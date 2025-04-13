2025 Masters purse breakdown: How much each golfer earned from the $21 million pool?

Rory McIlroy has been crowned the champion of the 2025 Masters Tournament. Not only did he receive the prestigious green jacket at Butler Cabin, but he also completed his first career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman earned a massive check worth a whopping $4.2 million for winning a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose. The English golfer, who settled for a solo second-place finish at the 2025 Masters Tournament, earned $2.268 million for his world-class performance this week.

The third place was secured by Patrick Reed, who took home $ 1.482 million after carding a 9-under par. The 2024 Masters Tournament winner, Scottie Scheffler, finished in 4th place with a total 8 under par score. The PGA Tour sensation earned $1.008 million along with yet another top 5 finish.

Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 Masters Tournament's $21 million purse prize (via Golfweek):

Pos. Player Total Thru 1 Rory McIlroy -11 $4,200,000 2 Justin Rose -11 $2,268,000 3 Patrick Reed -9 $1,428,000 4 Scottie Scheffler -8 $1,008,000 T5 Sungjae Im -7 $798,000 T5 Bryson DeChambeau -7 $798,000 7 Ludvig Aberg -6 $703,500 T8 Jason Day -5 $588,000 T8 Corey Conners -5 $588,000 T8 Xander Schauffele -5 $588,000 T8 Zach Johnson -5 $588,000 T12 Harris English -4 $462,000 T12 Max Homa -4 $462,000 T14 Bubba Watson -3 $336,000 T14 Jon Rahm -3 $336,000 T14 Jordan Spieth -3 $336,000 T14 Tyrrell Hatton -3 $336,000 T14 Matt McCarty -3 $336,000 T14 Tom Hoge -3 $336,000 T14 Collin Morikawa -3 $336,000 T21 Hideki Matsuyama -2 $210,000 T21 Davis Riley -2 $210,000 T21 Tommy Fleetwood -2 $210,000 T21 Daniel Berger -2 $210,000 T21 Byeong Hun An -2 $210,000 T21 Viktor Hovland -2 $210,000 T27 Aaron Rai -1 $158,500 T27 Michael Kim -1 $158,500 T29 Sahith Theegala E $142,800 T29 Denny McCarthy E $142,800 T29 Joaquin Niemann E $142,800 T32 Brian Campbell 1 $118,860 T32 Maverick McNealy 1 $118,860 T32 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 $118,860 T32 Max Greyserman 1 $118,860 T36 Justin Thomas 2 $118,860 T36 Brian Harman 2 $96,600 T36 Patrick Cantlay 2 $96,600 T36 Charl Schwartzel 2 $96,600 T40 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 $96,600 T40 Nick Taylor 3 $84,000 T42 Akshay Bhatia 4 $84,000 T42 Danny Willett 4 $77,700 T42 J.T. Poston 4 $77,700 T42 Shane Lowry 4 $77,700 T46 Wyndham Clark 5 $59,535 T46 Sam Burns 5 $59,535 T46 Davis Thompson 5 $59,535 49 Min Woo Lee 6 $59,535 50 J.J. Spaun 7 $52,920 51 Nico Echavarria 8 $51,660 T52 Stephan Jaeger 9 $51,660 T52 Tom Kim 9 $51,660

The first Major championship of the year ended in stellar fashion with a historic playoff. The next Major championship is set to be the PGA Championship in May.

Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters Scores

Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's winning scorecards for the 2025 Masters Tournament (via Masters):

Round 1 (even par - 72)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 7

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 6

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 (6 under par - 66)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3 (6 under par - 66)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 6

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 3

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 4 (1 over par - 73)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 6

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 5) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 3) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 7

Hole 14 (par 4) - 5

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

