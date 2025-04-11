2025 Masters round 2 tee times and pairings explored

The Masters Tournament is off to an incredible start. The first Major championship of the year saw stellar performances posted by the field on Thursday; the second round will commence from 7:40 AM ET onwards.

Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, and Austin Eckroat will be the first group to tee off the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at 7:40 AM ET. They will take on Augusta National from the first hole.

The leader of the 2025 Masters Tournament, Justin Rose, will tee off on Friday at 8:52 AM ET. He will play with Max Homa and J. J. Spaun, who are both tied for 51st place.

The tee times and pairings for the second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament are as follows (via Masters):

7:40 a.m. – Cameron Davis, Rafael Campos, Austin Eckroat

7:51 a.m. – Angel Cabrera, Laurie Canter, Adam Schenk

8:02 a.m. – José María Olazábal, Thriston Lawrence, Brian Campbell

8:13 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Matthieu Pavon, Evan Beck (A)

8:24 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:35 a.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Denny McCarthy, Hiroshi Tai (A)

8:52 a.m. – Max Homa, Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun

9:03 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Nick Taylor, Justin Hastings (A)

9:14 a.m. – Sergio Garcia, Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

9:25 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Rasmus Højgaard, Matt Fitzpatrick

9:36 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

9:47 a.m. – Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

9:58 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg, Akshay Bhatia

10:15 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

10:26 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood

10:37 a.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sepp Straka, Sam Burns

10:48 a.m. – Davis Riley, Patton Kizzire

10:59 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Jhonattan Vegas, Nicolai Højgaard

11:10 a.m. – Mike Weir, Michael Kim, Cameron Young

11:21 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Joe Highsmith, Chris Kirk

11:38 a.m. – Danny Willett, Nicolas Echavarria, Davis Thompson

11:49 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Noah Kent (A)

12:00 p.m. – Cameron Smith, J. T. Poston, Aaron Rai

12:11 p.m. – Fred Couples, Harris English, Taylor Pendrith

12:22 p.m. – Corey Conners, Brian Harman, Stephan Jaeger

12:33 p.m. – Patrick Reed, Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An

12:50 p.m. – Robert MacIntyre, Billy Horschel, Nick Dunlap

1:01 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Joaquín Niemann, Min Woo Lee

1:12 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Keegan Bradley

1:23 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Jose Luis Ballester (A)

1:34 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Tyrrell Hatton

1:45 p.m. – Tony Finau, Maverick McNealy, Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap, who sits in last place, 95th, at the Masters Tournament, will tee off the second round at 12:50 PM ET. He will be joined by Robert MacIntyre and Billy Horschel.

2025 Masters Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a sneak peek at the top players at the Masters Tournament with an under-par score following the conclusion of the first round (via Masters):

1 - Justin Rose (-7)

T2 - Corey Conners (-4)

T2 - Scottie Scheffler (-4)

T2 - Ludvig Aberg (-4)

T5 - Tyrrell Hatton (-3)

T5 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T7 - Aaron Rai (-2)

T7 - Harris English (-2)

T7 - Jason Day (-2)

T7 - Akshay Bhatia (-2)

T11 - Michael Kim (-1)

T11 - Davis Thompson (-1)

T11 - Cameron Smith (-1)

T11 - Fred Couples (-1)

T11 - Brian Harman (-1)

T11 - Patrick Reed (-1)

T11 - Max Greyserman (-1)

T11 - Min Woo Lee (-1)

T11 - Bubba Watson (-1)

T11 - Matt McCarty (-1)

T11 - Denny McCarthy (-1)

T11 - Daniel Berger (-1)

T11 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-1)

T11 - Sungjae Im (-1)

T11 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T11 - Shane Lowry (-1)

