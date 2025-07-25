2025 LIV Golf UK R2: Will there be rain at the JCB Golf & Country club?

Saturday’s second round of LIV Golf UK (July 26) at JCB Golf & Country Club is expected to bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, along with breezy conditions and a few isolated showers. Temperatures will be cooler compared to typical summer days, topping out around 69°F in the afternoon.

Humidity is expected to remain high in the morning but should drop off a bit later in the day. Winds are likely to shift from the west-northwest to northwest as the day progresses, with noticeable gusts adding a bit of challenge on exposed holes. Rain is possible in the earlier part of the day, but overall totals are expected to be minimal.

Here is the detailed weather forecast for Round 2 of LIV Golf UK (via AccuWeather):

Morning at LIV Golf UK

Temperature: 66°F

Conditions: Partly sunny with a chance of isolated showers

Wind: WNW at 9 mph (gusts up to 20 mph)

Humidity: 81%

Dew Point: 59°F

Precipitation: 0.1 inch – (rain probability ~ 40%)

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 9 mi

Afternoon at LIV Golf UK

Temperature: 69°F

Conditions: Partly sunny and breezy with a shower in spots

Wind: NW at 14 mph (gusts up to 24 mph)

Humidity: 62%

Dew Point: 53°F

Precipitation: 0.01 inch – (rain probability ~ 40%)

Cloud Cover: 70%

Visibility: 9 mi

Evening at LIV Golf UK

Temperature: 54°F

Conditions: Partly cloudy and cool

Wind: WNW at 8 mph (gusts up to 21 mph)

Humidity: 77%

Dew Point: 10°C

Precipitation: 0.0 inch – very low chance of rain (~12%)

Cloud Cover: 59%

Visibility: 8 mi

Players and spectators should prepare for breezy conditions throughout the day and be ready for a passing shower or two, especially in the morning and early afternoon.

Tee times for Round 2 of LIV Golf UK

Below are the second round tee times and pairings for all golfers who will be competing in LIV Golf UK.

Hole 1 | 1:05 p.m. local time

Carlos Ortiz (-5)

Bubba Watson (-5)

Lee Westwood (-5)

Hole 1 | 1:16 p.m. local time

Branden Grace (-6)

Joaquin Niemann (-6)

Adrian Meronk (-6)

Hole 2

Caleb Surratt (-4)

Tyrrell Hatton (-4)

Paul Casey (-4)

Hole 3

Charl Schwartzel (-3)

Cameron Tringale (-3)

Marc Leishman (-4)

Hole 4

Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

Cameron Smith (-3)

Charles Howell III (-3)

Hole 5

Patrick Reed (-3)

Sam Horsfield (-3)

David Puig (-3)

Hole 6

Yubin Jang (-2)

Andy Ogletree (-2)

Tom McKibbin (-3)

Hole 7

Thomas Pieters (-1)

Dean Burmester (-2)

Lucas Herbert (-2)

Hole 8

Phil Mickelson (-1)

Ben Campbell (-1)

Josele Ballester (-1)

Hole 10

Sebastian Muñoz (E)

Louis Oosthuizen (E)

Henrik Stenson (-1)

Hole 10 | 1:16 p.m. local time

Talor Gooch (-1)

Matt Jones (-1)

Jason Kokrak (-1)

Hole 11

Mito Pereira (E)

Martin Kaymer (E)

Richard Bland (E)

Hole 12

Ian Poulter (E)

Matthew Wolff (E)

Brendan Steele (E)

Hole 13

Peter Uihlein (+1)

Jon Rahm (E)

Sergio Garcia (E)

Hole 14

Anthony Kim (+1)

Danny Lee (+1)

Frederik Kjettrup (+1)

Hole 15

Jinichiro Kozuma (+1)

Harold Varner III (+1)

Brooks Koepka (+1)

Hole 16

Kevin Na (+2)

Graeme McDowell (+1)

Abraham Ancer (+1)

Hole 17

Anirban Lahiri (+5)

Chieh-Po Lee (+4)

Dustin Johnson (+3)

