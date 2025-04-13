2025 Masters purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $21 million pool?
Rory McIlroy has been crowned the champion of the 2025 Masters Tournament. Not only did he receive the prestigious green jacket at Butler Cabin, but he also completed his first career Grand Slam.
The Northern Irishman earned a massive check worth a whopping $4.2 million for winning a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose. The English golfer, who settled for a solo second-place finish at the 2025 Masters Tournament, earned $2.268 million for his world-class performance this week.
The third place was secured by Patrick Reed, who took home $ 1.482 million after carding a 9-under par. The 2024 Masters Tournament winner, Scottie Scheffler, finished in 4th place with a total 8 under par score. The PGA Tour sensation earned $1.008 million along with yet another top 5 finish.
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Masters Tournament's $21 million purse prize (via Golfweek):
Pos.
Player
Total
Thru
1
Rory McIlroy
-11
$4,200,000
2
Justin Rose
-11
$2,268,000
3
Patrick Reed
-9
$1,428,000
4
Scottie Scheffler
-8
$1,008,000
T5
Sungjae Im
-7
$798,000
T5
Bryson DeChambeau
-7
$798,000
7
Ludvig Aberg
-6
$703,500
T8
Jason Day
-5
$588,000
T8
Corey Conners
-5
$588,000
T8
Xander Schauffele
-5
$588,000
T8
Zach Johnson
-5
$588,000
T12
Harris English
-4
$462,000
T12
Max Homa
-4
$462,000
T14
Bubba Watson
-3
$336,000
T14
Jon Rahm
-3
$336,000
T14
Jordan Spieth
-3
$336,000
T14
Tyrrell Hatton
-3
$336,000
T14
Matt McCarty
-3
$336,000
T14
Tom Hoge
-3
$336,000
T14
Collin Morikawa
-3
$336,000
T21
Hideki Matsuyama
-2
$210,000
T21
Davis Riley
-2
$210,000
T21
Tommy Fleetwood
-2
$210,000
T21
Daniel Berger
-2
$210,000
T21
Byeong Hun An
-2
$210,000
T21
Viktor Hovland
-2
$210,000
T27
Aaron Rai
-1
$158,500
T27
Michael Kim
-1
$158,500
T29
Sahith Theegala
E
$142,800
T29
Denny McCarthy
E
$142,800
T29
Joaquin Niemann
E
$142,800
T32
Brian Campbell
1
$118,860
T32
Maverick McNealy
1
$118,860
T32
Rasmus Hojgaard
1
$118,860
T32
Max Greyserman
1
$118,860
T36
Justin Thomas
2
$118,860
T36
Brian Harman
2
$96,600
T36
Patrick Cantlay
2
$96,600
T36
Charl Schwartzel
2
$96,600
T40
Matt Fitzpatrick
3
$96,600
T40
Nick Taylor
3
$84,000
T42
Akshay Bhatia
4
$84,000
T42
Danny Willett
4
$77,700
T42
J.T. Poston
4
$77,700
T42
Shane Lowry
4
$77,700
T46
Wyndham Clark
5
$59,535
T46
Sam Burns
5
$59,535
T46
Davis Thompson
5
$59,535
49
Min Woo Lee
6
$59,535
50
J.J. Spaun
7
$52,920
51
Nico Echavarria
8
$51,660
T52
Stephan Jaeger
9
$51,660
T52
Tom Kim
9
$51,660
The first Major championship of the year ended in stellar fashion with a historic playoff. The next Major championship is set to be the PGA Championship in May.
Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters Scores
Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's winning scorecards for the 2025 Masters Tournament (via Masters):
Round 1 (even par - 72)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
Hole 8 (par 5) - 4
Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 5) - 7
Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
Hole 17 (par 4) - 6
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 2 (6 under par - 66)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
Hole 11 (par 4) - 3
Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
Hole 13 (par 5) - 3
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 3 (6 under par - 66)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
Hole 2 (par 5) - 3
Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
Hole 8 (par 5) - 6
Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
Hole 15 (par 5) - 3
Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Round 4 (1 over par - 73)
Hole 1 (par 4) - 6
Hole 2 (par 5) - 5
Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
Hole 4 (par 3) - 2
Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
Hole 8 (par 5) - 5
Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
Hole 12 (par 3) - 3
Hole 13 (par 5) - 7
Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
Hole 18 (par 4) - 5
