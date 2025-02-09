2025 LIV Golf Riyadh prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $20 million purse?

Adrian Meronk won the LIV Golf Riyadh with a 17-under score. The Pole took home his first league victory and the sixth of his professional career from Riyadh Golf Club, as well as the lion's share of the $20 million purse.
Adrian Meronk's paycheck for winning the LIV Golf Riyadh individual event was $4 million. As for the team event, winner Legion XIII took home $3 million.
2025 LIV Golf Riyadh prize money payout
Below is the prize money distribution for LIV Golf Riyadh. It includes both individual and team events:
Individual:
- 1 Adrian Meronk $4,000,000
- T2 Jon Rahm $1,875,000
- T2 Sebastian Munoz $1,875,000
- T4 Lucas Herbert $900,000
- T4 Dean Burmester $900,000
- T6 David Puig $534,500
- T6 Marc Leishman $534,500
- T6 Sergio Garcia $534,500
- T6 Bryson DeChambeau $534,500
- T6 Tyrrell Hatton $534,500
- 11 Caleb Surratt $380,000
- T12 Anirban Lahiri $330,000
- T12 Bubba Watson $330,000
- T12 Sam Horsfield $330,000
- T15 Matthew Wolff $330,000
- T15 Tom McKibbin $292,500
- T15 Ben Campbell $292,500
- T18 Thomas Pieters $250,000
- T18 Cameron Tringale $250,000
- T18 Paul Casey $250,000
- T21 Peter Uihlein $215,000
- T21 Harold Varner III $215,000
- T21 Graeme McDowell $215,000
- T21 Jason Kokrak $215,000
- T21 Louis Oosthuizen $185,000
- T25 Wade Ormsby $185,000
- T25 Cameron Smith $185,000
- T25 Lee Westwood $185,000
- T25 Carlos Ortiz $185,000
- T30 Ian Poulter $165,000
- T30 Brendan Steele $165,000
- T30 Ollie Schniederjans $165,000
- T33 Danny Lee $145,572
- T33 Matt Jones $145,572
- T33 Brooks Koepka $145,572
- T33 Charl Schwartzel $145,572
- T33 Joaquin Niemann $145,572
- T33 Luis Masaveu $145,572
- T33 Frederik Kjettrup $145,572
- T40 Max Lee $134,000
- T40 Richard Bland $134,000
- T42 Abraham Ancer $129,000
- T42 Charles Howell III $129,000
- T44 Dustin Johnson $125,250
- T44 Martin Kaymer $125,250
- T44 Talor Gooch $125,250
- T44 Patrick Reed $125,250
- 48 Henrik Stenson $120,000
- T49 Anthony Kim $60,000
- T49 Mito Pereira $60,000
- T49 Jubin Yang $60,000
- T52 Kevin Na $50,000
- T52 Branden Grace $50,000
- 54 Andy Ogletree $50,000
Team:
- 1 Legion XIII -50 $3,000,000
- T2 Ripper GC -39 $1,000,000
- T2 RangeGoats GC -39 $1,000,000
Both Adrian Meronk and Legion XIII scored wire-to-wire victories by leading the event from start to finish. The Pole and the Jon Rahm-led team also shared the common denominator of not playing their best in the final round.
Meronk shot 1-under for the third round, but it was enough to maintain his lead and win the LIV Golf Riyadh title. He told the LIV Golf News Service:
"I was nervous all day. I played quite good in the beginning, then it was a fight at the end. But super happy that I crossed the line. It was very satisfying, definitely."
Meanwhile, Legion XIII carded their lowest score of the event in the final round of LIV Golf Riyadh at 8 under. Captain Jon Rahm said:
"Luckily we had a nice cushion going into today and we could afford to not have our best day as a team. But still, it was a decisive win and very happy we got to start the year again like this."
All four members of the Legion XIII team finished in the top 15, with Rahm in second, Tyrrell Hatton in sixth, Caleb Surratt in 11th and Tom McKibbin in 15th.