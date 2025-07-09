2025 LIV Golf Andalucia power rankings: Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC lead the field

The 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia is set to tee off on Thursday, July 11, at Real Club Valderrama, San Roque, Cadiz, Spain. The event, returning for the third consecutive season at the historic course, will see 13 teams compete for the top prize. Interestingly, Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC sits atop LIV Golf power rankings for the Spanish outing.

Crushers GC, currently leading the 2025 LIV Golf team standings, is eyeing a record fourth consecutive team victory this weekend. DeChambeau’s side is on track to beat the record set by Johnson’s 4Aces in 2022. The leading team currently carries 160 overall points, having won three back-to-back matches from LIV Korea.

It is worth noting that the Crushers' side lost in a team playoff here last year. The squad fell short to Sergio Garcia-led Fireballs GC. The Spaniard’s side comes in as the fifth pick for this week’s action. It is also noteworthy that DeChambeau currently sits second in the individual season standings. A win in Spain will cut down his distance to the leader and four-time winner this season, Joaquin Niemann.

Listed below are the power rankings for the LIV Golf Andalucia at (As per LIV Golf):

Crushers GC (Capt. Bryson DeChambeau) Legion XIII (Capt. Jon Rahm) Torque GC (Capt. Joaquin Niemann) Stinger GC (Capt. Louis Oosthuizen) Fireballs GC (Capt. Sergio Garcia) Ripper GC (Capt. Cameron Smith) 4Aces GC (Capt. Dustin Johnson) Cleeks Golf Club (Capt. Martin Kaymer) Smash GC (Capt. Brooks Koepka) RangeGoats GC (Capt. Bubba Watson) Iron Heads GC (Capt. Kevin Na) HyFlyers GC (Capt. Phil Mickelson) Majesticks GC (Capt. Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood)

Can the rest of the field surprise Crushers GC at LIV Golf Andalucia?

Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII enters LIV Andalucia on the back of a third-place finish at LIV Dallas. Currently sitting second in the season-long team standings, the Spaniard-led side will be eyeing a big comeback in Valderrama. Tyrrell Hatton, who is in form after a career major championship best T4 finish at the US Open, is expected to play a major role this weekend.

Torque GC, led by Joaquin Niemann, completes the top three. The Chilean, who won the individual title in every other event this season, is among the favorites to clinch individual victory at Valderrama. Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC sits fourth on the LIV Andalucia Golf power rankings behind Fireballs. The South African side could be in for a shock result after a fourth place in Dallas.

As for the bottom list, Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC, Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers GC, and Ian Poulter’s Majesticks GC are expected to struggle this weekend as well. Occupying the last two spots on the Saudi-backed circuit’s season-long standings, Iron Heads and Majesticks are expected to maintain their positions this weekend, while the HyFlyers could surprise with a shock result after managing a T7 in LIV Dallas.

