2025 Masters round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The second round of the 2025 Masters Tournament saw stellar performances from the world's best golfers. The penultimate round will take place on Saturday, April 11. The field has been divided into 27 groups, and all golfers will tee off from Augusta National's first hole from 9:50 AM ET onwards.
The 2025 Masters Tournament leader group will comprise Justin Rose and Bryson DeChambeau. The latter trails Rose by one stroke. They will tee off at 2:40 PM ET on Saturday.
Several fans back Rory McIlroy to win the Masters Tournament this week. Tied for third place, the Northern Irishman will tee off the third round at 2:30 PM ET along with Corey Conners.
Scottie Scheffler is determined to earn yet another green jacket. The World No. 1 is tied for fifth place along with Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, and Matt McCarty. Scheffler and Hatton will tee off in the penultimate round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at 2:10 PM.
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Masters Tournament (via Masters):
- 9:50 AM - Tom Kim
- 10:00 AM - Joaquin Niemann, Jordan Spieth
- 10:10 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Max Greyserman
- 10:20 AM - Danny Willett, J. T. Poston
- 10:30 AM - Jon Rahm, Zach Johnson
- 10:40 AM - Patrick Cantlay, Akshay Bhatia
- 10:50 AM - Denny McCarthy, J. J. Spaun
- 11:10 AM - Maverick McNealy, Charl Schwartzel
- 11:20 AM - Brian Campbell, Byeong Hun An
- 11:30 AM - Aaron Rai, Justin Thomas
- 11:40 AM - Sahith Theegala, Davis Thompson
- 11:50 AM - Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark
- 12:00 PM - Nick Taylor, Daniel Berger
- 12:10 PM - Tom Hoge, Max Homa
- 12:30 PM - Harris English, Min Woo Lee
- 12:40 PM - Sam Burns, Nicolas Echavarria
- 12:50 PM - Brian Harman, Bubba Watson
- 1:00 PM - Davis Riley, Michael Kim
- 1:10 PM - Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1:20 PM - Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa
- 1:30 PM - Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:50 PM - Jason Day, Sungjae Im
- 2:00 PM - Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland
- 2:10 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Tyrrell Hatton
- 2:20 PM - Matt McCarty, Shane Lowry
- 2:30 PM - Rory McIlroy, Corey Conners
- 2:40 PM - Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau
2025 Masters Round 2 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Masters Tournament through 36 holes of competition (via PGA Tour);
- 1 - Justin Rose (-8)
- 2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-7)
- T3 - Rory McIlroy (-6)
- T3 - Corey Conners (-6)
- T5 - Matt McCarty (-5)
- T5 - Shane Lowry (-5)
- T5 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)
- T5 - Tyrrell Hatton (-5)
- T9 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-4)
- T9 - Viktor Hovland (-4)
- T9 - Jason Day (-4)
- T12 - Sungjae Im (-3)
- T12 - Ludvig Aberg (-3)
- T12 - Hideki Matsuyama (-3)
- T12 - Patrick Reed (-3)
- T12 - Collin Morikawa (-3)
- T17 - Xander Schauffele (-2)
- T17 - Tommy Fleetwood (-2)
- T17 - Davis Riley (-2)
- T17 - Michael Kim (-2)
- T17 - Brian Harman (-2)