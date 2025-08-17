2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third and final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis will be played on Sunday, August 17. All players will begin their rounds from their designated holes as part of the shotgun start at 9:55 AM local time.

Ad

Dustin Johnson is tied for the lead at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis with a total 16 under par score through 36 holes of play. He will tee up the final round from the first hole with Thomas Pieters and Sebastian Munoz, who is also tied for the lead.

Jon Rahm is tied for 9th place with a 12 under par score. He posted an incredible 7 under par score on Saturday. The Spaniard will play the final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis with David Puig and Joaquin Niemann, who are both tied for third place.

Ad

Trending

Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer, and Brendan Steele share the 19th position at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis. They will tee it up from The Club at Chatham Hills' fifth hole.

Anthony Kim is playing this week's LIV Golf tournament as a wild-card player. Heading into the final round, he is tied for 53rd place in the 54-man field. Kim will play the final round with Frederik Kjettrup and Brooks Koepka from the 16th hole.

Ad

2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis Final Round Pairings

Here's a look at the pairings for the final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis (via LIV Golf):

Group 1 - Hole 1 - Jon Rahm, David Puig, Joaquin Niemann

Group 2 - Hole 1 - Henrik Stenson, Adrian Meronk, Patrick Reed

Group 3 - Hole 1 - Thomas Pieters, Sebastian Munoz, Dustin Johnson

Group 4 - Hole 2 - Andy Ogletree, Bubba Watson, Branden Grace

Group 5 - Hole 3 - Cameron Smith, Carlos Ortiz, Charles Howell III

Group 6 - Hole 4 - Ian Poulter, Anirban Lahiri, Graeme McDowell

Group 7 - Hole 5 - Abraham Ancer, Brendan Steele, Bryson DeChambeau

Group 8 - Hole 6 - Jinichiro Kozuma, Lee Westwood, Tom McKibbin

Group 9 - Hole 7 - Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, Ben Campbell

Group 10 - Hole 8 - Caleb Surratt, Talor Gooch, Dean Burmester

Group 11 - Hole 9 - Martin Kaymer, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Tringale

Group 12 - Hole 10 - Yubin Jang, Richard Bland, Charl Schwartzel

Group 13 - Hole 11 - Jason Kokrak, Sam Horsfield, Phil Mickelson

Group 14 - Hole 12 - Kevin Na, Mito Pereira, Tyrrell Hatton

Group 15 - Hole 13 - Josele Ballester, Louis Oosthuizen, Chieh-Po Lee

Group 16 - Hole 14 - Marc Leishman, Danny Lee, Lucas Herbert

Group 17 - Hole 15 - Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein, Matt Jones

Group 18 - Hole 16 - Frederik Kjettrup, Anthony Kim, Brooks Koepka

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More