2025 Masters purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $21 million pool?

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 13, 2025 23:54 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Rory McIlroy, Masters Tournament (Image via Imagn)

Rory McIlroy has been crowned the champion of the 2025 Masters Tournament. Not only did he receive the prestigious green jacket at Butler Cabin, but he also completed his first career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman earned a massive check worth a whopping $4.2 million for winning a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose. The English golfer, who settled for a solo second-place finish at the 2025 Masters Tournament, earned $2.268 million for his world-class performance this week.

The third place was secured by Patrick Reed, who took home $ 1.482 million after carding a 9-under par. The 2024 Masters Tournament winner, Scottie Scheffler, finished in 4th place with a total 8 under par score. The PGA Tour sensation earned $1.008 million along with yet another top 5 finish.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Masters Tournament's $21 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Pos.PlayerTotalThru
1Rory McIlroy-11$4,200,000
2Justin Rose-11$2,268,000
3Patrick Reed-9$1,428,000
4Scottie Scheffler-8$1,008,000
T5Sungjae Im-7$798,000
T5Bryson DeChambeau-7$798,000
7Ludvig Aberg-6$703,500
T8Jason Day-5$588,000
T8Corey Conners-5$588,000
T8Xander Schauffele-5$588,000
T8Zach Johnson-5$588,000
T12Harris English-4$462,000
T12Max Homa-4$462,000
T14Bubba Watson-3$336,000
T14Jon Rahm-3$336,000
T14Jordan Spieth-3$336,000
T14Tyrrell Hatton-3$336,000
T14Matt McCarty-3$336,000
T14Tom Hoge-3$336,000
T14Collin Morikawa-3$336,000
T21Hideki Matsuyama-2$210,000
T21Davis Riley-2$210,000
T21Tommy Fleetwood-2$210,000
T21Daniel Berger-2$210,000
T21Byeong Hun An-2$210,000
T21Viktor Hovland-2$210,000
T27Aaron Rai-1$158,500
T27Michael Kim-1$158,500
T29Sahith TheegalaE$142,800
T29Denny McCarthyE$142,800
T29Joaquin NiemannE$142,800
T32Brian Campbell1$118,860
T32Maverick McNealy1$118,860
T32Rasmus Hojgaard1$118,860
T32Max Greyserman1$118,860
T36Justin Thomas2$118,860
T36Brian Harman2$96,600
T36Patrick Cantlay2$96,600
T36Charl Schwartzel2$96,600
T40Matt Fitzpatrick3$96,600
T40Nick Taylor3$84,000
T42Akshay Bhatia4$84,000
T42Danny Willett4$77,700
T42J.T. Poston4$77,700
T42Shane Lowry4$77,700
T46Wyndham Clark5$59,535
T46Sam Burns5$59,535
T46Davis Thompson5$59,535
49Min Woo Lee6$59,535
50J.J. Spaun7$52,920
51Nico Echavarria8$51,660
T52Stephan Jaeger9$51,660
T52Tom Kim9$51,660
The first Major championship of the year ended in stellar fashion with a historic playoff. The next Major championship is set to be the PGA Championship in May.

Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters Scores

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's winning scorecards for the 2025 Masters Tournament (via Masters):

Round 1 (even par - 72)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 7
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 6
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 2 (6 under par - 66)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (6 under par - 66)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 5) - 6
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 4 (1 over par - 73)

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 6
  • Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 7
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 5
