2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be played on Friday, June 20. All players will tee off from PGA Frisco's first and tenth holes from 8:00 AM ET onwards in groups of three.

Jeeno Thitikul leads the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship by a one-stroke margin. She will tee off Friday's round at 2:55 PM ET with Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, who are tied for 16th place and 58th place, respectively.

Amy Yang is the defending champion of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She sits tied for 84th place after round one with a 4-over-par 76 score. She will tee it up at 9:39 AM ET from the front nine with Ruoning Yin and In-Gee Chun.

Minjee Lee trails Thitikul by one stroke with a 3-under-par 69 score. She will play the second round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship with Chisato Iwai and Lauren Coughlin at 3:17 PM ET from the back nine.

2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Round 2 Pairings

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship with all times mentioned in ET (via LPGA Tour):

Hole 1

8:00 a.m. – Pornanong Phatlum, Mariel Galdiano, Ruixin Liu

8:11 a.m. – Georgia Hall, Allie Knight, Cheyenne Knight

8:22 a.m. – Elizabeth Szokol, Nataliya Guseva, Aline Krauter

8:33 a.m. – Somi Lee, Lindy Duncan, Suji Kim

8:44 a.m. – Gaby Lopez, Shinsil Bang, Yui Kawamoto

8:55 a.m. – Danielle Kang, Sei Young Kim, Yani Tseng

9:06 a.m. – Andrea Lee, Emily Kristine Pedersen, Linnea Strom

9:17 a.m. – Stacy Lewis, Alison Curdt, Sarah Schmelzel

9:28 a.m. – Lexi Thompson, Yuka Saso, Yealimi Noh

9:39 a.m. – Amy Yang, Ruoning Yin, In-Gee Chun

9:50 a.m. – Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull

10:01 a.m. – Hinako Shibuno, Hannah Green, Lilia Vu

10:12 a.m. – Gigi Stoll, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mary Liu

1:32 p.m. – Bianca Pagdanganan, Natalie Vivaldi, Jiwon Jeon

1:43 p.m. – Peiyun Chien, Yuri Yoshida, Yahui Zhang

1:54 p.m. – Albane Valenzuela, Benedetta Moresco, Robyn Choi

2:05 p.m. – Grace Kim, Alexa Pano, Megan Khang

2:16 p.m. – Pajaree Anannarukarn, Akie Iwai, Nasa Hataoka

2:27 p.m. – Jin Hee Im, Caroline Inglis, Miyu Yamashita

2:38 p.m. – Lauren Hartlage, Ina Yoon, Angel Yin

2:49 p.m. – Hae Ran Ryu, Hyo Joo Kim, Chanettee Wannasaen

3:00 p.m. – Mirim Lee, Allisen Corpuz, A Lim Kim

3:11 p.m. – Gemma Dryburgh, Soo Bin Joo, Hira Naveed

3:22 p.m. – Dewi Weber, Azahara Munoz, Na Rin An

3:33 p.m. – Ashley Grier, Savannah Grewal, Morgane Metraux

3:44 p.m. – Yu Liu, Madison Young, Heather Angell

Hole 10

8:05 a.m. – Sandra Changkija, Kumkang Park, Brianna Do

8:16 a.m. – Jeongeun Lee6, Ryann O’Toole, Paula Reto

8:27 a.m. – Miranda Wang, Cassie Porter, Kristen Gillman

8:38 a.m. – Jenny Shin, Weiwei Zhang, Haeji Kang

8:49 .m. – Yan Liu, Auston Kim, Ana Belac

9:00 a.m. – Mi Hyang Lee, Stephanie Kyriacou, Hye-Jin Choi

9:11 a.m. – Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Allie White, Youmin Hwang

9:22 a.m. – Gabriela Ruffels, Shiho Kuwaki, Carlota Ciganda

9:33 a.m. – Sung Hyun Park, Anna Nordqvist, Cristie Kerr

9:44 a.m. – Jenny Bae, Ilhee Lee, Minami Katsu

9:55 a.m. – Saki Baba, Wei-Ling Hsu, Manon De Roey

10:06 a.m. – Caroline Masson, Muni He, Karis Davidson

10:17 a.m. – Jing Yan, Frida Kinhult, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard

1:27 p.m. – Katelyn Sepmoree, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Yuna Nishimura

1:38 p.m. – Jeongeun Lee5, Arpichaya Yubol, Brooke Matthews

1:49 p.m. – Celine Boutier, Sophia Popov, Ashleigh Buhai

2:00 p.m. – Chiara Tamburlini, Ingrid Lindblad, Jasmine Suwannapura

2:11 p.m. – Moriya Jutanugarn, Bailey Tardy, Madelene Sagstrom

2:22 p.m. – Esther Henseleit, Aditi Ashok, Mimi Rhodes

2:33 p.m. – Ariya Jutanugarn, Lucy Li, Rose Zhang

2:44 p.m. – Joanna Coe, Patty Tavatanakit, Leona Maguire

2:55 p.m. – Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko

3:06 p.m. – Brooke M. Henderson, Maja Stark, Mao Saigo

3:17 p.m. – Chisato Iwai, Minjee Lee, Lauren Coughlin

3:28 p.m. – Rio Takeda, Jennifer Kupcho, Linn Grant

3:39 p.m. – Gurleen Kaur, Nicole Felce, Olivia Cowan

