2025 LIV Golf UK power rankings: Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC beaten by Jon Rahm and crew

The 2025 LIV Golf UK is set to tee off on Friday, July 25 at JCB Golf &amp; Country Club, Staffordshire, UK. The event, returning for the second consecutive season, will see 13 teams compete for the top prize from the $5 million purse. Interestingly, Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII beats Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC to take the top post on LIV Golf power rankings for the English outing.Rahm’s side enters LIV UK on the back of an impressive win at LIV Andalucia. The Spaniard-led side, currently sitting leading the season-long team standings, is favorites to continue the form. It is pertinent to note that the 2023 Masters winner is also the UK contest's indvidual defending champion.For the unversed, the team has three wins to its name this season and will be looking at a fourth this weekend on teammate Tyrrell Hatton’s home soil. Coming off of a T34 finish at The Open in Royal Portrush, Rahm will also be eyeing a big turnaround this weekend.Meanwhile, DeChambeau’s Crushers GC is expected to give the Spanish side some competition. For the unversed, the team finished seventh in Andalucia, losing out on a chance to go four-in-a-row on the Saudi-backed league. The result also led to the side losing the top spot on the season standings. According to LIV Golf, DeChambeau and crew is among favorites to fight for the big win in the UK.Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC sits third on the breakaway tour’s power rankings for the JCB Golf &amp; Country Club contest. The European Ryder Cupper-led side finished second in their home turf in Spain and is currently the third best pick for the English event. For the unversed, the team has managed seven top-five finishes in 10 starts this season, including three consecutive wins at Adelaide, Hong Kong and Singapore.Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC and Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC complete the top five. Coming off of T3 and ninth place finishes in Spain, the two sides will have vastly different confidence levels entering the weekend event.LIV Golf UK power rankings Listed below are the power rankings for the LIV Golf UK at Staffordshire (As per LIV Golf):Legion XIII (Capt. Jon Rahm)Crushers GC (Capt. Bryson DeChambeau)Fireballs GC (Capt. Sergio Garcia)4Aces GC (Capt. Dustin Johnson)Torque GC (Capt. Joaquin Niemann)Ripper GC (Capt. Cameron Smith)Stinger GC (Capt. Louis Oosthuizen)HyFlyers GC (Capt. Phil Mickelson)Majesticks GC (Capt. Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood)Smash GC (Capt. Brooks Koepka)Cleeks Golf Club (Capt. Martin Kaymer)RangeGoats GC (Capt. Bubba Watson)Iron Heads GC (Capt. Kevin Na)As for the bottom list, Kevin Na’s Iron Heads GC continues to sit last on the LIV Golf power rankings. Having finished 12th in Spain, the side will need a major turnaround to score their only second point of the season at the UK competition. Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC, that finished rock-bottom in Andalucia, sits above Na’s side.