2025 LIV Golf Chicago Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Following the first round of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia have taken a one-shot lead. The duo carded 4-under 67s on Friday, August 8, to take the early lead at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

Ad

Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Dean Burmester, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are tied for third after shooting 68 in the first round, while Talor Gooch and six others are two strokes back.

The second round of the LIV Golf Chicago will take place on Saturday, August 9, at 12:05 pm ET, with the majority of groups teeing off in a shotgun start. The leaders’ group featuring Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson will begin from the first hole at 12:16 pm ET. Dean Burmester, Tyrrell Hatton and Phil Mickelson will also tee off from the first hole but at the 12:05 pm shotgun start.

Ad

Trending

Besides, Graeme McDowell, Lee Westwood and Sam Horsfield will also begin at 12:16 pm ET, but from the tenth tee at the Bolingbrook Golf Club.

2025 LIV Golf Chicago Round 2 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the LIV Golf Chicago 2025, Round 2 (times in ET):

Hole 1

Dean Burmester (-3)

Tyrrell Hatton (-3)

Phil Mickelson (-3)

Hole 1 - 12:16 PM

Brooks Koepka (-3)

Sergio Garcia (-4)

Dustin Johnson (-4)

Ad

Hole 2

Andy Ogletree (-2)

Jon Rahm (-3)

Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

Hole 3

Mito Pereira (-2)

Josele Ballester (-2)

Branden Grace (-2)

Hole 4

Lucas Herbert (-2)

Talor Gooch (-2)

Charl Schwartzel (-2)

Hole 5

Richard Bland (-1)

Martin Kaymer (-1)

Cameron Tringale (-1)

Hole 6

Bubba Watson (E)

Abraham Ancer (E)

Cameron Smith (E)

Hole 7

Charles Howell III (+1)

Thomas Pieters (+1)

Harold Varner III (+1)

Hole 8

Danny Lee (+1)

Yubin Jang (+1)

Jinichiro Kozuma (+1)

Hole 10

David Puig (+1)

Louis Oosthuizen (+1)

Carlos Ortiz (+1)

Ad

Hole 10 - 12:16 PM

Graeme McDowell (+1)

Lee Westwood (+1)

Sam Horsfield (+1)

Hole 11

Jason Kokrak (+2)

Tom McKibbin (+2)

Adrian Meronk (+1)

Hole 12

Ian Poulter (+3)

Ben Campbell (+2)

Matthew Wolff (+2)

Hole 13

Caleb Surratt (+3)

Joaquin Niemann (+3)

Chieh-Po Lee (+3)

Hole 14

Frederik Kjettrup (+5)

Matt Jones (+4)

Henrik Stenson (+4)

Hole 15

Anthony Kim (+11)

Kevin Na (+6)

Brendan Steele (+5)

Hole 16

Anirban Lahiri (E)

Marc Leishman (E)

Paul Casey (E)

Hole 17

Patrick Reed (-1)

Sebastian Munoz (-1)

Peter Uihlein (-1)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More