:38 AM CDT onwards in groups of threes.

Dewi Weber, Minami Katsu, and Jenny Bae share the 35th position at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship with a total score of 7 over par each. They will form the first group to tee off the final round from the first tee.

Minjee Lee bears the solo lead at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship by a four stroke margin over Jeeno Thitikul. The leader group comprises the two LPGA Tour sensations and Hye-Jin Choi, who is tied for third place. They will tee it up at 10:50 AM CDT from the front nine.

Lexi Thompson shares the third position with Choi and Miyu Yamashita. She will tee up the final round at 10:39 AM CDT with Yamashita and Nelly Korda, who trails the leader by eight strokes.

2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Final Round Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the final round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship with all times mentioned in CDT (via KPMG Women's PGA Championship):

Hole 1

8:38 AM - Dewi Weber, Minami Katsu, Jenny Bae

8:49 AM - Mi Hyang Lee, Morgane Metraux, Jenny Shin

9:00 AM - Lydia Ko, In-Gee Chun, Maja Stark

9:11 AM - Lucy Li, Wei-Ling Hsu, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

9:22 AM - Rio Takeda, Andrea Lee, Azahara Munoz

9:33 AM - Brianna Do, Youmin Hwang, Ruixin Liu

9:44 AM - Gaby Lopez, Angel Yin, Esther Henseleit

9:55 AM - Brooke M. Henderson, Shinsil Bang, Miranda Wang

10:06 AM - Somi Lee, Auston Kim, Charley Hull

10:17 AM - Grace Kim, Chanettee Wannasaen, Ruoning Yin

10:28 AM - Leona Maguire, Yealimi Noh, Chisato Iwai

10:39 AM - Miyu Yamashita, Lexi Thompson, Nelly Korda

10:50 AM - Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Hye-Jin Choi

Hole 10

8:43 AM - Nasa Hataoka, Arpichaya Yubol, Yuna Nishimura

8:54 AM - Julia Lopez Ramirez, Sei Young Kim, Megan Khang

9:05 AM - Karis Davidson, Kumkang Park, Mary Liu

9:16 AM - Stephanie Kyriacou, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jing Yan

9:27 AM - Gabriela Ruddels, Jennifer Kupcho, Ryann O'Toole

9:38 AM - Soo Bin Joo, Lindy Duncan, Paula Reto

9:49 AM - Brooke Matthews, Moriya Jutanugarn, Yan Liu

10:00 AM - Peiyun Chien, Yuka Saso, Patty Tavatanakit

10:11 AM - Na Rin An, Akie Iwai, Ana Belac

10:22 AM - Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lauren Hartlage, Rose Zhang

10:33 AM - Bianca Pagdanganan, Hannah Green, Carlota Ciganda

10:44 AM - Hae Ran Ryu, Jasmine Suwannapura, Olivia Cowan

10:55 AM - Nataliya Guseva, Ilhee Lee, Hira Naveed

