2025 LIV Golf Chicago Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Following the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia have taken a one-shot lead. The duo carded 4-under 67s on Friday, August 8, to take the early lead at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.
Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Dean Burmester, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are tied for third after shooting 68 in the first round, while Talor Gooch and six others are two strokes back.
The second round of the LIV Golf Chicago will take place on Saturday, August 9, at 12:05 pm ET, with the majority of groups teeing off in a shotgun start. The leaders’ group featuring Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson will begin from the first hole at 12:16 pm ET. Dean Burmester, Tyrrell Hatton and Phil Mickelson will also tee off from the first hole but at the 12:05 pm shotgun start.
Besides, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield will also begin at 12:16 pm ET, but from the tenth tee at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.
2025 LIV Golf Chicago Round 2 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Chicago 2025, Round 2 (times in ET):
Hole 1
- Dean Burmester (-3)
- Tyrrell Hatton (-3)
- Phil Mickelson (-3)
Hole 1 - 12:16 PM
- Brooks Koepka (-3)
- Sergio Garcia (-4)
- Dustin Johnson (-4)
Hole 2
- Andy Ogletree (-2)
- Jon Rahm (-3)
- Bryson DeChambeau (-3)
Hole 3
- Mito Pereira (-2)
- Josele Ballester (-2)
- Branden Grace (-2)
Hole 4
- Lucas Herbert (-2)
- Talor Gooch (-2)
- Charl Schwartzel (-2)
Hole 5
- Richard Bland (-1)
- Martin Kaymer (-1)
- Cameron Tringale (-1)
Hole 6
- Bubba Watson (E)
- Abraham Ancer (E)
- Cameron Smith (E)
Hole 7
- Charles Howell III (+1)
- Thomas Pieters (+1)
- Harold Varner III (+1)
Hole 8
- Danny Lee (+1)
- Yubin Jang (+1)
- Jinichiro Kozuma (+1)
Hole 10
- David Puig (+1)
- Louis Oosthuizen (+1)
- Carlos Ortiz (+1)
Hole 10 - 12:16 PM
- Graeme McDowell (+1)
- Lee Westwood (+1)
- Sam Horsfield (+1)
Hole 11
- Jason Kokrak (+2)
- Tom McKibbin (+2)
- Adrian Meronk (+1)
Hole 12
- Ian Poulter (+3)
- Ben Campbell (+2)
- Matthew Wolff (+2)
Hole 13
- Caleb Surratt (+3)
- Joaquin Niemann (+3)
- Chieh-Po Lee (+3)
Hole 14
- Frederik Kjettrup (+5)
- Matt Jones (+4)
- Henrik Stenson (+4)
Hole 15
- Anthony Kim (+11)
- Kevin Na (+6)
- Brendan Steele (+5)
Hole 16
- Anirban Lahiri (E)
- Marc Leishman (E)
- Paul Casey (E)
Hole 17
- Patrick Reed (-1)
- Sebastian Munoz (-1)
- Peter Uihlein (-1)