2025 LIV Golf Singapore purse breakdown: How much will each golfer earn from the $20 million pool?

LIV Golf Singapore is the next event up for the rebel tour after a successful outing in Hong Kong. It was there that Phil Mickelson made it onto his first podium and Sergio Garcia claimed another individual title. His efforts also led to his Fireballs GC winning the team event.
There is $20 million at stake in Singapore, which is a little less than the total amount being given away for the Players Championship, a PGA Tour elevated event on the schedule for this weekend. Of that $20 million, let's take a look at how much each LIV player will take home.
LIV Golf Singapore prize purse payouts confirmed
This weekend, all players on LIV Golf will descend on Singapore for the last stage of their global trip for now. They'll take a three-week hiatus before returning to action in Miami before some of the players head to the Masters.
There's $20 million to be distributed between the players. There are no cuts, so all players will have a chance to earn some of the prize purse, with the winner taking home an impressive $4 million.
Per Bunkered, here's how all 54 of the golfers will fare this weekend:
- 1st $4,000,000
- 2nd $2,250,000
- 3rd $1,500,000
- 4th $1,000,000
- 5th $800,000
- 6th $700,000
- 7th $600,000
- 8th $525,000
- 9th $442,500
- 10th $405,000
- 11th $380,000
- 12th $360,000
- 13th $340,000
- 14th $320,000
- 15th $300,000
- 16th $285,000
- 17th $270,000
- 18th $260,000
- 19th $250,000
- 20th $240,000
- 21st $230,000
- 22nd $220,000
- 23rd $210,000
- 24th $200,000
- 25th $195,000
- 26th $190,000
- 27th $185,000
- 28th $180,000
- 29th $175,000
- 30th $170,000
- 31st $165,000
- 32nd $160,000
- 33rd $155,000
- 34th $150,000
- 35th $148,000
- 36th $145,000
- 37th $143,000
- 38th $140,000
- 39th $138,000
- 40th $135,000
- 41st $133,000
- 42nd $130,000
- 43rd $128,000
- 44th $128,000
- 45th $125,000
- 46th $125,000
- 47th $123,000
- 48th $120,000
- 49th $60,000
- 50th $60,000
- 51st $60,000
- 52nd $50,000
- 53rd $50,000
- 54th $50,000.
These numbers will be adjusted for ties since it's very unlikely that there aren't a plethora of ties up and down the scoreboard. For the team portion of LIV Golf Singapore, the winning club will earn $3 million to divide up between their four members. The second-place team gets $1.5 million, and the bronze medal team will take home $500,000.
Of the members in the LIV Golf Singapore field, Jon Rahm has the best chance to win the $4 million per Golf Monthly. Here are the top contenders for the event:
- Jon Rahm (+650)
- Tyrrell Hatton (+750)
- Joaquin Niemann (+800)
- Bryson DeChambeau (+1000)
- Sergio Garcia (+1100)
- Brooks Koepka (+1600)
- Cameron Smith (+1600)
- Dean Burmester (+1800)
- Abraham Ancer (+2000)
- David Puig (+2000)
- Tom McKibbin (+2200)
- Lucas Herbert (+2500)
- Marc Leishman (+2500)
- Patrick Reed (+2500)
Brooks Koepka is the defending champion at this particular event, and Sergio Garcia won last time out for the tour.