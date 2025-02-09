2025 LIV Golf Riyadh prize money payout: How much did each golfer earn from the $20 million purse?

Adrian Meronk won the LIV Golf Riyadh with a 17-under score. The Pole took home his first league victory and the sixth of his professional career from Riyadh Golf Club, as well as the lion's share of the $20 million purse.

Adrian Meronk's paycheck for winning the LIV Golf Riyadh individual event was $4 million. As for the team event, winner Legion XIII took home $3 million.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh prize money payout

Below is the prize money distribution for LIV Golf Riyadh. It includes both individual and team events:

Individual:

1 Adrian Meronk $4,000,000

T2 Jon Rahm $1,875,000

T2 Sebastian Munoz $1,875,000

T4 Lucas Herbert $900,000

T4 Dean Burmester $900,000

T6 David Puig $534,500

T6 Marc Leishman $534,500

T6 Sergio Garcia $534,500

T6 Bryson DeChambeau $534,500

T6 Tyrrell Hatton $534,500

11 Caleb Surratt $380,000

T12 Anirban Lahiri $330,000

T12 Bubba Watson $330,000

T12 Sam Horsfield $330,000

T15 Matthew Wolff $330,000

T15 Tom McKibbin $292,500

T15 Ben Campbell $292,500

T18 Thomas Pieters $250,000

T18 Cameron Tringale $250,000

T18 Paul Casey $250,000

T21 Peter Uihlein $215,000

T21 Harold Varner III $215,000

T21 Graeme McDowell $215,000

T21 Jason Kokrak $215,000

T21 Louis Oosthuizen $185,000

T25 Wade Ormsby $185,000

T25 Cameron Smith $185,000

T25 Lee Westwood $185,000

T25 Carlos Ortiz $185,000

T30 Ian Poulter $165,000

T30 Brendan Steele $165,000

T30 Ollie Schniederjans $165,000

T33 Danny Lee $145,572

T33 Matt Jones $145,572

T33 Brooks Koepka $145,572

T33 Charl Schwartzel $145,572

T33 Joaquin Niemann $145,572

T33 Luis Masaveu $145,572

T33 Frederik Kjettrup $145,572

T40 Max Lee $134,000

T40 Richard Bland $134,000

T42 Abraham Ancer $129,000

T42 Charles Howell III $129,000

T44 Dustin Johnson $125,250

T44 Martin Kaymer $125,250

T44 Talor Gooch $125,250

T44 Patrick Reed $125,250

48 Henrik Stenson $120,000

T49 Anthony Kim $60,000

T49 Mito Pereira $60,000

T49 Jubin Yang $60,000

T52 Kevin Na $50,000

T52 Branden Grace $50,000

54 Andy Ogletree $50,000

Team:

1 Legion XIII -50 $3,000,000

T2 Ripper GC -39 $1,000,000

T2 RangeGoats GC -39 $1,000,000

Legion XIII won the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh (Image via Getty).

Both Adrian Meronk and Legion XIII scored wire-to-wire victories by leading the event from start to finish. The Pole and the Jon Rahm-led team also shared the common denominator of not playing their best in the final round.

Meronk shot 1-under for the third round, but it was enough to maintain his lead and win the LIV Golf Riyadh title. He told the LIV Golf News Service:

"I was nervous all day. I played quite good in the beginning, then it was a fight at the end. But super happy that I crossed the line. It was very satisfying, definitely."

Meanwhile, Legion XIII carded their lowest score of the event in the final round of LIV Golf Riyadh at 8 under. Captain Jon Rahm said:

"Luckily we had a nice cushion going into today and we could afford to not have our best day as a team. But still, it was a decisive win and very happy we got to start the year again like this."

All four members of the Legion XIII team finished in the top 15, with Rahm in second, Tyrrell Hatton in sixth, Caleb Surratt in 11th and Tom McKibbin in 15th.

