2025 Masters round 3 tee times and pairings explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Apr 12, 2025 00:37 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn
Justin Rose, Masters Tournament (Image via Imagn)

The second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament saw stellar performances from the world's best golfers. The penultimate round will take place on Saturday, April 11. The field has been divided into 27 groups, and all golfers will tee off from Augusta National's first hole from 9:50 AM ET onwards.

The 2025 Masters Tournament leader group will comprise Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau. The latter trails Rose by one stroke. They will tee off at 2:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Several fans back Rory McIlroy to win the Masters Tournament this week. Tied for third place, the Northern Irishman will tee off the third round at 2:30 PM ET along with Corey Conners.

Scottie Scheffler is determined to earn yet another green jacket. The World No. 1 is tied for fifth place along with Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, and Matt McCarty. Scheffler and Hatton will tee off in the penultimate round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at 2:10 PM.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Masters Tournament (via Masters):

  • 9:50 AM - Tom Kim
  • 10:00 AM - Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth
  • 10:10 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman
  • 10:20 AM - Danny Willett, J. T. Poston
  • 10:30 AM - Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson
  • 10:40 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia
  • 10:50 AM - Denny McCarthy, J. J. Spaun
  • 11:10 AM - Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel
  • 11:20 AM - Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An
  • 11:30 AM - Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas
  • 11:40 AM - Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
  • 11:50 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
  • 12:00 PM - Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger
  • 12:10 PM - Tom Hoge, Max Homa
  • 12:30 PM - Harris English, Min Woo Lee
  • 12:40 PM - Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria
  • 12:50 PM - Brian Harman, Bubba Watson
  • 1:00 PM - Davis Riley, Michael Kim
  • 1:10 PM - Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:20 PM - Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
  • 1:30 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:50 PM - Jason Day, Sungjae Im
  • 2:00 PM - Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland
  • 2:10 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton
  • 2:20 PM - Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry
  • 2:30 PM - Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners
  • 2:40 PM - Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
2025 Masters Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Masters Tournament through 36 holes of competition (via PGA Tour);

  • 1 - Justin Rose (-8)
  • 2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-7)
  • T3 - Rory McIlroy (-6)
  • T3 - Corey Conners (-6)
  • T5 - Matt McCarty (-5)
  • T5 - Shane Lowry (-5)
  • T5 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)
  • T5 - Tyrrell Hatton (-5)
  • T9 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-4)
  • T9 - Viktor Hovland (-4)
  • T9 - Jason Day (-4)
  • T12 - Sungjae Im (-3)
  • T12 - Ludvig Aberg (-3)
  • T12 - Hideki Matsuyama (-3)
  • T12 - Patrick Reed (-3)
  • T12 - Collin Morikawa (-3)
  • T17 - Xander Schauffele (-2)
  • T17 - Tommy Fleetwood (-2)
  • T17 - Davis Riley (-2)
  • T17 - Michael Kim (-2)
  • T17 - Brian Harman (-2)
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

