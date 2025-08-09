2025 LIV Golf Chicago Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Published Aug 09, 2025 05:20 GMT
LIV Golf Chicago - Day One - Source: Getty
Abraham Ancer during the LIV Golf Chicago (Image Source: Getty)

Following the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia have taken a one-shot lead. The duo carded 4-under 67s on Friday, August 8, to take the early lead at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Ad

Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Dean Burmester, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are tied for third after shooting 68 in the first round, while Talor Gooch and six others are two strokes back.

The second round of the LIV Golf Chicago will take place on Saturday, August 9, at 12:05 pm ET, with the majority of groups teeing off in a shotgun start. The leaders’ group featuring Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson will begin from the first hole at 12:16 pm ET. Dean Burmester, Tyrrell Hatton and Phil Mickelson will also tee off from the first hole but at the 12:05 pm shotgun start.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Besides, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield will also begin at 12:16 pm ET, but from the tenth tee at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

2025 LIV Golf Chicago Round 2 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Chicago 2025, Round 2 (times in ET):

Hole 1

  • Dean Burmester (-3)
  • Tyrrell Hatton (-3)
  • Phil Mickelson (-3)

Hole 1 - 12:16 PM

  • Brooks Koepka (-3)
  • Sergio Garcia (-4)
  • Dustin Johnson (-4)
Ad

Hole 2

  • Andy Ogletree (-2)
  • Jon Rahm (-3)
  • Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

Hole 3

  • Mito Pereira (-2)
  • Josele Ballester (-2)
  • Branden Grace (-2)

Hole 4

  • Lucas Herbert (-2)
  • Talor Gooch (-2)
  • Charl Schwartzel (-2)

Hole 5

  • Richard Bland (-1)
  • Martin Kaymer (-1)
  • Cameron Tringale (-1)

Hole 6

  • Bubba Watson (E)
  • Abraham Ancer (E)
  • Cameron Smith (E)

Hole 7

  • Charles Howell III (+1)
  • Thomas Pieters (+1)
  • Harold Varner III (+1)

Hole 8

  • Danny Lee (+1)
  • Yubin Jang (+1)
  • Jinichiro Kozuma (+1)

Hole 10

  • David Puig (+1)
  • Louis Oosthuizen (+1)
  • Carlos Ortiz (+1)
Ad

Hole 10 - 12:16 PM

  • Graeme McDowell (+1)
  • Lee Westwood (+1)
  • Sam Horsfield (+1)

Hole 11

  • Jason Kokrak (+2)
  • Tom McKibbin (+2)
  • Adrian Meronk (+1)

Hole 12

  • Ian Poulter (+3)
  • Ben Campbell (+2)
  • Matthew Wolff (+2)

Hole 13

  • Caleb Surratt (+3)
  • Joaquin Niemann (+3)
  • Chieh-Po Lee (+3)

Hole 14

  • Frederik Kjettrup (+5)
  • Matt Jones (+4)
  • Henrik Stenson (+4)

Hole 15

  • Anthony Kim (+11)
  • Kevin Na (+6)
  • Brendan Steele (+5)

Hole 16

  • Anirban Lahiri (E)
  • Marc Leishman (E)
  • Paul Casey (E)

Hole 17

  • Patrick Reed (-1)
  • Sebastian Munoz (-1)
  • Peter Uihlein (-1)
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications