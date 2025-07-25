2025 LIV Golf UK R2: Will there be rain at the JCB Golf & Country club?

Saturday’s second round of LIV Golf UK (July 26) at JCB Golf & Country Club is expected to bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, along with breezy conditions and a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be cooler compared to typical summer days, topping out around 69°F in the afternoon.
Humidity is expected to remain high in the morning but should drop off a bit later in the day. Winds are likely to shift from the west-northwest to northwest as the day progresses, with noticeable gusts adding a bit of challenge on exposed holes. Rain is possible in the earlier part of the day, but overall totals are expected to be minimal.
Here is the detailed weather forecast for Round 2 of LIV Golf UK (via AccuWeather):
Morning at LIV Golf UK
- Temperature: 66°F
- Conditions: Partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers
- Wind: WNW at 9 mph (gusts up to 20 mph)
- Humidity: 81%
- Dew Point: 59°F
- Precipitation: 0.1 inch – (rain probability ~ 40%)
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 9 mi
Afternoon at LIV Golf UK
- Temperature: 69°F
- Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy with a shower in spots
- Wind: NW at 14 mph (gusts up to 24 mph)
- Humidity: 62%
- Dew Point: 53°F
- Precipitation: 0.01 inch – (rain probability ~ 40%)
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 9 mi
Evening at LIV Golf UK
- Temperature: 54°F
- Conditions: Partly cloudy and cool
- Wind: WNW at 8 mph (gusts up to 21 mph)
- Humidity: 77%
- Dew Point: 10°C
- Precipitation: 0.0 inch – very low chance of rain (~12%)
- Cloud Cover: 59%
- Visibility: 8 mi
Players and spectators should prepare for breezy conditions throughout the day and be ready for a passing shower or two, especially in the morning and early afternoon.
Tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf UK
Below are the second round tee times and pairings for all golfers who will be competing in LIV Golf UK.
Hole 1 | 1:05 p.m. local time
- Carlos Ortiz (-5)
- Bubba Watson (-5)
- Lee Westwood (-5)
Hole 1 | 1:16 p.m. local time
- Branden Grace (-6)
- Joaquin Niemann (-6)
- Adrian Meronk (-6)
Hole 2
- Caleb Surratt (-4)
- Tyrrell Hatton (-4)
- Paul Casey (-4)
Hole 3
- Charl Schwartzel (-3)
- Cameron Tringale (-3)
- Marc Leishman (-4)
Hole 4
- Bryson DeChambeau (-3)
- Cameron Smith (-3)
- Charles Howell III (-3)
Hole 5
- Patrick Reed (-3)
- Sam Horsfield (-3)
- David Puig (-3)
Hole 6
- Yubin Jang (-2)
- Andy Ogletree (-2)
- Tom McKibbin (-3)
Hole 7
- Thomas Pieters (-1)
- Dean Burmester (-2)
- Lucas Herbert (-2)
Hole 8
- Phil Mickelson (-1)
- Ben Campbell (-1)
- Josele Ballester (-1)
Hole 10
- Sebastian Muñoz (E)
- Louis Oosthuizen (E)
- Henrik Stenson (-1)
Hole 10 | 1:16 p.m. local time
- Talor Gooch (-1)
- Matt Jones (-1)
- Jason Kokrak (-1)
Hole 11
- Mito Pereira (E)
- Martin Kaymer (E)
- Richard Bland (E)
Hole 12
- Ian Poulter (E)
- Matthew Wolff (E)
- Brendan Steele (E)
Hole 13
- Peter Uihlein (+1)
- Jon Rahm (E)
- Sergio Garcia (E)
Hole 14
- Anthony Kim (+1)
- Danny Lee (+1)
- Frederik Kjettrup (+1)
Hole 15
- Jinichiro Kozuma (+1)
- Harold Varner III (+1)
- Brooks Koepka (+1)
Hole 16
- Kevin Na (+2)
- Graeme McDowell (+1)
- Abraham Ancer (+1)
Hole 17
- Anirban Lahiri (+5)
- Chieh-Po Lee (+4)
- Dustin Johnson (+3)