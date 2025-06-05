2025 LIV Golf Virginia tee times and pairings explored

The 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event will officially commence on Friday, June 6. The tournament features a field of 54 golfers, who will have a shotgun start to the game. Players will tee off at 12:05 pm local time in groups of three on different holes.

The team captains are scheduled to start the game in the same group, while the team players will tee off together. Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka will tee off on the first tee hole in a group with Dustin Johnson, captain of 4 Aces GC, and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith.

At 12:16 pm local time, Bryson DeChambeau, Joaquin Niemann, and Jon Rahm will also tee off on the first hole. On the 15th hole, there is also an exception of two groups teeing off.

Initially, at 12:05 pm local time, Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, and Sebastian Munoz will start the game, and then at 12:16 pm, Kevin Na, Jinichiro Kozuma, and Danny Lee will tee off.

2025 LIV Golf Virginia pairings round 1

Here are the pairings for the 2025 LIV Golf Virginia round 1:

Hole 1

Brooks Koepka (Smash GC)

Dustin Johnson (4 Aces GC)

Cameron Smith (Ripper GC)

Hole 1 (12:16 pm)

Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC)

Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC)

Jon Rahm (Legion XIII)

Hole 2

Louis Ooasthuizen (Stinger GC)

Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC)

Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC)

Hole 3

Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC)

Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC)

Ian Poulter (Majesticks GC)

Hole 4

Matt Jones (Ripper GC)

Lucas Herbert (Ripper GC)

Marc Leishman (Ripper GC)

Hole 5

Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC)

Paul Casey (Crushers GC)

Charles Howell III (Crushers GC)

Hole 6

Lee Westwood (Majesticks GC)

Henrik Stenson (Majesticks GC)

Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC)

Hope 7

Talor Gooch (Smash GC)

Jason Kokrak (Smash GC)

Graeme McDowell (Smash GC)

Hole 8

Richard Bland (Cleeks GC)

Frederick Kjettrup (Cleeks GC)

Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC)

Hole 9

Tom McKibbin (Legion XIII)

Caleb Surratt (Legion XIII)

Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII)

Hole 10

Peter Uihlein (RangeGoats GC)

Ben Campbell (RangeGoats GC)

Matthew Wolff (RangeGoats GC)

Hole 11

Anthony Kim (Wild card)

Yubin Jang (Iron Heads GC)

Cheih-Po-Lee (wild card)

Hole 12

Brendan Steele (HyFlyers GC)

Andy Ogletree (HyFlyers GC)

Cameron Tringale (HyFlyers GC)

Hole 13

Harold Varner III (4 Aces GC)

Patrick Reed (4 Aces GC)

Thomas Pieters (4 Aces GC)

Hole 15

Carlos Ortiz (Torque GC)

Mito Pereira (Torque GC)

Sebastian Munoz (Torque GC)

Hole 15 (12:16 pm)

Kevin Na (Irons Heads GC)

Jinichiro Kozuma (Iron Heads GC)

Danny Lee (Iron Heads GC)

Hole 16

Abraham Ancer (Fireballs GC)

Josele Ballester (Fireballs GC)

Luis Massaveu (Fireballs GC)

Hole 17

Branden Grace (Stinger GC)

Dean Burmester (Stinger GC)

Charl Schwartzel (Stinger GC

