2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third and final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis will be played on Sunday, August 17. All players will begin their rounds from their designated holes as part of the shotgun start at 9:55 AM local time.
Dustin Johnson is tied for the lead at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis with a total 16 under par score through 36 holes of play. He will tee up the final round from the first hole with Thomas Pieters and Sebastian Munoz, who is also tied for the lead.
Jon Rahm is tied for 9th place with a 12 under par score. He posted an incredible 7 under par score on Saturday. The Spaniard will play the final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis with David Puig and Joaquin Niemann, who are both tied for third place.
Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, and Brendan Steele share the 19th position at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis. They will tee it up from The Club at Chatham Hills' fifth hole.
Anthony Kim is playing this week's LIV Golf tournament as a wild-card player. Heading into the final round, he is tied for 53rd place in the 54-man field. Kim will play the final round with Frederik Kjettrup and Brooks Koepka from the 16th hole.
2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis Final Round Pairings
Here's a look at the pairings for the final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis (via LIV Golf):
- Group 1 - Hole 1 - Jon Rahm, David Puig, Joaquin Niemann
- Group 2 - Hole 1 - Henrik Stenson, Adrian Meronk, Patrick Reed
- Group 3 - Hole 1 - Thomas Pieters, Sebastian Munoz, Dustin Johnson
- Group 4 - Hole 2 - Andy Ogletree, Bubba Watson, Branden Grace
- Group 5 - Hole 3 - Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, Charles Howell III
- Group 6 - Hole 4 - Ian Poulter, Anirban Lahiri, Graeme McDowell
- Group 7 - Hole 5 - Abraham Ancer, Brendan Steele, Bryson DeChambeau
- Group 8 - Hole 6 - Jinichiro Kozuma, Lee Westwood, Tom McKibbin
- Group 9 - Hole 7 - Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ben Campbell
- Group 10 - Hole 8 - Caleb Surratt, Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester
- Group 11 - Hole 9 - Martin Kaymer, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale
- Group 12 - Hole 10 - Yubin Jang, Richard Bland, Charl Schwartzel
- Group 13 - Hole 11 - Jason Kokrak, Sam Horsfield, Phil Mickelson
- Group 14 - Hole 12 - Kevin Na, Mito Pereira, Tyrrell Hatton
- Group 15 - Hole 13 - Josele Ballester, Louis Oosthuizen, Chieh-Po Lee
- Group 16 - Hole 14 - Marc Leishman, Danny Lee, Lucas Herbert
- Group 17 - Hole 15 - Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein, Matt Jones
- Group 18 - Hole 16 - Frederik Kjettrup, Anthony Kim, Brooks Koepka